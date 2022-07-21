Area actors are ready to break a leg as events coming up this weekend include the “Salado Legends” outdoor musical and “Guys and Dolls” in Temple. Other upcoming events include an Elvis tribute show in Belton, a “Luck of the Lake” poker run fundraiser on Lake Belton, live music and more.
‘Salado Legends’
The Tablerock Festival of Salado will present performances of its annual “Salado Legends” outdoor musical starting this Saturday.
Performances will be offered at 8:15 p.m. on July 23, July 30 and Aug. 6.
Tickets may be purchased on www.centraltexastickets.com and cost $25 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children age 12 and younger. Tickets for a meal served before the show at 7:15 p.m. are available for an additional $13.
Written by Salado resident playwright Jackie Mills, the musical blends accounts of Salado’s history and fictional storytelling to depict life in Texas in the 1850s.
The amphitheater is located at 409 Table Rock Road in Salado.
‘Guys and Dolls’
The Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple, will present performances of “Guys and Dolls” this weekend. Shows will be offered at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, “Guys and Dolls” is an oddball romantic comedy. The plot follows Nathan Detroit, a gambler, as he tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. “Guys and Dolls” takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for students and may be purchased online at templecivictheatre.com. The show also will be offered July 28-30 and the final showings will be Aug. 5-7.
Gospel event
First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado, is once again holding its fourth Friday gospel singing event at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The public is invited to worship and sing with the church.
The event will take place in the church’s temporary building. “The acoustics aren’t the best, but God knows our hearts and our voices are to be used for Him,” Linda Jackson, event organizer, said.
Those who attend are encouraged to bring a dish to share. The church will provide water and soda.
Lecture series
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting a free summer lecture series at 2 p.m. on Sundays.
This Sunday’s guest speaker will be Chris Coffey and the topic will be the pre-1840 Rocky Mountain fur trade.
Minority mental health awareness workshop
July is minority mental health awareness month and the Temple Unit NAACP is sponsoring a minority mental health awareness workshop 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at the Wheatley Alternative Education Center, 515 E. Ave. D in Temple.
The event will include a discussion on mental health topics such as post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, and substance abuse.
Panelists will include Vincent Robinson, a licensed master social worker; Melee Munoz, a licensed professional counselor; and Dr. Kerry-Ann Zamore Byrd, who holds a doctorate of social work and is a licensed clinical social worker. A Spanish translator will be on site.
The event is free and open to the public. For information email Caleeah Curley at caleeahrn@yahoo.com.
Comedy show
The “PG-13 Backyard Comedy Show” will take place 8 p.m. Friday at FoxDog beer garden and coffee shop, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple.
Alex Cunningham will host the show, which will feature performances from Tania Morales, James Garibay, Justin Moreno, and Connor King II.
The show is free and open to the public.
‘Eras of Elvis’
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host “Eras of Elvis,” a show highlighting three eras of the King of rock n’ roll, at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Three award-winning Elvis tribute artists, Hunter Cole, Travis Hudson, and John Cobb, will perform live on stage.
“‘Eras of Elvis’ will take you on a journey from Elvis early hits of the 1950s, to the leather wearing ‘68 comeback special, and all the way to the later iconic jumpsuit wearing days of the 1970s” the Beltonian Theater said in a post on social media.
The three tribute artists also will perform at the theater again at 3 p.m. on Sunday. The show, titled “For the Love of Gospel,” will feature love songs and gospel favorites of Elvis.
Tickets to both performances are $20 each and may be purchased online at thebeltoniantheatre.com.
Morgan’s Point Resort summer reading program
The city of Morgan’s Point Resort is now registering children for its annual summer reading program.
The theme will be “Serving Your Community” and the program will take place from 10 a.m. to noon July 23, July 30, Aug. 6 and Aug. 13 at the Mary Ruth Briggs Library, 8 Morgan’s Point Boulevard.
The free summer reading program will offer free backpacks and school supplies to participants. Registration may be completed in person at the City Hall lobby or online at morganspointresorttx.com.
‘Through My Eyes’ art show
Nonprofit Feed My Sheep is hosting “Through My Eyes,” an art exhibit showcasing the diverse population of the Temple area, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 28, at The Loft event center, 7 S. Second St. in Temple.
The art show will feature artists of all ages and mediums.
Organizer Jeff Stegall, executive director of Feed My Sheep, said he hopes the artwork submitted for the show lets attendees get to know another side of the city that they might not normally see.
Live music
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will continue its “Hot Summer Sounds” free outdoor concert series with a performance by the Hair Metal Giants at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple. Those who attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.
Out of the Blue will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton. Cost is $5 per person and attendees are encouraged to bring a covered dish to share.
Emanuel J and DJ Oz will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Martian Folk will perform 8 p.m. Friday, Smokin Maxx will perform 8 p.m. Saturday and Ryan Youmans will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Jon Austin and Mojo Filter will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Martian Folk will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraisers
Luck of the Lake Poker Run
Luck of the Lake Poker Run, an event benefitting the Central Texas Children’s Center, will take place Saturday on Lake Belton.
The event will kick off with a party Friday night at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, with live music featuring The Great Divide and special guest Joey Green.
The “poker run” will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday at North Point Yacht Club on Lake Belton. During the event, participants will travel to different locations around the lake to obtain a poker chip at each stop. While out on the lake, participants will need to keep a lookout for rubber duckies floating on the loose for extra chances at prizes. Participants will tie up at North Point Yacht Club at the end of the run for live music by Fenix Theory, and for food, fun and prizes.
Registration and information is available on eventbrite.com.
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Oct. 18 at Mill Creek Country Club
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration at the Mill Creek Clubhouse. Activities will include a $50,000 putting challenge at 10:30 a.m. and a helicopter ball drop at 11:30 a.m. Participants may enter the drawing for the helicopter ball drop with the purchase of tickets (one ticket for $10 or five for $20). The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon.
Registration costs $125 for single players or $400 for four players. Participants may register in advance online at www.salado.com/signature-events.
Submission guidelines: Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.