A full moon will light up the skies as Central Texans celebrate Halloween on Saturday and there is no shortage of events for those looking for a fright. For those looking for something sweeter, several churches also are hosting trunk or treat events.
Temple Fright Fest
The city of Temple’s usual “Fright Fest” will be a little different this year. The city will celebrate Halloween with a spooky, fun-filled car route 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum in downtown Temple.
Each family will receive a treat bag that contains snacks, treats and games. This is a first-come, first-served event and it is free and open to the public.
The entrance to the route will be at W. Central Avenue and S. Ninth Street.
For information visit templeparks.com, https://bit.ly/ 3lrS20U or call 254.298.5690.
COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced.
Silo of Screams
Silo of Screams, a haunted attraction at 1511 Industrial Boulevard in Temple, will wrap up its 2020 Halloween season with events Friday and Saturday.
The venue features “three full-size haunts” and more than “23,000 square feet of horror,” according to the Silo of Screams website.
The cost for general admission is $27 per person and the ticket is good for all of the attractions. Patrons will be asked to wear a mask and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
The venue opens at 8 p.m. each evening and the box office closes at 11 p.m. Attractions close when “the last soul has been devoured”.
For information or tickets visit http://siloofscreams.com.
‘I Put A Spell on You’ virtual cabaret series
The Temple Civic Theatre will present the second show in its virtual cabaret series, “I Put A Spell On You, A Spooky Song Cabaret” 6 p.m. Friday on Facebook live at www.facebook.com/TempleCivic.
Donations supporting the theatre will be accepted during this event. For information visit www.templecivictheatre.com.
Haunted house
A haunted house attraction benefiting the Strikezone Knockouts nonprofit softball program will take place 7-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 7-10 p.m. Saturday at 1319 Starlight Drive in Temple.
The event is open to the public. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place. All participants must wear masks and will have their temperatures checked before entry.
Trunk or treat events
Several area churches and organizations are holding trunk or treat events this year.
The First United Methodist Church in Belton will hold an “Egg-tober” drive through trunk or treat event 3-5 p.m. Saturday. The event will take place outside in the north lot on the church grounds, located at 205 E. Third Ave. in Belton. Drivers are asked to enter the parking lot of the church from Penelope Street. Police officers will direct traffic. Drivers will stop at designated stations and candy will be delivered in a safe manner to the cars. No walkers will be allowed. In the event of inclement weather the event may be canceled.
Salado United Methodist Church will hold a trunk or treat event 5-7 p.m. Saturday at 650 Royal St. in Salado. This will be a drive through event and will include games, candy and prizes.
St. Mary’s Catholic School, 1019 S. Seventh St. in Temple, will hold a fall festival and trunk or treat event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The event will include games, treats and a costume contest.
Vista Community Church will hold a trunk or treat event 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Belton High School, 600 Lake Road in Belton. The event will feature candy, photo booths and a competition for the trunk with the best “contactless candy delivery”.
Cru Fall Festival and Cru Creations Market Day
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor chapter of Enactus, an international organization that focuses on supporting sustainable social enterprises, will hold the Cru Fall Festival and Cru Creations Market Day 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Crusader Stadium, 905 University Drive in Belton.
The event, which is open to the public, will feature games, candy, fun activities and arts and crafts vendors.
Those who attend are asked to wear a mask and COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place. All guests are asked to enter Crusader Stadium at Gate 3 and exit at Gate 1.
Registration now open for Temple’s annual Christmas parade
Community members, businesses and organizations are invited to participate in the city of Temple’s 74th Annual “Night of Lights Frozen Christmas” parade on Monday, Dec. 7.
The parade will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. in downtown Temple.
For detailed entry information, visit templeparks.com, https://bit.ly/3dDgwS4, or call 254-298-5690.
This year’s updated format will allow for social distancing and no direct contact between event attendees.
Fundraisers
VFW Post No. 4008 chili cookoff
VFW Post No. 4008, located at 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton, will hold its annual Renegade Chili Cookoff on Saturday. Setup will take place at 7 a.m. and the cooks’ meeting starts at 8:30 a.m.
Contests will be held for cook’s choice, jackpot beans and best chili. Entry fees are $15 for jackpot beans and cook’s choice and $50 for the chili contest. All entries must be cooked on site using wood, charcoal or gas.
Proceeds from the event will benefit local veterans’ assistance programs. For information call 254-913-5678.
Troy UMC fall festival, garage sale and bake sale
Troy United Methodist Church, 2500 FM 935 in Troy, will hold a fall festival 8 a.m. on the church grounds. The church also will hold a garage sale 7:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Other events on Saturday include a bake sale, which will open at 8 a.m.; a silent auction, which will start at 1 p.m.; and a live auction, which will take place at 2 p.m. A barbecue chicken dinner will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with tickets costing $10 for adults and $7 for children age 12 and younger.
