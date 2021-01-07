Area events this weekend include a celebrity appearance by some Power Rangers, the annual Arches Resolution Run, and the opening of a new retro arcade bar.
Beast Morphers
Some super heroes are descending on Temple on Friday. Fans will be able to meet and greet Rorrie D. Travis and Jasmeet Baduwalia, who portray the red and blue rangers on the “Beast Morphers Power Rangers” science fiction action series, during an event 4 p.m. Friday at Terp’s Toys and Comics, 808 S. 31st St. in Temple.
Admission to the event is free, but there will be a charge for photo opportunities.
Farmers market
The Temple Small Business Coalition will host a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
Arches Resolution Run
The eighth annual Arches Resolution Run 5K and 10K will take place 1 p.m. Saturday at Pepper Creek Trail, 546 N. Kegley Road in Temple.
Registration was due by Jan. 3. Awards will be given to the overall male and female winners and the top three male and female winners per age group. COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced at this event.
‘Bag of Books’ sale
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, is holding a “Bag of Books” sale. Patrons will be able to purchase a bag of books for $5.
Selections include fiction, non-fiction, science fiction and children’s books. There is no limit to the number of bags purchased as long as supplies last. To arrange for your selections and curbside pickup, call the library at 254-298-5556.
BitBar grand opening
The BitBar, a bar that features a free arcade with classic video games, is holding grand opening events this weekend. The bar is located behind Dynasty Chinese restaurant at 2501 Airport Road in Temple. The bar will be open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, through Sunday, Jan. 10.
Patrons must be at least 21 years old and wear a mask once inside (unless eating or drinking). Employees will check patrons’ temperatures at the door. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
Submission guidelines: Local events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.