Spring has arrived in Central Texas and there is no shortage of events to enjoy the outdoors. Area activities include the dog-friendly Paws on the Plaza in downtown Temple, a spring festival in Cameron, and the annual Wildflower Arts and Crafts Festival in Salado.
Bell County Museum lecture
The Bell County Museum will continue its spring lecture series with a special presentation by Dr. Ron Tyler at 6 p.m. tonight.
Tyler, a Rogers native, is the former president of the Texas State Historical Association and former director of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth. He will give a presentation based on his newly released book, “Texas Lithographs: A Century of History in Images.”
As a noted professor of history and major art museum director, he tells the story of Texas through works of art, in this case, lithographs. In the 19th century, lithography enabled the inexpensive reproduction of color illustrations.
The museum is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton. Admission is free, but reservations may be made by calling 254-933-5243.
ArtWorks opening reception
An opening reception for the ArtWorks showcase, which highlights artwork from Temple-area students, will take place at 5 p.m. today at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The walls of the CAC will decorated from floor to ceiling with hundreds of art pieces made by local students. The exhibit will be on display until April 23.
The opening reception is free and open to the public.
Temple College film festival
Temple College will hold its inaugural film festival at 7:30 p.m. today at the Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Presented by the Temple College Humanities Series and the Division of Fine Arts, the event will showcase the work of local film students.
The event is free and open to the public.
Paws on the Plaza
The city of Temple will celebrate man’s best friend with “Paws on the Plaza,” a dog-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple.
The event will feature dog vendors and games and it is open to all dog-friendly, people-friendly and leash-friendly non-aggressive canines.
“This is a free event, but we will be accepting donations for the Temple Animal Shelter,” said Temple spokesperson Allison O’Connor. Instead of paying an admission, those attending are asked to bring unopened containers of pet food and treats.
Cameron spring festival
Cameron residents will celebrate the arrival of spring with a festival 2-11 p.m. on Saturday.
The event coincides with the Milam County Youth Livestock show located on Main Street and South Central Avenue.
The event will include arts and crafts vendors, food, beer, wine, games and a street dance featuring the South 77 band. Also as part of the festival, the Cameron Car Club will hold a car “cruise in” 1-5 p.m.
For information visit www.cameron-tx.com.
Spring Leap 5K
The third annual Jeremiah’s Ice Spring Leap 5K and 1K fun run will take place on Saturday at 7920 Honeysuckle Drive in Temple.
Registration for the 5K will take place at 7:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 8:30 a.m. Registration for the 1K fun run will begin at 9 a.m. and the run will start at 10 a.m.
Cost to participate is $30 for the 5K and $15 for the 1K fun run. Awards will be are given to overall male and female finishers and the top three finishers in each age group. Finishers’ medals will be given to all 1K fun run participants.
For information or to register online, visit racetemple.com.
Wildflower arts and crafts festival
The Salado Chamber of Commerce will hold the 23rd annual Wildflower Arts and Crafts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
The event will feature arts and crafts vendors, food, live music and more. Admission to the event is free.
‘Salado Legends’ auditions
Each year, the Tablerock Festival of Salado brings history to life with “Salado Legends,” an outdoor musical drama, and singers, actors, dancers and stage crew are needed to make this year’s production a success.
Auditions for this year’s production will take place 2-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Those auditioning may attend either day.
Auditions will be conducted by Director Thom Wilson at Tablerock’s amphitheater, located at 409 Royal St. in Salado.
Families are encouraged to audition and many local families have made participation in the production a tradition. Actors will give cold readings from a “Salado Legends” script.
Rehearsals begin in June and performances will be held July 22, July 29, and Aug. 5.
Tablerock is a volunteer theater; there is no compensation for cast or crew.
For questions regarding auditions, contact Thom Wilson at 254-899-5529.
Taste of Salado
The Public Arts League of Salado is holding its annual “Taste of Salado” event on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Blue Heron Room at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado.
Salado restaurants will share some of their special dishes. Salado wineries and breweries will offer unique wines and beers to taste. The event also will include live and silent auctions.
A $30 ticket includes food, wine, and beer tastings plus one glass of wine. Tickets may be purchased on www.centraltexastickets.com.
Live music
The Old Friends band will perform at a country and western dance at 6:30 p.m. today at Sammons Community Center, 2222 W. Ave. D in Temple.
First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado, will hold a “Fourth Friday” gospel singing session at 7 p.m. on Friday. The public is invited to sing gospel music. A potluck will take place after the event.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will hold an Elvis tribute show at 7 p.m. on Friday. The show will feature performances from four award-winning Elvis tribute artists: Hunter Cole, John Cobb, Will Humbarger and Travis Hudson. Tickets are $35 and are available online at beltoniantheatre.com.
