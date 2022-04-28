Events this weekend in Central Texas include a concert and festival in downtown Temple, Salado fire department’s annual “Up in Smoke” barbecue cook off, a concert benefiting Salado tornado victims, the annual Parade of Homes tour, and more.
Market Trail Medley: A Lil’ Bit o’ Bloomin’
The city of Temple’s annual Bloomin’ Temple Festival was canceled this year, but a new celebration will temporarily take its place.
Market Trail Medley: A Lil’ Bit o’ Bloomin’, an event featuring multiple live music acts, will take place Friday and Saturday at the Santa Fe Plaza and Market Trail in downtown Temple.
On Friday, Roel Martinez will perform from 6-7 p.m. on the Cefco stage. Lance Wade Thomas will perform 7-8 p.m. on the Mac Haik stage. The Hometown Boys will perform 8-9:15 p.m. on the Cefco stage and Glen Templeton will close out the music Friday night with a performance from 8:45-10 p.m. on the Mac Haik stage.
Ben Hatton will kick off the live music Saturday with a performance 4:45-5:45 p.m. on the Cefco stage. Alexis McLaughlin will perform 5-6 p.m. on the Mac Haik stage. Saints Eleven will perform 6-7 p.m. on the Cefco stage. Taylor Branch and The Lone Star Ramblers will perform 6:45-7:45 p.m. on the Mac Haik stage. LC Rocks will perform 7:40-8:45 p.m. on the Cefco stage. The Last Bandoleros will close out the show Saturday with a performance 8:45-10 p.m. on the Mac Haik stage.
The event, which is free and open the public, also will feature food trucks, exhibitors, stilt walkers, jugglers and children’s activities. Festival gates open at 6 p.m. on Friday and at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The Santa Fe Plaza is located at 301 W. Ave. A in Temple.
Parade of Homes
The Temple Area Builders Association’s annual Parade of Homes, an event during which area builders showcase their finest work, will start this weekend.
Homes will be available for tours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and the following weekend from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6; and from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and May 8. Admission is $10 per adult and children younger than 12 are admitted free. Tickets are available at each of the homes during open hours of the event.
“The Temple area continues to grow as we see a high demand for homes in our local market. The parade is a great opportunity to see some outstanding examples of homes and neighborhoods that our builders have to offer,” said Brandon Whatley, president of the association.
For tickets and information, visit www.centraltexastickets.com.
Fire Base Brewing Co. anniversary
Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St. in downtown Temple, will celebrate its second anniversary on Saturday.
The celebration will include live music, games, ax-throwing, and food trucks.
As part of the celebration, the brewery will host a field day competition from noon to 4 p.m. featuring 20 two-person teams. Participants will have to test their skills at corn hole, axe throwing, giant beer pong and KamJam. Registration is $30 per team and participants will receive a special edition t-shirt with colors representing their favorite half-shelled hero. Registration is available in the taproom and via the brewery’s Facebook event page.
‘Thunder in Hand’ at the Salado Museum
“Thunder in Hand,” a special presentation on American Civil War handguns, will take place 10 a.m. Saturday at the Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St. in Salado.
The guest speaker will be John C. Perry, who will discuss gun technology that was used during the war. Perry also will bring his collection of period handguns to show those in attendance.
Admission costs $10. Refreshments will be served. All proceeds benefit Salado Museum and College Park.
Milam Community Theater auditions
Milam Community Theater has announced auditions for several upcoming productions.
Auditions for “Happily Ever Before,” a mix-up of multiple fairy tales, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the family life center at First United Methodist Church, 208 W. Second St. in Cameron. The play is part of the MCT Youth Theater Camp program and auditions are open to youth age 6-18. Cost of the theater camp is $75 per youth. The fee must be submitted before auditions. Participants may sign up at mct.ticketleap.com to reserve a time slot. Camp week one will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 21-24 and camp week two will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27-July 1. All activities will take place at the Milam Community Theater, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron.
Auditions for the MCT production of “The Wizard of Oz” will be held 2-7 p.m. Sunday in the performing arts center at C.H. Yoe High School, 1000 N. Fannin Ave. in Cameron. Auditions also will be held 6-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the family life center at the First United Methodist Church in Cameron. Auditions are open to youth and adults of all ages. Although prior musical experience is not required, those auditioning should prepare 30 seconds to one minute of music to perform. Performances will take place July 30-31 and Aug. 6-7 at C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron.
Bicycle rodeo
Immanuel Lutheran Ministries, 2109 W. Ave. H in Temple, will hold a bicycle rodeo at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will include bicycle safety checks, a bicycle safety course and hot dogs.
Fundraisers
Salado Strong
Salado Strong, a barbecue and concert benefiting victims of a recent tornado, will take place 4-9 p.m. on Thursday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Featured performers include Brandon Rhyder, Kathryn Stredwick, Jared Johnson and Michael Carubelli.
The event also will include a barbecue dinner with plates of sausage, pulled pork and brisket sandwiches available.
The event is free and open to the public. Donations are encouraged and will benefit the Salado Family Relief Fund.
Salado VFD ‘Up in Smoke’ cookoff
Salado Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual “Up in Smoke” barbecue cook off this weekend at 3520 FM 2484 in Salado.
Festivities will start Friday with a cooks’ meeting at 5:30 p.m. A margarita contest and judging will take place at 7 p.m. Friday and a cornhole tournament will start at 7:15 p.m. Also on Friday, the Landon Heights Band will perform at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, the grounds will open at 8 a.m. Saturday’s judging schedule includes: bloody mary’s at 10 a.m.; beans at 11 a.m.; chicken at noon; ribs at 1:30 p.m.; and brisket at 3 p.m. An awards presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
There also will be a drawing for five guns with drawing tickets costing $20 each or six for $100.
