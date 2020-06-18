Whether you’re looking for a good shopping deal or want to catch some live music, there are plenty of options for Central Texans this weekend.
Just Between Friends sale at the Bell County Expo Center
The public is invited to shop at the annual Just Between Friends Summer 2020 Bell County Sale Event this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
This year’s event includes more than 300 local families participating and over 10,000 square feet of shopping.
A pre-sale event will take place 6 p.m. Thursday and will include times designated to specific groups. Prime time shopping, which includes a $10 fee, will be held at 6 p.m. First-time moms may shop at 7 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. military families, teachers and first responders will be able to shop. A time slot for foster parents, featuring free admission, will take place at 8:30 p.m. The pre-sale will end at 10 p.m. Thursday.
Parents are advised that the sales floor will be very busy during the pre-sale and children should be left at home if possible. Parents who do bring their children are asked to prevent them from riding or playing with toys on display on the floor.
The sale will be open to the general public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The entry fee will be $2 for anyone age 12 and older.
On Sunday, a half-price sale will take place. The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and admission will be free.
For tickets and information, visit bellcounty.jbfsale.com.
Ride for awareness
Fire Base Brewing Company is partnering with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 23-10 to host a #22ADay veteran suicide awareness ride 6-9 p.m. Monday at the brewery, 8 S. First St. in Temple.
“As veterans we are proud to partner with CVMA 23-10 in their monthly ride to bring awareness to veteran suicide,” the brewery posted on its Facebook page. “It is heartbreaking knowing fellow service members lost the battle at home. This will be our first veteran focused event and invite all out to help support. Camo Hippie Chowhall will be on-site to provide some grub as well.”
Live music
The Huser Brothers and Cody Hibbard will perform 6 p.m. Thursday at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton. The show is free for adults 21 and over and children 12 and younger. All others must pay $10 for entry.
Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 will host two live shows this weekend. Full Throttle, formerly known as Last Call, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Kris Gordon will perform at the dancehall 9 p.m. Saturday.
Ken Parker will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton.
Club 190, 3232 E. Highway 190 in Temple, will offer music this weekend. DJ Oz and DJ Ben-Jamin will perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Two-time Grammy award winner Ruben Ramos and The Mexican Revolution will perform at a Father’s Day dance at 9 p.m. Saturday at the club.
Cody Culp will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple.
Lizbet Palmer will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday and the Color Me Brass band will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Music offerings at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 7425 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, this weekend include a performance by The Ballards 7 p.m. Friday and DJ Willybe 7 p.m. Saturday.
Fire Street Pizza also will have live music. Sky Zito & Moontide will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Scratch 3 will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Garrett Askins will perform at noon Sunday at the restaurant, located at 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
The Good Ole’ Boys band will perform country music at 6 p.m. Saturday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
Smokinmaxx will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Submission guidelines: Items for the weekend roundup may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.