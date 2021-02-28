Lovers of cinema are in luck as the Czech Heritage Museum and The Beltonian Theatre are once again partnering up to offer free film screenings. This year, however, the program is changing.
“In past years, we screened Czech language films,” said Susan Chandler, director of the Czech Heritage Museum. “This year we will be showing films with Czech and Czech-related themes.”
Chandler said that this year’s films have, for the most part, English audio and address Czech history and cultural icons.
“This body of film work presents an excellent study of both anthropology and sociology,” Chandler said. “Which, despite having surprising commonalities across cultures and time, is so commonly forgotten once an era has passed.”
The free screenings will take place every second Tuesday of the month at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Beltonian, located at 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Upcoming films
March 9: “Chuck Norris vs Communism” is a true story, often told by the actual persons who lived it. A docudrama. This film, while the topic is not cheery, is told in a breezy, interesting way that is not heavy. Humor throughout, with a satisfying ending. A story of ingenuity, survival and the importance of art. In the 1980s, Romanians suffered from little access to foreign goods as well as an information blackout which Communists bureaucrats used to ensure ideological purity. This film tells what people risked to be able to view Hollywood films and how it changed the culture by creating a desire for individualism. It is said that the VCR brought down communism in Romania. This film is rated PG.
April 13: “The Pagan Queen” tells the legend of Libuše, queen of Moravia and wife of Přemysl. It was Libuse who first envisioned the city of Prague to be built on the Vltava River and then saw it through. Premysl the Ploughman founded the longest Czech dynasty, lasting 500 years. This film has English dialogue and it is rated R for nudity and violence. It is not for children.
May 12: “Milos Forman, What Doesn’t Kill You” is a documentary about award-winning film director Milos Forman, who directed “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Amadeaus,” “Hair,” “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” “Man on the Moon” and more. This film follows Forman as he returns to his home in the Czech Republic and explains how his experiences there informed his films. For example, in “One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest” he saw the character of Nurse Ratched as communism. Rather than casting an older, harsher woman as was called for, he cast a woman who appeared tender and nurturing, which he felt characterized communism’s appeal as a caretaker masking the character’s “ratcheting” control of the patients, accruing in almost in undetectable increments. This film has English and Czech audio and English subtitles. It is rated PG.
June 8: “A Paul Fierlinger Film Fest” is a delightful look at the adult and children’s animated films of Paul Fierlinger, a Czech who escaped Czechoslovakia and made his career in the U.S. including work with PBS and Sesame Street. This film has English audio with occasional Czech audio and is rated PG.
July 13: “Czech Cartoons” will be a mix of cartoons entertaining for young and old, including Krtek, the Little Mole created in the 1950s by Czech animator Zdenek Miler, which grew in popularity across the communist world from China to Vietnam to Cuba and now in France to Japan. In 2011, NASA astronaut Andrew Feustel, took Krtek with him on the final flight of the Space Shuttle Endeavor. The Michigan native’s mother-in-law was born in a Czech village in southern Moravia on the Austrian border. This program is rated G.
August 11: “Beyond the Wall” is a documentary that looks at how subtly and insidiously totalitarianism invades a society, what it is like to live under a communist regime and how the abrupt political changes of the 1980s affected Central Europeans. The fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989 symbolized the end of the Cold War and spurred on the revolutions that caused Communism to crumble. This film has English audio with occasional Czech Polish and German. It is rated PG.
September 8: “A Cimrman Festival” is a look at the Jara Cimrman genre of plays and films. This Czech phenomenon was created by Zdenek Sverak and Ladislav Smoljak on December 23, 1966 on a regular comedy radio show aired on government radio stations. The show, “The Non-Alcoholic Wine Bar Chez Spider,” was set in present day, in a fictional wine bar in Prague. A set of documents relating to Jara Cimrman, a forgotten Czech polymath, had recently been discovered. Jara Cimrman lived in the time of the Austria-Hungarian rule of the Czechs just before WWI. The writers used Cimrman to criticize the communist regime undetected. In time, the genre grew into a Czech cultural icon, with Cimrman theaters and self-appointed Cimrmanologists. Cimrman was originally portrayed by Sverak who starred in Kolya the Oscar-winning Czech film produced just after communism was overthrown. The plays begin with satire – a panel of academics presenting their work on Jara Cimrman, and then go on to a set of slapstick comedy scenes. It is offered in English and is rated G.