Attendees will be asked to wear masks and COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place.
Proceeds from the events will benefit the church’s building fund.
Church barbecue fundraiser
St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, will sell plates of barbecue chicken, sausage and all the trimmings starting at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Plates cost $10 each. Proceeds from the sale will help replace a stain glass window in the church.
For presale tickets, call Laura Brenek at 254-718-2991; Paula Orf at 254-760-3330; or the church office at 254-773-1561.
Christian Sisters of Seaton Brethren Church
The Christian Sisters of Seaton Brethren Church will host its annual bake sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the church, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton).
Items for sale will include kolaches, cakes, pies, breads, cookies, jellies, homemade canned goods and chicken dressing. Preorders for chicken dressing only are being taken up to October 26. To place a preorder, call 254-913-6056 or 254-718-5356. Dressing is to be picked up at the church the day of the fundraiser. Sandwiches and home-made soup will be available to-go only.
A handmade quilt and gift cards from businesses will be given away in a drawing. Tickets for the drawing are $1 each or six for $5.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the many projects the Christian Sisters group supports.
Salado Museum hickory golf tournament
The Salado Museum and College Park will hold the inaugural Pioneer Classic Hickory Golf Tournament on Nov. 7-8 at the Mill Creek Golf Course in Salado.
The two-man team event is sponsored by area businesses with proceeds benefiting the museum.
Participants will play with hickory clubs and also are encouraged to dress in attire from the 19th and early 20th centuries. The public is welcome to attend the opening tee-off ceremonies at noon on Saturday, Nov. 7, which will include a Scottish bagpiper performing on the course.
For information contact Dave Swarthout at 414-378-2341 or visit www.saladomuseum.org. Donations may be sent by mail to: Salado Museum, 423 S. Main St., Salado, TX 76571.
Lake Belton High School Athletic Booster Club golf classic
The Lake Belton High School Athletic Booster Club will hold its inaugural golf classic Monday, Nov. 9, at Wildflower Country Club, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple.
The event will be a four-person scramble. Lunch and registration will take place at 11:30 a.m. and tee-off will be 12:30 p.m. Cost is $125 per player and multiple sponsorships are available.
The event also will include a drawing for prizes and an auction for memorabilia and a sideline pass for home games. For information contact Dana Lange at 254-534-2459 or email dlange@rtschneider.com.
Cancer patient benefit
A fundraiser to support Emily Hinojosa, who is battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, will take place 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Seaton.
The event will include a dance, silent auction, live auction, horseshoe tournament and cornhole tournament. Food also will be available for purchase. Admission to the dance is $7 per person; entry to the horseshoe contest is $20; entry for the cornhole tournament is $25 per team; and pork loin and chicken plates will be available for $10 each.
For information or to sign up for an event email natalienel28@gmail.com or schneider11_2019@yahoo.com or text 254-624-6534. All proceeds will help support the Hinojosa family.
St. Mary’s Catholic School casino night
A casino night event sponsored by the St. Mary’s Catholic School Trust Fund will take place 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the St. Mary’s campus, 1019 S. Seventh St. in Temple.
The event is open to people age 21 and older. The event will include hor d’oeuvres, drinks, live and silent auctions, and a drawing for prizes. Tickets are $50 each. For tickets, call Jackie at 254-493-2143 or visit http://stmarysschooltrustfund.square.site.
The Grove sausage fest
A sausage fest benefiting the upkeep of the Grove Community Center will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the center, located at 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody (the Grove).
The event also will include a prize drawing.
Plates of sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, dessert and a beverage cost $10 for adults and $5 for children age 6-10 (children younger than 5 may dine for free).
Patrons may dine in and take-out plates also will be available. Those who chose to dine on site will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Central Texas Tickets
Tickets for the following community events are now available on CentralTexasTickets.com:
‘Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play’
The Temple High School theater department will present “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 19-21, at Temple High School.
Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1950s radio broadcast of the master of suspense’s earlier films. With “The Lodger,” “Sabotage” and “The 39 Steps,” the performance is a triple feature, complete with vintage commercials, that recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer’s ominous presence, and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.
Tickets are $8 and seats must be reserved in advance. Masks are required and other COVID-19 safety measures will be observed.
Tablerock presents ‘A Christmas Carol’
The Tablerock Festival of Salado will present its annual production of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” with performances scheduled 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12 at the Goodnight Amphitheater located at 409 Royal St. in Salado.
Adapted for the stage by Harry Sweet and directed by Thom Wilson, the Tablerock production of “A Christmas Carol” is the tale of the transformation of Scrooge from a miserly old skinflint into a caring and giving soul.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and $3 for children age 12 and younger.
Submission guidelines: Events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.