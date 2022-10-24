FIlm - The Good Nurse

Eddie Redmayne, left, and Jessica Chastain, cast members in "The Good Nurse," pose together for a portrait during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.

 Chris Pizzello/AP

NEW YORK — Charles Cullen is by some estimates the most prolific serial killer in American history. But when Krysty Wilson-Cairns began writing the script about his capture, she started not with Cullen, who was sentenced to consecutive life sentences in 2006, but outside the home of Amy Loughren, the nurse who first uncovered his crimes.