Magic Flute at TC

Pamina, portrayed by Kaiya Fowler, left, and Tamino, portrayed by Jouper Muring, use the magic flute to guide them through their trials in Temple College’s production of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”

 Photo courtesy of Steve Lemmons/Temple College

Temple College will bring Mozart to the masses with “The Magic Flute,” the school’s first opera production, with performances on Friday and Saturday. Other events in Central Texas this weekend include multiple comedy shows, a swap meet at Little River Dragway, Belton Market Days and more.