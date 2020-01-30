Things to do this weekend include an art exhibit opening, a ladies’ movie night and Family Day at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.
Family Day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will educate visitors about Earth Science during the free Family Day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Families will be able to learn about the wonders of nature, like how volcanoes work and predicting the weather.
The museum holds a free Family Day event the first Saturday of each month. Regular admission charges apply to the rest of the museum. The museum is in the Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
Women’s seminar
First United Methodist Church’s Women’s Ministries will present “Continuing Our Walk in Faith” with special guest speaker Lisa Harper on Saturday.
The seminar will take place at the church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the first session will begin at 10 a.m. After a lunch break from 11 a.m. to noon, the second session will be held 12:15-1 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at fumctemple.org/events.
Art exhibit
An exhibition featuring works by members of the Temple College Visual Arts faculty will be on display in the gallery of the Temple College Visual Arts Complex beginning Saturday.
The exhibit will feature works by Michael Donahue, Dave Hansen, Tommy Holton, Marianne McGrath, Virginia Pates, Adam Stratton and Donna Yarrell.
An opening reception will begin 7 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit will be on display through April 2.
The Temple College Visual Arts Complex is at 2105 S. Fifth Street. Gallery hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or by appointment.
Homeschool Day
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will hold an event for home-school families from 9 a.m. to noon today.
Families can visit the museum to tour the exhibits, participate in STEAM activities and crafts, learn about farming and agriculture, and make WWII cookies.
The event is free, but pre-registration is required and can be completed at bellcountymuseum.org.
Ladies Night
The Beltonian Theatre holds Ladies Night the last Friday of each month, including bottomless margaritas, popcorn, fountain drinks, games, door prizes and a movie.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. The featured film this Friday will be “Bad Moms.” Tickets can be purchased online at thebeltoniantheatre. com.
The theatre is at 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Other items on the Weekend Calendar and upcoming fundraisers
Thursday
The Knights of Columbus will hold a country and western dance featuring the Old Friends band 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the KC Hall, 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Friday
The Good Ole Boys band will perform country music 6 p.m. Friday at Fry’s Restaurant, 802 S. Main St. in Belton.
———
Conjunto Romo will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Club 190, 3232 E. Highway 190 in Temple.
———
DJ King will perform 9 p.m. Friday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country will perform 9 p.m. Friday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Saturday
DJ Ponyboy will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at the Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
———
Anna Larson will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
———
Marcus Lindsey will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Father/daughter dance in Jarrell
A father/daughter dance hosted by the Jarrell Band Boosters will take place 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Igo Elementary School, 1601 County Road 314 in Jarrell.
The event will include dancing, snacks, and photo opportunities. Tickets are $15 for fathers with one daughter and $20 for fathers with more than one daughter. Tickets will increase $5 at the door. Online sales are available through Feb. 5 at https://squareup.com /store/jarrellhsbandboosters.
Proceeds from this event will help support the band programs of Jarrell ISD.
Valentine spaghetti dinner
A Valentine spaghetti dinner hosted by the youth group from Cross Church on Birdcreek will take place 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple.
Those who attend are encouraged to bring a date. Proceeds will help the Y4HIM youth group attend youth camp this summer. Cost is $8 per plate. For information call 254-778-8759.
