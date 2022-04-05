Hot-blooded fans of the 1970s rock band Foreigner will finally get their chance to see the band perform in Belton this month.
The band, which had planned to perform in Belton in 2020, is now moving forward with their performance at the Bell County Expo Center. Three previous concerts planned for Bell County in the past two years were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Foreigner concert will take place starting at 8 p.m. on April 22 at the Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Michael Bluestein, keyboardist for the band, said the band was happy to get back on the road and perform for audiences all over the country.
“We started back up again in May last year and it wasn’t as intense, but now we seem to be back to full capacity as shows go,” Bluestein said. “It has been nice being able to get back at it.”
Bluestein said any fans that come to the concert can expect a high-energy environment, with the band performing many of their best known songs.
A local high school choir is expected to open for the band on stage.
John Lappen, spokesman for the band, said the choir that will open for the band has not yet been decided as the selection process is still taking place. He said that once the choir has been selected, the band plans to donate $500 to their program.
Bluestein said he enjoys being able to welcome young musicians and singers to the stage with the band, giving them the chance to perform some of their songs.
“It has been a wonderful collaboration with a lot of up and coming young singers and giving them that thrill of singing, ‘I want to know what love is’ with their choir,” Bluestein said, referring to the band’s 1984 hit. “You can really see them get that feeling of what it is like to be on a big stage. It is a great collaboration that we are doing.”
Tickets for the Foreigner show are available on the Bell County Expo Center website.