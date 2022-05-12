Area events this weekend include the Beltonian Theatre’s continuing 100th anniversary celebration, a color fun run at Belton High School, a ballet, a princess picnic, live music and more.
Beltonian Theatre anniversary
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, is celebrating its 100th anniversary with multiple events this week.
The celebration began on Tuesday with a historical marker dedication by the city of Belton.
On Friday at 6 p.m., Bruce Carbonara will present a tribute to Frank Sinatra.
The celebration will continue on Saturday with a “Hot Wings of Death” food challenge at noon and a comedy show, “David Born is Robin Williams,” at 6 p.m.
A free screening of “Lonesome Dove” will close out the 100th anniversary celebration at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
For information and tickets, visit TheBeltonianTheatre.com/Events.
American Legion Post 55 grand opening
American Legion Post 55, 101 W. Ave. A in Belton, will hold a grand opening event at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will include food trucks, snowcones, a bounce house for children, prize drawing and live music by The Shufflekingz featuring Jesse Dean and Jacob Augustine.
Picnic with a Princess
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will host “Picnic with a Princess” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
Participants will have the opportunity to meet famous princesses. The event will include a picnic lunch and photo opportunities. Those who attend are encouraged to dress in their royal attire. Cost is $10 per person. Pre-registration is required. To register online, visit webtrac.ci.temple.tx.us/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html. For information call 254-298-5690.
The Snow White ballet
The Classical Ballet Conservatory at Lisa’s Dance Connection will hold its spring production of “The Snow White Ballet” with performances at 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The show will feature dancers age 5 through adults as well as the Dancers with Possibilities (dancers with special needs). The show will bring to life the traditional tale of Snow White, the Seven Dwarves, and the Prince as they outwit the Evil Queen in her plans to take over the kingdom.
Tickets are $15 each and are available at www.cacarts.org.
Ghost hunting class
John Montelongo, a paranormal investigator with the Dark Explorers, will host a ghost hunting class from 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive in Temple.
In this introductory class, participants will have the opportunity to learn what it takes to be a ghost hunter, learn about special equipment and hear some spooky stories.
Cost is $35 per person. Registration is available online at webtrac.ci.temple.tx.us/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html.
Down at the Yard
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department will host “Down at the Yard,” an event featuring music and food trucks from 6-8 p.m. Friday at 212 S. Main St. in Temple.
The event, which is free, will feature music by DJ SammyG, yard games, and axe throwing from Rowdy Axe Co.
‘Steel Magnolias’ at Temple Civic Theatre
Temple Civic Theatre is set to present its next main series production, “Steel Magnolias,” with performances this weekend.
The show follows the wise-cracking Truvy, who along with her eager new assistant, Annelle, dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon Ouiser; an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby, is about to marry a “good ole boy.”
Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy when the spunky Shelby (who is a diabetic) risks pregnancy and her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others, but also draws on their underlying strength and love.
Shows will be offered at 7 p.m. May 12-15. Sunday performances start at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults and $12 for students. Tickets are available at the box office or online at www.templecivictheatre.com. The theater is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
Free outdoor film
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host a free outdoor screening of the film “Spaceballs” at sunset (about 8:20 p.m.) on Friday.
Those who plan to attend are advised to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Spill the Tea: Queer Social
The Central Texas Pride Community Center and FoxDog beer garden and coffee shop will host “Spill the Tea: Queer Social” from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple.
The event will include a social time and discussions on queer history and activism. The event is open to all LGBTQIA people and supporters.
Live music
Temple High School Polyfoniks and Encore choirs will present a spring show featuring performances of pop music, classical music and Broadway favorites at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Larry Burgin and the Texas Traditions will perform 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple. Admission is $5 cash at the door and patrons are encouraged to bring a sharable dish.
Temple ISD will hold a jazz extravaganza Friday at the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple. The program will include performances by the Lamar beginner jazz band at 5:30 p.m.; the Bonham jazz band at 5:50 p.m.; the Temple Highlighters at 6:10 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; the Lamar/Travis jazz collective at 6:40 p.m.; and Temple Blues at 7 p.m. Musical numbers will include those by artists Darcy James Argue, Charles Mingus, Duke Ellington and more. Admission to the show is free.
The Wildcat Band will hold its spring concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the auditorium at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple. The concert, which is free, will include music from Holst, Standridge, Beck, Kansas and more.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and Jerry Haisler will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at Ratibor Country Grill, 10226 FM 2086 in Temple.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Pipe organist Susan Ferré will perform a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Lexi Dalton will perform at noon and Erica Michelle will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday and Jonna Mae will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
David Johnson will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Deja Vibes will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Roger Creager and Creed Fisher will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The Bell County Youth Orchestra will present a concert 4 p.m. Sunday at LifeWay Fellowship, 4001 E. Elms Road in Killeen. Tickets are $12.50 for adults and $7.50 for students and may be purchased at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Fundraisers
BHS 5K color fun run
The Belton High School National Honor Society will host a 5K color run at 9 a.m. Saturday at the school, 600 Lake Road in Belton. Volunteers will throw colored powder to participants as they run through the race route. Cost is $10 per person. Registration is available at tinyurl.com/bhstiger5k. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Belton High School National Honor Society.
Relay for Life
Relay for Life, an event that raises funds for the American Cancer Society, will take place from noon to midnight Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. The event will feature multiple activities, including a survivor’s lap at 3:15 p.m. and a luminaria ceremony at 8 p.m. For information visit relayforlife.org/bellcotx.
SPJST Lodge No. 47 lunch
SPJST Lodge No. 47 will host a drive-through lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out) Sunday at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton). Plates cost $12 each and include pork loin, potato salad, green beans and dessert. The event is drive-through only; on-site dining will not be available.
Church garage sale
The youth group at Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church’s Family Life Center. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the youth group.
J.A.I.L. golf tournament
The Harold Ellis Memorial golf tournament benefiting the Jesus Acts in Inmates Lives ministry will take place Monday, May 23, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration will start at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start will take place at 8 a.m. A catered lunch and putting contest will take place at 12:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for longest drive, closest to the pin, and hole-in-one. There also will be door prizes and a prize drawing.
Cost is $100 per player and sponsorships also are available. For information call 254-933-8506 or visit www.jailmin.org.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.