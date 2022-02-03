Area events coming up this weekend include a father-daughter dance in Temple, First Friday in downtown Temple, and a performance of “Matilda” at Belton High School.
‘Matilda’ musical
Students from Belton ISD will bring the world of “Matilda” to life this weekend with performances of the musical at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Belton High School Performing Arts Center, 600 Lake Road in Belton.
The show follows Matilda, a precocious 5-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis, who loves reading, overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school, and helps her teacher reclaim her life.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and may be purchased in advance online at beltontheatre.ludus.com.
‘Music to Help Others’
“Music to Help Others,” part of Christ Episcopal Church’s ongoing music ministry to help local charities, will feature a concert to celebrate Black History Month and to honor the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. The concert will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple, and also livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/christchurchtx/.
The concert was moved to 2 p.m. so that attendees can come early and participate in a blood drive in honor of Amalie Meehan. The blood drive will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment, visit BSWBlood.com and click the “schedule an appointment” option. From there, select the Feb. 6 – Amalie M. drive and choose a time.
The concert will benefit the Un-Included Club, a nonprofit organization that provides literacy, urban agriculture and leadership programs to the underserved youth in the community.
Donations will be accepted at the door and online.
Father-daughter dance
A father-daughter dance sponsored by the city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department and Extreme Cheer & Tumble will take place 6-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
“This is our 23rd annual father-daughter dance presented by Extreme Cheer,” said city of Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin. “Dads and daughters will share a night of dancing while creating a lifetime of memories, and daughters will receive a special gift. Light refreshments will be served.”
Tickets need to be purchased ahead of time from the Temple Parks and Recreation website, www.templeparks.com.
“It’s $12 for general admission and $17 for general admission and a carriage ride,” Nowlin said. “Daughters do have to be 18 and under to attend. It doesn’t have to be just (biological) fathers … all father figures are welcome. Professional photography will be provided at an additional cost.”
Tickets will not be sold at the door.
‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers’
The Temple Civic Theater will present Neil Simon’s “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
The play follows Barney Cashman, a middle-aged married, overworked and overweight man who wants to join the sexual revolution before it’s too late.
He arranges three seductions. The first, Elaine Navazio, proves to be a foul-mouthed bundle of neuroses. The second is Bobbi Michele, a 20-ish actress who’s too kooky. The final woman is Jeanette Fisher, a gloomy, depressed housewife who happens to be married to Barney's best friend.
The show is directed by Kelly MacGregor and stars Michael Prince as Barney Cashman, Kami Ellis-Yasko as Elaine Navazio, Valerie Davis as Bobbi Michele and Debbie Cable-Brown as Jeanette Fisher.
This play is intended for an adult audience and it may contain adult language and situations.
Tickets are available online at https://templecivictheatre.com/ and the box office is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and one hour before each performance.
First Friday
First Friday, an event that features live music and shopping opportunities, will take place this Friday at various locations in downtown Temple.
As part of First Friday, FoxDog, a new beer garden and coffee shop, will hold a grand opening ceremony. The event will start with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. and will feature a food truck and live music by Megan Brucker at 7 p.m. FoxDog is located at 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple.
Also as part of First Friday, Ras Kitchen, 17 S. Main St., will hold a speed-dating event 7-9 p.m. and will have live music starting at 5 p.m.
Artist 2 Artist showcase will stage an art show Friday evening as part of First Friday festivities. Art vendors will set up their tables in the courtyard at 5 S. Main St. Another artist, Noel Johnson, also will have an art sale on the sidewalk next door to O’Briens Irish Pub.
The Temple Public Library will hold an “Art Gallery Night” 4-7 p.m. Friday. Participants will be able to channel their inner Bob Ross as they paint with a theme of “Love is All Around”. Participants may pick up a canvas and paint brush at the youth reference desk. Supplies will be free for participants ages 18 and younger.
‘Geek Out’ family day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B, will hold a “Geek Out” family day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Families are encouraged to dress in their favorite costumes and participate in crafts, a photo area, and a Lego pit.
Foreigner tickets
Multi-platinum rock band Foreigner will perform Friday, April 22, at the Bell County Expo Center and tickets go on sale Friday.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.bellcountyexpo.com. The Expo center is located at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Comedy showcase
Corkys, located at 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a comedy showcase 8 p.m. Saturday.
The show will feature Mysia Chabert, Christopher Tan, George Redd and headliner Randall Martin.
Tickets cost $15-$20 and are available on eventbrite.com.
Live music
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Ratibor Country Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
Scott Taylor will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Martian Folk will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Denver Williams will perform 6 p.m. Friday, Maxx Carter will perform 6 p.m. Saturday, and KCD will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Wade Ralston will perform 6:30 p.m. Friday at Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St. in Temple.
Jayme Wade will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St. in Bruceville-Eddy.
Branded Heart will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Broken Arrow will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Sausage supper
Seaton Brethren Church will hold its annual sausage supper fundraiser at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 54 in Temple.
The menu includes homemade pork sausage, sauerkraut, new potatoes, seasoned green beans, bread, homemade desserts and tea or coffee. Patrons may dine in or get plates to go. The fundraiser will continue until food is sold out.
The event also will include a bake sale, silent auction and prize drawing.
All proceeds will help support the church’s ministry. The event is open to the public.
