Texas Music heavyweights Micky and the Motorcars will return to O’Briens Irish Pub in Temple for a Valentine’s Day performance, with special guests Taylor Branch and the Lonestar Ramblers.
Doors will open at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available in advance and at the door.
Lead singer and founding member Micky Braun said the band has performed at O’Briens several times, and they’ve had a really good time playing at the venue.
“We’ve played in the actual pub the last few times, and that’s always real fun. They have a good crowd; it’s nice and rowdy, and a lot of beer drinking,” he said, laughing.
The band’s latest album, “Long Time Comin,’” was released on Nov. 1, and has been a standout among their previous releases.
Braun said he wrote the title track with his buddy – fellow songwriter Bruce Robison.
“I just liked that line, so I started writing a song with that just the name and the chorus,” Braun said. “And then I called Bruce and he came over and we sat down and finished writing the whole thing. I just kind of liked the line for the album, because we hadn’t put out an album in about three years, and it just seemed to kind of fit for this one.”
Braun said this album came together a little differently. Normally the band would record new music in Austin, but “Long Time Comin’” was brought to life in Nashville.
“We also had our friend Keith Gattis produce it, which we’ve never had before,” he said. “So that was a lot of fun getting to record with him. And my brother Gary wrote a bunch of songs for this record, which was a little different too. So he sings half the songs on the record, and I sing half the songs. It’s kind of a nice break for me.”
Braun said the title track is one of his favorite’s off the new record, along with “Road to You,” written with his friend Courtney Patton.
He said the band did a kick-starter campaign to get the album out, and fans helped by raising a lot of money.
“Everybody’s really responded well to all the new songs, and there’s a lot of requests for the new stuff, which is really nice for us,” he said. “We get to play new songs and people just really seem to be liking it. It’s doing really well on the radio, so it’s doing good.”
He said fans can expect a more mellow set during Friday night’s show at O’Briens, since the audience is usually sitting down. Braun also said it will be fun to play there for Valentine’s Day, and he plans to work some more love songs into the set.
“We have a lot of fun,” he said. “We try and interact with the audience and hope that they have fun.”