Area events this weekend include the annual “Salado Legends” performance, a movies in the park event in Temple, live music and more.
‘Salado Legends’
The Tablerock Festival of Salado will bring history to life this weekend with its annual production of “Salado Legends.” The show will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 7.
Tickets for the outdoor musical are available on www.centraltexastickets.com.
The show offers a special blend of history, exciting dialogue and original songs depicting life in the 1850s. In May 2000, “Salado Legends” was chosen to represent Texas in the Library of Congress Local Legacies Project for the Bicentennial Celebration in Washington, D.C. It was one of five outdoor dramas in the U.S. to be honored by the Library of Congress.
Reservations are required by 5 p.m. the day prior for the optional dinner prepared by Hecho en Queso. The meal will be served at 7:15 p.m. and the show starts at 8:15 each evening.
Dinner tickets are $13 (adult or child), and show tickets are $20, and $5 for children 12 and younger.
All shows take place at Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado.
TCT marker dedication, ‘Other Side of Nothing’ performances
On Friday, the Temple Civic Theatre will celebrate its history with the unveiling of A State Historical marker. Founding members and current Board members will present a short ceremony remembering those that created the Temple Civic Theatre and those responsible for receiving the historical marker. A small reception will be at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony will take place shortly after.
Following the unveiling, Temple Civic Theatre will present the World Premiere performance of “The Other Side of Nothing.” This play was written by Board President Dr. Gary Gosney and the late Marjie Rynearson, a founding member of Temple Civic Theatre.
“Sometimes life turns out to be nothing like you planned. Join Martin and Rachel as they discover what’s on ‘The Other Side of Nothing,’” Martha Satterwhite, theater spokeswoman, said in a news release.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students.
Patrons are advised that “The Other Side of Nothing” contains subject matter that may not be suitable for all audiences. Parental discretion is advised.
Mixed martial arts at Expo
A mixed martial arts event by Legacy Fighting Alliance is set Friday evening at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Doors open at 5 p.m., the undercard match starts at 5:30 p.m. and the main event will start at 8 p.m.
Undefeated Thomas Petersen will take on Waco’s Vernon Lewis for the LFA Heavyweight Championship. The event will include a women’s match featuring Baylor All-American Hailey Cowan.
Tickets start at $25 and are available at bellcountyexpo. com.
Movies in the Park
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual free Movies in the Park program Saturday at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
Activities begin at 7:30 p.m. and the film will start at sundown.
The featured film will be “The Croods 2: A New Age.” The film is rated PG for peril, action and some rude humor. Those who attend are advised to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. For information call 254-298-5690.
Milam Community Theater ‘Nunsense’ performances
The Milam Community Theater will present “Nunsense” this weekend at the Williams Event Center, 404 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron. Performances will be offered 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
This show is a musical farce about a convent of nuns staging a fundraiser to enable them to bury the last four nuns of their order who died of botulism in an unfortunate convent cooking accident (and who are temporarily being stored in the freezer). The Little Sisters of Hoboken put on a riotous revue packed with comedic song and dance numbers.
The show was written by Dan Goggin and is directed by Debbie Cable Brown.
For information and tickets visit www.milamcommunitytheater.com.
Speed dating event
Corkys, located at 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a speed dating event 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The event is sponsored by Therapeutic Loving Connections Matchmaking.
Those interested in participating must pre-register by texting their full name to 254-258-2234.
Summer Night on the Lawn
Memorial Baptist Church will hold “Summer Night on the Lawn” a family friendly fellowship event 6 p.m. Saturday at 6161 S. Fifth St. in Temple. The event will feature food trucks, bounce houses and yard games. Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.
TC Vocal Point concert
The Temple College musical theatre ensemble Vocal Point will perform “A Night Under the Stars,” a musical theatre showcase, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of the Mary Alice Marshal Performing Arts Center on Temple College campus.
The program will include favorites from Broadway shows such as “Grease,” “The Pajama Game,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Into the Woods” and “Hairspray.”
Vocal Point is directed by Priscilla Santana and includes college vocal music majors, selected dual credit high school students and community members.
The concert is free and open to the public. The Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center is located at 2570 S. Fifth St. in Temple. For information on this concert and other events sponsored by the Temple College Fine Arts Division call 254-298-8555 or visit www.templejc.edu.
Lions Follies tickets available
Tickets are available for the Temple Founder Lions Club’s 81st annual Lions Follies on www.centraltexastickets.com.
The event, which features skits, jokes and musical numbers, is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Tickets are $15 each for the evening performances and $10 for the afternoon matinee. Doors will open one hour before each show. The event will include a prize drawing and donations of old glasses and hearing aids will be collected. Proceeds will help fund Lions Club service projects.
Live music
Wayworn Traveler will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sam Farrow Amphitheater at Lions Park as part of the annual Hot Summer Sounds free outdoor concert series sponsored by the city of Temple and Scott & White Health Plan.
The Storm’s I will perform at 6 p.m. Friday and the Backroads Band will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton area.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform in the downstairs bar at 8 p.m. Friday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Billy Holt will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Tony Siegl will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Arusha Coffee Co., 126 N. East St. in Belton.
Jack Comeaux will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraiser
The Knights of Columbus of St. Luke Catholic Church will have a Mexican fiesta meal from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at the parish hall. This fundraiser is to raise money to support seminarians. Fajitas with all the trimmings will be available for $12 per plate. Dine in or carry out options will be available. The church is located at 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