Graham Reynolds will perform as part of the artist-in-residence program at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center at Temple College, 2487 S. Fifth St. in Temple.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Wilson Valley Mercantile, 2421 Wilson Valley Loop in Little River.
The Good Ole Boys band will perform at the Centex Sportsman Club jamboree at 6 p.m. Saturday at 685 Centex Sports Club Road (located off FM 2305 before reaching Temple Lake Park). Food will be available for purchase at 5:30 p.m.
The Glen Collins Band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Eric Turner will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday and Walk Wilkins will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Brady Honeycutt will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Dave Jorgenson will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Mattress drive
The Salvation Army of Bell County is helping families in need furnish their homes with new air mattresses and will hold a “new in the box” air mattress drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Center of Hope, 419 W. Ave. G in Temple.
“Used bed mattresses are not accepted as we do not have the capacity to store or move them. New air mattresses can be stored easily, and given to our families when they move into their own apartments,” said Salvation Army Auxiliary Capt. Dawn Beckham.
Volunteers will be available to unload donations from cars. All air mattress sizes, with or without a pump, will be accepted.
Salem Lutheran Church barbecue
Salem Lutheran Church will hold its annual barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 Highway 53 in Temple.
Plates cost $12 each and include barbecue beef, sausage, beans, potato salad, coleslaw and dessert.
Proceeds from the event will help support the American Cancer Society Relay for Life program.
St. Luke fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7197 of St. Luke Catholic Church will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday in the parish hall at 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
Fried or grilled fish will be available for $12 per plate. A child’s plate (for ages 10 and younger) will be available for $6. Patrons may dine in or drive through. First responders in uniform may dine for free.
Proceeds will help support the Knights of Columbus Council’s service projects.
St. Mary’s fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic School, 1018 S. Seventh St. in Temple. Plates will cost $12 each and patrons may dine in, drive through or get plates to go. Each plate consists of fried fish, French fries, cole slaw, pinto beans and iced tea. A child’s plate will be available at a reduced cost. Boy Scouts will have desserts available for purchase.
Proceeds will help support the council’s charitable works in the Temple area.
Westphalia fish fry
The Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will hold a drive-through shrimp and fish fry Friday evenings through March 31 at Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia. Plates, which will be to-go only, cost $12 each and will be served starting at 3:30 p.m. until 7:15 p.m. (or until sold out). Plates will include fried shrimp, fried fish, beans, slaw and French fries.
Proceeds from the event will help support the council’s charity goals for the year.
Our Lady of Guadalupe fish fry
Our Lady of Guadalupe Knights of Columbus Council No. 18056 will hold a fish fry from 11 a.m. until sold out on Friday in the parish hall at 707 S. Sixth St. in Temple.
Plates will cost $12 and patrons may dine in or get plate to go.
Order of Does golf tournament
The Temple Drove No. 139 of the Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does will hold a golf tournament on April 2 at Sammons Golf Course, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. Check in will take place at 7:30 a.m. and tee-off will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The cost to participate is $90 per player, which includes breakfast, golf cart, range balls and lunch. Several prizes will be awarded, including first place, closest to the pin, and longest drive for men and women.
Hole sponsorships cost $30 and include a sign made with the sponsor’s name or logo.
Proceeds from the event will help support college scholarships. For registration forms or information, email Pam Hensley at beaches4me2c@outlook.com.
BEEA rummage and bake sale
The Bell Extension Education Association will hold a rummage sale and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 13, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Seaton Community Center, 12287 Highway 53 east of Temple.
The rummage sale will feature a variety of items from multi-family households. The bake sale will include homemade goods as well as potted plants from local gardeners.
Proceeds from the event will help support the BEEA and will also help fund scholarships for graduating seniors who are active in Bell County 4-H.
Donation request
Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple, is accepting donations for its upcoming garage sale fundraiser set for May 4-6.
Those who wish to donate items are asked to call or text Gayle at 254-718-2683 to schedule a drop off. Most items, including furniture, are welcome except for large appliances and clothes. Proceeds from the sale will help support the church’s ministry and youth programs.
VFW Post 1820 spring market and food truck festival
VFW Post 1820, located at 3302 Airport Road in Temple, will hold a spring market featuring arts and crafts vendors and a food truck festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
Proceeds from the event will help support VFW programs and veterans in the Temple community.
J.A.I.L. Ministry golf tournament
The annual Harold Ellis memorial golf tournament benefiting the J.A.I.L. Ministry will take place Monday, May 22, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration will begin at 7 a.m.
The event will feature a catered lunch, putting contest, longest drive contest and closest to the pin contest. There will be a hole-in-one prize by Don Ringler Chevrolet.
For information call 254-933-8506 or email stevecannon@jailmin.org.
