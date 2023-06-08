The forecast calls for flying saucers this weekend as the DiscaHolics are scheduled to host a major disc golf tournament in Belton and Temple. Other events coming up this weekend include a cat show, “The Play that Goes Wrong” at Temple Civic Theatre, live music and more.
‘The Play the Goes Wrong’
The Temple Civic Theater will present performances of “The Play that Goes Wrong” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
The show follows the antics of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, who are trying their very best to stage a production of a 1920s murder mystery. As the show’s title might suggest, this is not as easy as it sounds with everything that can go wrong doing just that.
Tickets are $14-$20 and may be purchased online at centraltexastickets.com.
Hop Into History
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will hold “Hop Into History,” a speakeasy event, from 6-8 p.m. on Friday.
The event will include music, dancing, mocktails, a photo booth and more. Those who attend are encouraged to wear 1920s attire. Admission to the event, which is only open to patrons 18 and older, is $20 and preregistration is required. To register, visit bellcountymuseum.org.
Disc golf tournament
The DiscaHolics group will hold a disc golf tournament at multiple locations this weekend in Temple and Belton. The group’s Crosstown Throwdown bring your own partner doubles and PDGA C-Tier Flex tournaments will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage Park, 601 E. 24th St. in Belton. Following the tournament, a player’s appreciation party will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Bold Republic Brewing Company, 7070 Stone Hollow Blvd. in Temple.
The group’s 10th annual Crosstown Throwdown PDGA B-Tier tournament will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and 9:30 a.m. on Sunday at Crossroads Park in Temple, Lions Park in Temple and Heritage Park in Belton.
For information or to register, visit www.discgolfscene.com.
Artisan market
An artisan market will take place from daylight until noon Saturday in the PNC Bank Parking Lot at 313 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The market will feature vendors selling plants, eggs, jelly, home décor, jewelry, candles and more.
Cat show
The Cat Fanciers’ Association will hold a cat show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. 3rd St. in Temple.
The show will feature 35 breeds and more than 140 cats. Free cat coloring books will be available while supplies last and the event also will include a cat costume contest. The show also will feature a “cat mall” with vendors selling cat supplies and more.
Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for seniors, veterans, and children ages 5-12. Tickets are available at the door.
Sparta Volunteer Fire Dept. June fest
The Sparta Volunteer Fire Department will hold a June fest 6-11 p.m. on Saturday at 6308 Sparta Road in Belton.
The festival will feature vendors, food trucks, a rolling game center, vehicle cutting demonstrations, live music and more.
Market on the Square
The Temple Small Business Coalition will hold Market on the Square from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Temple City Hall Parking Lot at 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
The outdoor market will feature vendors selling homegrown produce, arts and crafts and more.
Sami show
A Sami show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show will feature vendors selling arts and crafts, home decor, jewelry, boutique clothing, candles, gourmet foods, paintings and more
Admission is $6 for adults and free for children ages 12 and younger.
Live music
The Hot Pickin’ 57s will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday as part of the city of Temple’s Hot Summer Sounds concert series at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
Eric Turner will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, This Side of Gray will perform at 10:30 a.m. and Anna Larson will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and High Country Flyers will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Mark Richey will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Whiskey Renegade will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The Central Texas Music Teachers Association will host a send-off concert of soloists and ensembles at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Grace Presbyterian Church, 2401 S. 57th St. in Temple.
Fundraiser
Central Texas Republican Women
The Central Texas Republican Women group will hold a karaoke party fundraiser from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday at Miliana Woods, 100 Nolanville Road in Nolanville. Admission is $25 per person and includes light hors d’oeuvres, dessert bar, soft drinks and ice tea. A cash wine/champagne bar will be available.
The event will include a “golden cupcake” contest with cupcakes available for $10 each. The cupcake contest will feature two prizes with only 48 total cupcakes available for purchase. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com. For information email contactctrw@gmail.com.
