Local students will bring a piece of Broadway to town this weekend as area events include the “Lion King Jr.” musical at Temple High School. Other events include live music and a new exhibit about tequila at the Temple railroad museum.
‘Lion King Jr.’ show
Young thespians will present Disney’s “Lion King Jr.” this weekend at Temple High School.
The musical, which features a cast of crew of 143 local children, will be offered 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school campus, 415 N. 31st St.
Students will perform songs from the classic Disney tale, including “The Circle of Life,” “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” and “Hakuna Matata”.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets are available online at www.centraltexastickets.com.
‘Alineto a Tequila’ exhibit
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, will host a new exhibit “Aliento a Tequila” starting Friday.
“Aliento a Tequila” (or “The Spirit of Tequila”) explores and celebrates the landscape, culture and traditions that gave birth to tequila. The series of photographs by Joel Salcido includes the original distilleries that founded the industry, as well as several artisanal tequileras committed to the ancestral ways of tequila-making, from harvest to bottle.
The exhibit will be available until March 16. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For information call 254-298-5172.
Temple Symphony Orchestra
The Temple Symphony Orchestra will return to the stage for the first time in two years for a concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center on the Temple College campus. The featured artist for this family pops concert will be Allen Vizzutti, trumpet soloist.
Vizzutti is a world class trumpeter, composer and music educator who has performed in 40 countries, playing classical music and jazz with equal mastery. He has performed with a diverse list of artists and ensembles and has appeared as a guest soloist with symphony orchestras all over the world.
The orchestra, under the direction of Thomas Fairlie, will open the concert with “Overture to Candide” by Leonard Bernstein, followed by a variety of light classical pieces. Vizzutti will perform “The Carnival of Venice,” arranged by Del Staigers, “Ode for Trumpet” by Alfred Reed and will be the soloist on a variety of jazz standards. Percussionist Scott Dudley will be the featured soloist on “The Typewriter” by Leroy Anderson.
Tickets are available at the box office before the concert. For information contact Jan Salzman at TempleSymphony@gmail.com or by 254-778-6683.
Vizzutti also will hold a recital 12:30 p.m. today and a master class at noon Friday in the back stage theatre at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center.
An evening with Earl Nottingham
Earl Nottingham, chief photographer for the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, will present a program discussing his new book “Wild Focus,” 6:30 p.m. today at the SPJST Home Office, 520 N. Main St. in Temple.
Nottingham will share his unique perspective on Texas and its biodiversity and wildlife. His work also includes cultural and historical sites.
The event will include a book signing by the author. For information email vanicek@spjst.com.
Chinese New Year event
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department will hold a Chinese New Year celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliot Drive in Temple.
The celebration will mark the year of the tiger and will include snacks and activities for all ages (while supplies last).
For information call 254-298-5740.
World War II exhibit
A World War II exhibit is currently on display at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
“Private Charles J. Miller: WWII Paintings from the South Pacific” is on display until June 10. The exhibit features 120 rare, world-renowned paintings, along with World War II artifacts from the museum’s collection.
Admission to the museum is free. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For information visit www.bellcountymuseum.org.
Comedy showcase
Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in Temple, will host a comedy showcase Saturday.
The show will feature Adrian Corwin as emcee, with performances by comic Leonarda Jonie and headliner Peter Sers. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $20 for VIP seating next to the stage. Tickets may be purchased in advance on eventbrite.com.
Live music
Shorty Grisham and Friends will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. today at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple. Patrons are encouraged to bring a dish to share.
Anna Larson will perform 6 p.m. Friday, Eric Turner will perform 6 p.m. Saturday and Angela Banks will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Country singer-songwriter Parker McCollum will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121. For information and tickets, visit www.bellcountyexpo.com.
Weldon Hanson will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Fast Movin’ Train will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
DJ Willybe will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post No. 4008, 2311 Pearl St. in Harker Heights.
The Jazz Daddies will perform 6 p.m. Friday, David Johnson will perform 6 p.m. Saturday and Martian Folk will perform noon Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
The Old Friends band will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Fundraisers
‘That’s Entertainment’ telethon
The Contemporaries will host “That’s Entertainment,” a live telethon benefiting children’s educational programs at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 7 p.m. Saturday at the CAC, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Live text bids and in-person bids will be accepted for numerous auction items. The telethon, which will be held in person and also live-streamed online at cacarts.org, will include performances from a variety of talent from across Central Texas. Tickets may be purchased by calling the CAC at 254-773-9926.
Our Lady of the Angels virtual fundraiser
Our Lady of the Angels Maternity Home has decided to cancel its annual banquet fundraiser this year. Instead, the event will be held virtually. Patrons will be able to participate in a virtual auction and prize drawing online at www.ladyoftheangels.org. The auction will be available Jan. 31 through Feb. 4 and the prize drawing ends on Feb. 7 (with winners announced Feb. 10). Tickets for the prize drawing are $10 each. Donations also will be accepted.
For information call 254-742-2340.
Submission guidelines: Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.