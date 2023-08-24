Area events this weekend include a pro wrestling showcase in Salado, a dance recital at the Cultural Activities Center in Temple, multiple farmers markets, live music and more.
Wrestling event at Barrow Brewing Company
Premier Events will put on a pro wrestling and lucha libre show at 7 p.m. on Friday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
“Premier Events is bringing their strongest, wildest and craziest wrestlers to entertain Salado,” the brewery said on a social media post.
Those who attend the free show are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Veni School of Dance recital
The Veni School of Dance will present its annual recital at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The Veni School of Dance offers local students a taste of Indian culture. Each of the dances — which feature brightly colored costumes — will tell a story through foot stomping, gliding, leaping and turning, as well as hand and arm movements.
Admission to the show is free.
Improv comedy night
FoxDog beer garden and coffee shop will hold an improv comedy night at 7 p.m. on Saturday at 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple.
Featured comedians include Danny Martinez, Gary Spragg, Barnard Blackmon, Chris Ward, Dewayne De-One, Dewey Rice, Jeremiah Red, Janey V, and Seth Bryan as host.
Entry to the show is free.
Milam Community Theater youth auditions
Milam Community Theater will hold auditions for its youth production of “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” this weekend.
Auditions will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron.
Those who wish to audition are asked to register online at bit.ly/mctkids2023 by Friday.
Performance dates are Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10.
Farmers markets
An evening farmers market is planned 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
For information about participating in the farmers market contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
Another farmers market is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Both events feature vendors selling homegrown produce, canned items, crafts and more.
Live music
Brady Honeycutt will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and People’s Choice will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple. There is a $10 cover charge each night.
Brooks Emerson will perform at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Everett Wren will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and Kyle Sinkule will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and the Jerry Haisler Trio will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at The Old Store, 712 State Highway 320 in Westphalia.
Backseat Chaos will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Eley Buck Davis will perform at 2 p.m. on Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Barbecue meal
Corinth Missionary Baptist Church will hold a barbecue meal from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at 321 S. 10th St. in Temple.
Plates cost $12 each and include ribs, sausage, baked beans, potato salad, bread and water. For information or to place an order, call the Rev. Michael Easter Sr. at 254-778-0481.
Proceeds from the meal will help support the church’s ministry.
Fish fry and auction
The Pearl Church of Christ, 6790 FM 183 in Pearl, will hold a fish fry and auction following the church’s service at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.
Proceeds from the event will help support the His Kids Lampasas program and local scholarships.
Chili cook-off
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chili cook-off event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Kleypas Park in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Chili tasting and judging will start at 11 a.m. Awards will be given for first, second and third places as well as best cook area and people’s choice. The event will include a bake sale, silent auction, vendors and an inflatable for children.
Registration forms are available at City Hall or online at www.morganspointresorttx.com. For information call 409-750-0102.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the fire department and its community programs.
Golf tournament
The Cen-Tex MOAA will host the sixth annual Jack Oliver Scholarship Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 23, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The event will include a hamburger lunch at noon. Individual and team prizes and winners will be announced during the lunch. For registration details and sponsorship opportunities click on the “2023 Golf Fundraiser” link on https://centexmoaa.org.
Funds raised from the event will benefit scholarships for local high school and college students who plan to attend a Reserve Officers Training Corps at their university of choice.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.