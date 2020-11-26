Christmas is coming to Central Texas early as multiple events with holiday themes will take place this weekend. Area events include a “Merry Mistletoe Marketplace” at the Bell County Expo Center, the start of the annual Salado Christmas Stroll, and a Christmas on the farm event in Holland.
Salado Christmas Stroll
Each year the Salado Chamber of Commerce sponsors the Salado Christmas Stroll, which features a parade, live music and lots of opportunities for shopping with many businesses holding extended hours. This year’s parade was canceled due to COVID-19, but other events, including live music, are planned for four consecutive weekends beginning Nov. 27.
For full event details and more information visit www.salado.com/christmas-stroll.
All Salado Christmas Stroll patrons are encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
Gobble Up History Day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in Temple, will hold “Gobble Up History Day” 10 a.m. Saturday.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about railroad history and get one last chance to see the exhibit “Lines with Power and Purpose,” a collection of framed political cartoons.
Year-round admission is $4 for adults and $2 for children, but this Saturday the entire family can visit for $5.
Each family will receive a free magnet and children will be given an engineer’s hat (while supplies last).
Free outdoor movie
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will hold a free outdoor film screening of “Elf” 6 p.m. Thursday. Those who attend are asked to maintain social distancing and wear masks when not outdoors. Attendees also should bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.
Sami show
“Merry Mistletoe Marketplace,” a shopping event sponsored by Sami Show, will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The event will feature vendors selling holiday home décor and crafts, jewelry, boutique clothing, gourmet foods and more.
Masks and other COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
Entry is $7 and children age 12 and younger may enter free of charge.
Chrome & Carols Festival of Trees
The United Way of Central Texas will hold its annual fundraiser, “Chrome & Carols Festival of Trees,” virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual event will take place 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3.
Fully decorated Christmas trees with more than $1,000 worth of gifts will be given away as prizes in a drawing.
The event also will include live and silent auctions.
A $20 fee is required to participate in the drawing and auctions. Tickets for the drawing are $1 each, 70 for $50 and 200 for $100.
Registration for the event is available online at www.uwct.org.
Winners will be able to pick up their prizes within a week from the event.
Christmas on the Farm
Slice of Heaven Educational Farm, 17851 FM 1123 in Holland, is holding “Christmas on the Farm,” a family friendly holiday event on Saturdays Nov. 28 through Dec. 19.
General admission to the event is $10 per person. Activities include hay rides, crafts, face paintings, barrel train rides and more.
For full event details or to prepurchase tickets visit www.sliceofheaveneducationalfarm.org.
Dinosaurs in December
The Gober Party House will hold “Dinosaurs in December,” an educational event, 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
The event, open to children ages 2-6, will include lessons about dinosaurs and science. Children will have the opportunity to unearth dinosaur bones and fossils, make dino-mite crafts and play dinosaur games.
The event costs $7 per person and pre-registration is required by Nov. 30.
COVID-19 safety measures will be in place. The Gober Party House is located at 1516 W. Ave. H in Temple.
Fundraiser: Sporting clay shootout
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the Spur Classic Sporting Clay Shootout on Thursday, Dec. 3, at Weber’s Shooting Range, 14757 N. Interstate 35 in Troy.
Check-in is at 9 a.m. and a shotgun start will be at 10:30 a.m.
Multiple sponsorships are available. The entry costs $400 per team with four shooters comprising a team.
An awards presentation and a prize drawing will take place at 2:30 p.m.
For more details or to register, visit www.beltonchamber.com/fall-sporting-clay-shoot-out.html.
Proceeds from the event will help the chamber in its mission to promote local businesses and support non-profit organizations.
Central Texas Tickets
Tickets to the Tablerock Festival of Salado’s annual production of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” are now available on www.centraltexastickets.com.
Performances are scheduled 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 4-5 and Dec. 11-12, at the Goodnight Amphitheater located at 409 Royal St. in Salado.
Adapted for the stage by Harry Sweet and directed by Thom Wilson, the Tablerock production of “A Christmas Carol” is the tale of the transformation of Scrooge from a miserly old skinflint into a caring and giving soul.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and $3 for children age 12 and younger.
