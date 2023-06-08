Disc golf

Asher Cook competes in a previous disc golf tournament at Crossroads Park in Temple. Another disc golf tournament will take place this weekend at multiple locations in Temple and Belton.

 Nan Dickson/Telegram file

The forecast calls for flying saucers this weekend as the DiscaHolics are scheduled to host a major disc golf tournament in Belton and Temple. Other events coming up this weekend include a cat show, “The Play that Goes Wrong” at Temple Civic Theatre, live music and more.