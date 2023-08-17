Upcoming events in Central Texas this weekend include the musical production of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” at Temple Civic Theatre, a gun show at the Bell County Expo Center, a Shinyribs concert at the Cultural Activities Center and more.
‘The Little Mermaid Jr.’
Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple, will present performances of “The Little Mermaid Jr.” as part of its annual musical theater camp program this weekend. Performances will be offered at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The show, which includes a cast of children ages 7 to 18, follows the young mermaid Ariel, who longs to leave her ocean home. But first she will have to defy her father King Triton and make a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula. She then must convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking.
Tickets are $10-$20 and are available on www.centraltexastickets.com.
Gun show
The Long Star Gun show will take place this weekend in the assembly hall at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The show will feature vendors selling guns, ammunition, hunting gear, knives, swords and more.
Admission is $9 per person and free for children age 12 and younger.
Saint Monica Catholic Church Homecoming
Saint Monica Catholic Church, 306 S Nolan Ave. in Cameron, will hold its annual homecoming festival on Sunday.
The event will kick off with a polka Mass at 10 a.m. Game booths will open and the first bingo combination will be called at 11 a.m.
“We’re going to have a lot of games for kids and for adults as well,” Brenda Labay, event organizer, said. “We’ll have a fish pond, cake wheel, a country store, a baseball throw, football toss and several others”
Signup for a horseshoe tournament start at 11:30 a.m. and the first toss is at 1 p.m. There is a $20 entry fee for each team. A live auction will take place at 2:30 p.m.
The festival will feature a barbecue meal. Plates are $12 each and include brisket and sausage with all the trimmings. Hamburgers, tamales and barbecue on a bun will be available.
Farmers markets
An evening farmers market is planned 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
For information about participating in the farmers market contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
Another farmers market is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Both events feature vendors selling homegrown produce, canned items, crafts and more.
Author fair
The Harker Heights Public Library will host a local author fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the library, 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights.
The fair will feature local authors of all ages meeting and greeting fans. The event is free and open to the public.
Live music
The Old Friends Band will perform at a dance at 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton. Admission is $5 per person and participants are encouraged to bring snacks.
A songwriter roundup hosted by Eley Buck Davis and featuring performances from Charlie Bishop and Jackson Reiss will take place at 6 p.m. today at Wilson Valley Mercantile, 2421 Wilson Valley Loop in Little River-Academy.
Shinyribs will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Tickets are $40 for CAC members and $45 for non-members and may be purchased online at cacarts.org.
The Jolly Jankin String Band will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, Lilly Milford will perform at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Marshall G and the Delta Tease will perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday, and Daniel Nash will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Secondhand Rose will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Niles City will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple. The cover charge is $10 each night.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple. The cover charge is $10.
Orange Juice will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday and Adam & The Crow Daddies will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Brian Summers will perform at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Empresario Wines, 7 N. Main St. in Salado.
Dan Guevara will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Greenfield Coffee & Cocktails, 555 Pace Park Road in Salado.
Fundraisers
Chili cook-off
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chili cook-off event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Kleypas Park in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Chili tasting and judging will start at 11 a.m. Awards will be given for first, second and third places as well as best cook area and people’s choice. The event will include a bake sale, silent auction, vendors and an inflatable for children.
Registration forms are available at City Hall or online at www.morganspointresorttx.com. For information call 409-750-0102.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the fire department and its community programs.
Golf tournament
The Cen-Tex MOAA will host the sixth annual Jack Oliver Scholarship Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 23, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The event will include a hamburger lunch at noon. Individual and team prizes and winners will be announced during the lunch. For registration details and sponsorship opportunities click on the “2023 Golf Fundraiser” link on https://centexmoaa.org.
Funds raised from the event will benefit scholarships for local high school and college students who plan to attend a Reserve Officers Training Corps at their university of choice.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.