Proceeds from the event will help support the fire department.
While the event is open to the public, event organizers warn attendees that there will be no food to purchase. Some of the teams will have samples available, but are not obligated to give them out to the general public.
Turtle festival
The Belton Kiwanis Club will host its annual turtle festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Yettie Polk Park 101 S. Davis St. in Belton.
This will be the 13th time the event has been held, and the first time since 2019.
Events will include live turtle races and other free activities for families. Attendees may bring their pet turtles to compete in the race, which will be divided by size. Winners will receive a trophy, with the winning turtles competing in one final race against each other. The live turtle races will start at 1:30 p.m.
The festival will also feature a rubber turtle race at 3:30 p.m. along Nolan Creek, where attendees “adopt” rubber turtles and watch as a large amount of them float down the creek. The winning turtle’s owner will receive $500.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church festival
St. Mary’s Catholic Church will hold its annual festival Sunday at 1019 S. Seventh St. in Temple. An outdoor mass will take place at 10 a.m. and festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Activities will include children’s games, face painting, a volleyball tournament, a petting zoo and more.
Meals also will be available for purchase. A barbecue plate that includes brisket, sausage, beans, potato salad, bread and a drink will be available for $15 starting at 11 a.m. (until sold out). There also will be a crawfish boil. Plates cost $20 each and will include crawfish, shrimp, sausage and corn. Patrons may also purchase hamburgers, chips and a drink for $7 per plate.
The festival also will include live music. Jerry Haisler will perform at 11:30 a.m.; DJ Smooth will perform at 1:30 p.m.; The Ukulele Ladies will play at 4:30 p.m.; and Billy Holt will close out the live music with a performance at 5:30 p.m.
A prize drawing for a Ford Maverick truck will take place at 8 p.m.
All proceeds from the festival will benefit the church.
Lions Follies
The Temple Founder Lions Club will host its annual “Lions Follies” skit show this weekend at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Performances will be offered at 7 p.m. on Friday and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets cost $15 for the evening shows and $10 for the matinee and may be purchased online at www.centraltexastickets.com.
The show will feature new acts as well as old favorites.
“The Good Ole’ Boys from East Bell County are back attempting to top the charts once again,” said Lions Follies Producer David Southerland. “The MCs will be Dr. Gary Gosney and Mr. George White. The Lions Follies have played host to a cast of characters over the years, including mayors of Temple and Belton, local business owners, Bell County judges, and the Bell County Sheriff.”
Proceeds from the show will benefit Lions Club programs.
Gypsy’s Courtyard Caravan
Gypsy’s Closet, 112 N. Main St. in Salado, will hold “Gypsy’s Courtyard Caravan” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the outdoor courtyard in front of the business.
The family friendly event will feature bellydancers, mermaids, vendors, live music and costume and dance contests.
Proceeds from the event will go to Legacy Salado to benefit an all abilities playground project.
Stampede on the Chisholm Trail
Stampede on the Chisholm Trail, a bicycle ride benefiting Belton Lions Club charities and programs, will take place 8 a.m. Saturday. The ride will start at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton, and continue along the bike trails and roads of the Bell County countryside. Participants may choose between several distances: 12 miles (one rest stop); 30 miles (three rest stops); 50 miles and 62 miles (five rest stops). All routes will finish along Belton’s Hike and Bike Trail beside Nolan Creek.
Registration costs $45 in advance and riders may register online at www.active.com. Race-day registration costs $50 and will be available starting at 6:30 a.m. at the Harris Community Center.
Car show in Gatesville
Live Oak Baptist Church will hold a car show from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 113 FM 107 in Gatesville.
The show also will include food, drinks, and a bounce house for children. Proceeds from the event will support the church’s youth group.
Academie Musique scholarship fundraiser
“Food Glorious Food!,” a choral dinner theater featuring the Academie Musique of Central Texas’ Jubilate Children’s Choir, Teen Mixed Choir and Adult Show Choir, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, in the parish hall at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple.
Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased at the Academie office or by emailing cdennis@amcentex.org. Tickets will not be available at the door.
The show will feature food-themed music. Proceeds from the event will help support scholarships.
Jazz benefit concert
A jazz concert benefiting Foster Love of Bell County will take place 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, in the large courtyard area at Lake Belton High School, 9809 FM 2483 in Temple. The concert will include performances by the North Belton and Lake Belton Middle School jazz bands, as well as the Lake Belton High School jazz band.
While no monetary donations are requested, items for donation will be collected. Items needed for Foster Love’s Love Closet program include: pajamas for toddlers, sippy cups, children’s two-in-one hair and body wash, children’s toothbrushes and toothpaste, boys and girls socks and underwear, diapers, weighted blankets and carbon monoxide detectors.
Live music
Branded Heart will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. today at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave D in Temple.
Fred Fuller will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Wade Ralston will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St. in Temple.
The Good Ole Boys band will perform at the Central Texas Sportsman Club Jamboree on Saturday at 685 Centex Sportsman Road (off 2305 before Temple Lake Park). Food will be available at 5:30 p.m. and music and dancing will start at 6 p.m. The event also will include a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.
Brandi Clark, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform 8 p.m. Saturday in the downstairs bar at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Amber Dreams will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Treno Pizzeria and Taproom, 112 S. First St. in Temple.
Lady in the Men’s Room will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Home at Last will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Pianist Stephen Porter will hold a recital 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center at Temple College, 2600 S. First St. in Temple.
