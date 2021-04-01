Area events this weekend include a family day at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, a reptile show in Temple, and multiple Easter egg hunts and activities celebrating the springtime holiday.
Family day at railroad museum
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will hold a Secret Agent Family Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Participants will have the opportunity to dive into the world of the stealth agent with secret codes and disguises. The event is free and open to the public. The museum is located inside the Santa Fe Depot at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
First Friday
Multiple businesses in downtown Temple will take part in First Friday, which features live music, food, outdoor art and shopping opportunities. This month’s First Friday will have an Easter theme.
As part of First Friday events on April 2, Fire Base Brewing Company will hold a block party 4-10 p.m. featuring axe throwing, food trucks, vendor booths and more. Outdoor seating will be available so that patrons may maintain social distancing. The brewing is located at 8 S. First St. in Temple.
Reptile show
The HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
The show will feature thousands of reptiles, amphibians, inverts, small mammals and pet supplies.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children; children ages 4 and younger may enter for free. For tickets visit herpshow.net/buy-ticket/reptile-show-in-temple-tx/61/.
Little River Dragway
Little River Dragway, 13550 State Highway 95 in Holland, will hold “Furious Friday,” a test-and-tune event, Friday evening. Gates open at 5 p.m. and lanes open at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, the dragway will host a “Summit Super Series” event featuring box, no-box, sportsman, and junior dragster categories. Gates will open at noon and time trials start at 5 p.m.
General admission at the dragway is $10, military members are $5 and children age 12 and younger may enter for free. There is a $10 charge for those wishing to participate in the test-and-tune.
For information visit littleriverdragway.com.
Barrow Brewing anniversary and farmers market
Barrow Brewing Company is celebrating is five-year anniversary this weekend. Activities on Friday include live music at 7 p.m. and a live art demonstration by Michael Pritchett. Live music also will be featured throughout the day on Saturday. Also on Saturday, a farmer’s market will take place on the grounds of the brewery.
For information visit barrowbrewing.com.
Storywalk program
The city of Belton will hold a Storywalk program along the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail April 1-5 and April 16-18. The hike highlights a different piece of children’s literature during each event.
The featured book for April 1-5 is “Make Way for Ducklings”. Free duck food will be available at the end of the book/trail so participants may feed the Yettie Polk Park ducks upon completion. The featured book for April 16-18 will be “The Lorax” by Dr. Seuss.
Those who wish to participate may park at the Harris Community Park, go down the hike and bike trail, and turn right.
Milam Community Theater breakfast with Aladdin
The Milam Community Theater will hold a breakfast/brunch with Aladdin and his friends 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
The event will feature food, photo opportunities with the cast of “Aladdin” and a special gift for participants.
Tickets are $10 each and are available at milamcommunitytheater.com. Seating will be limited to allow for social distancing.
Gober Party House Unicorn Party
In honor of National Unicorn Day, the Gober Party House will hold a party Friday, April 9.
The event will feature a variety of whimsical activities, including unicorn-themed games, snacks and more.
Pre-registration is required by Monday, April 5. The event costs $7 per child and it is open to children ages 2-8. To register visit bit.ly/33ynHHC. For information call 254-298-5690. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at this event.
Easter egg hunts and activities
Easter is quickly approaching, with the holiday falling on April 4. The following is a list of some upcoming Easter events:
Temple
Temple Elks Lodge Easter activities
The Temple Elks Lodge No. 138, located at 2613 Airport Road in Temple, will hold its annual Easter celebration for children with special needs and their siblings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the lodge.
Unlike past years, this year’s event will be held in a drive-through format only. Children and their families will remain in their car as they drive through the parking lot at the lodge. Each child in the car will receive special treats, a special Easter bag and a bagged hot dog lunch. Photo with the Easter bunny will be available.
Families must preregister online at bit.ly/ElksHunt21.
This event is held in collaboration with the Heart of Central Texas Independent Living, Downs But Not Out, and the His Kids Special Needs Ministry at Temple Bible Church.
For more information contact Susie Marek at Susie.marek@hoctilc.org or 254-933-7487.
Hoppy Easter craft kit
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will offer take-home, Easter-themed craft kits for children Thursday and Friday at the Summit Recreation Center, 620 Fryers Creek Drive in Temple. The kits cost $5 per person.
To register, visit bit.ly/38YbwX5 or call 254-298-5348 for more information.
Avenue T Church of Christ
Avenue T Church of Christ, 2009 W. Ave. T in Temple, will hold Easter activities on Saturday.
Hot dogs will be served noon-2 p.m. and an Easter egg hunt will take place 1-2 p.m.
For information visit www.avetchurchofchrist.org.
Foundation United Methodist Church
Foundation United Methodist Church will hold an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Sunday after the main worship service at the church, 10751 W. Adams Ave.
Easter on the Farm
The Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, will hold “Easter on the Farm” from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The event will include a helicopter Easter egg drop, yard games, visits with the Easter Bunny, and more. Those who wish to participate in the helicopter egg drop are asked to bring their own Easter baskets. Admission is $9.95 in advance and $12.95 at the gate. For tickets and information visit therobinsonfamilyfarm.com.
Dyess Grove Baptist Church
Dyess Grove Baptist Church, 10771 Stringtown Road in Temple, will have an Easter egg hunt and potluck meal noon Sunday.
For information visit www.dyessgrove.org.
Temple Christian Center Church
Temple Christian Center Church, 5105 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will have an Easter egg hunt following the worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Belton
Sparta VFD
The Sparta Volunteer Fire Department is hosting an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Sunday at the department, 6308 Sparta Road, Belton.
Liberty Park
New Beginnings Learning Academy will hold an Easter egg hunt Saturday at Liberty Park, 700 Liberty Park Drive in Belton.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. The free event will include an egg hunt, prizes, games, vendors and inflatables.
Rabbit Road
The Fort Hood Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation department will hold “Rabbit Road,” a drive-through Easter event at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area on Lake Belton 8-10 p.m. today. Families will have the opportunity to have their photo taken with the Easter bunny from car windows. The entry fee is $10 per car.
For information visit tinyurl.com/xmcrnbuk.
Morgan’s Point Resort
Ansay Park egg hunt
The city of Morgan’s Point Resort will hold an Easter egg hunt 10 a.m. Saturday at Ansay Park, located on the corner of Lake Forest Drive and South Winecup Drive.
Those who attend will need to bring their own Easter basket. Photo opportunities with the Easter bunny also will be available.
Fundraiser
Garage sale items sought for Seaton School fundraiser
The Seaton School Preservation Committee is planning a garage sale fundraiser April 16-17 at the school, located eight miles east of Temple on State High 53. Donations for the sale are currently sought. Items for the sale may include glassware, collectables, household items, toys, puzzles, lamps, CDs, paperback books, home decor, bicycles, clean gently used clothing and miscellaneous items.
The group cannot accept large items such as furniture, mattresses or major appliances at this time.
Monetary donations also are currently being accepted and should be payable to Seaton Community Improvement Association and mailed to SCIA, Treasurer, 13291 Sugar Cane Ln, Temple, TX 76501.
The school is 119 years old and is need of exterior painting. The cost of the repairs is estimated at $17,000. All proceeds will go toward restoration efforts. For drop off of items, call 254-913-6056 or 254-770-8643; items also may be left on the school porch.
Submission guidelines: Local events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.