Ready for a legendary weekend? Local events include the opening of the annual “Salado Legends” outdoor musical, a reception for a memorial art exhibit, a mixed martial arts match at the Bell County Expo Center and more.
‘Salado Legends’
The Tablerock Festival of Salado will bring history to life this weekend with its annual production of “Salado Legends.” The show will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays, July 23 through Aug. 7.
Tickets for the outdoor musical are available on www.centraltexastickets.com.
The show offers a special blend of history, exciting dialogue and original songs depicting life in the 1850s. In May 2000, “Salado Legends” was chosen to represent Texas in the Library of Congress Local Legacies Project for the Bicentennial Celebration in Washington, D.C. It was one of five outdoor dramas in the U.S. to be honored by the Library of Congress.
Reservations are required by 5 p.m. the day prior for the optional dinner prepared by Hecho en Queso. The meal will be served at 7:15 p.m. and the show starts at 8:15 each evening.
Dinner tickets are $13 (adult or child), and show tickets are $20, and $5 for children 12 and younger.
All shows take place at Tablerock Amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado.
Opening art reception
An opening reception for a memorial art exhibit honoring the life and work of local artist and educator Pat Coufal (Dec. 29, 1946-Oct. 24, 2020) will take place 5 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Coufal’s career as an artist involved countless exhibits and awards in many different mediums and genres.
“She could create serious art backed by extensive scholarly knowledge and technical skill or put together an entire body of whimsical work with the sole purpose of making people laugh,” Cynnamon Hines, Coufal’s daughter, said in a news release.
Coufal’s career in education included teaching at Rogers Elementary School, Academy Middle School, Bonham Middle School, Temple College, Central Texas College, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and the CAC.
“Her teaching career spanned many decades, age groups, and settings and produced generations of beloved students who recognized and ran to her everywhere she went — always with fond memories of her class and often with gratitude for the impact she had on their lives,” Hines said.
Salado Museum event
The Dillard Sisters will perform at 1 p.m. Saturday at a special event celebrating the “Women, Aviation, and WWII” exhibit at the Salado Museum, 423 S. Main St. in Salado.
The Dillard Sisters, heralding from San Antonio, sing in the 1940s style to honor World War II veterans and celebrate the heroes of the greatest generation.
The exhibit, which is on display now through Aug. 26, honors the dedication and sacrifice of the women essential to the Allied victory. These include WASPs, Rosie the Riveters and other homefront workers, and Salado’s own Grace Jones.
Imagine TMED
The city of Temple will hold “Imagine TMED” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the Temple College campus at East Marvin R. Felder Drive (located at the northeast corner of East Marvin R. Felder Drive and South First Street/Veterans Memorial Drive).
The free family friendly event will include a car show, yard games, food trucks and more. Those who fill out a survey will be entered for a prize drawing.
Mixed martial arts at Bell Expo Center
A mixed martial arts event by Legacy Fighting Alliance will take place Friday evening at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. Doors open at 5 p.m., the undercard match starts at 5:30 p.m. and the main event will start at 8 p.m.
Undefeated Thomas Petersen will take on Waco’s own Vernon Lewis for the LFA Heavyweight Championship. The event also will include a women’s match featuring Baylor All-American Hailey Cowan.
Tickets start at $25 and are available at bellcountyexpo. com.
Farmers markets
A farmers market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday along Water Street in Belton.
Another farmers market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Both events will feature vendors selling homegrown vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
Student music showcase
Students in the Academie Musique String Camp will perform a music showcase 12:15 p.m. Friday in the parish hall at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple.
The concert is free and open to the public. Those who attend will be asked to wear a mask.
For information about Academie Musique programs, visit www.amcentex.org.
Upcoming auditions at TCT
Temple Civic Theatre is gearing up for its 300th production and the reopening of its regular season. Auditions for the musical “They’re Playing Our Song” will be held 7 p.m. Monday, July 26, and Tuesday, July 27.
Auditions are open to people ages 18 and older. Those who would like to audition will be asked to prepare a one-minute cut of a song in the style of the show, with karaoke/backtracking (a speaker will be available). There will be cold reads from sides provided at the audition.
Auditions are by appointment only. To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/yhm5325a.
Live music
The Hair Metal Giants will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sam Farrow amphitheater at Lions Park, 4205 Lions Park Drive in Temple as part of the annual free outdoor Hot Summer Sounds concert series.
Trevor Helt will perform at 6 p.m. Friday and Nate Guthrie will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
The Big Wy’s Brass Band will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Earle Nelson and Morgan Lee Powers will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and John Christopher Way will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Friends of Salado football golf tournament
A golf tournament benefiting the Salado Eagle football program will take place Friday at Mill Creek, 1610 Club Circle in Salado. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start will be at 1 p.m.
The tournament will be a four-person scramble and costs $100 per player.
Lunch will be provided prior to play. The event will include team prizes and contest holes.
For information, contact Coach Scott Bates at 254-718-3710.
Williamson County Sheriff’s Posse golf tournament
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Posse will hold a golf tournament 1 p.m. Saturday at Mill Creek, 1610 Club Circle in Salado.
The tournament will be a four-man scramble and costs $400 per team. The event will include trophies for first through third as well as other prizes, including a $50,000 prize for a hole-in-one.
For information or to sign up, call Chris Mattice at 512-534-6398 or Jammie Swanks at 254-434-3858. To sign up for hole sponsorships, call Crystal Mattice at 512-848-7869.
