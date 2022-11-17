Temple College will bring Mozart to the masses with “The Magic Flute,” the school’s first opera production, with performances on Friday and Saturday. Other events in Central Texas this weekend include multiple comedy shows, a swap meet at Little River Dragway, Belton Market Days and more.
Music networking event in Salado
A music networking event will take place at 6 p.m. today at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Participants will have the opportunity to meet the Music Friendly Community Advisory Board members and learn about Salado’s new Music Friendly Community initiative.
Following a presentation from the board, a casual happy hour will follow that is meant to be a space for Salado’s music community to meet new people, talk about their music journey, share goals, and form connections.
All individuals who are a part of the music industry or have a love for music are welcome to attend the meeting. Musicians are encouraged to bring an instrument.
‘The Magic Flute’ opera at Temple College
Temple College’s Department of Music is staging its first full opera on stage with a full orchestra in the pit. And not just any opera — Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.”
Sung in English, “The Magic Flute” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center on the main Temple campus. General admission is $10; students are free.
The production is a collaborative effort with music-major vocalists at Temple College and Texas A&M University-Central Texas as well as from the Temple community. The Temple College Orchestra, directed by Dr. Alex Corbett, is providing the score; the TC Chorale, directed by Dr. Sara Harris Baker, is also performing. David Perez-Guerra served as music director for the ensembles.
FoxDog comedy show
FoxDog cafe and beer garden, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple, will hold “Notoriously PG-13,” a backyard comedy show, at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Featured comedians include Branan Walker, Alex Cunningham, Charlie Mac, Mallorie Raquel, and Symply Courtney.
The event is open to the public.
Sweet Adelines concert
It’s been nearly three years since the “Wicked Covid Witch” descended on the Chisholm Trail Chorus, just as they were heading to a regional singing contest. But the group, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, was determined to continue to rehearse and perform.
The group’s latest show, “It Takes Courage … And A Great Pair of Shoes,” will take place on Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
A silent auction benefit benefitting the chorus opens at 3 p.m. in the Saulsbury Gallery. The show begins at 4 p.m. in the Mayborn Auditorium.
The show features the Sweet Adelines’ a cappella, 4-part harmony and tells the story of how “courage, heart and brains (along with a pair of ruby slippers) can defeat the Wicked Covid Witch and bring live music back to our communities,” according to a news release from the chorus.
Tickets cost $20 in advance and $25 at the door and are available online at cacarts.org.
Belton Market Days
A Belton Market Days event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Belton.
Streets near the historic courthouse will be closed and vendors will sell a variety of goods, including arts and crafts and more.
‘Dive in’ movie
The Temple Parks and Recreation department will hold a “dive in” movie at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday in the pool at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave D.
The featured film will be “Moana,” starring Dwayne Johnson. The movie is rated PG. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite Hawaiian outfits.
Cost is $5 per person.
Swap meet at Little River Dragway
Little River Dragway, 13550 State Highway 95 in Holland, will hold its inaugural swap meet on Friday and Saturday.
Vendors will set up at 7 a.m. Friday. The event will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The swap meet will feature vendors selling race car parts, antique and classic car parts, automobile signs, memorabilia, collectibles and more.
Native American celebration
The Bell County Museum will hold “Journey Into the Past,” a Native American celebration, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about Native American culture and traditions. There will be traditional music and a real tepee to explore along with crafts and activities.
The event is free and open to the public. The museum is located at 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
Comedy showcase
Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in Temple, will hold a comedy showcase at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The host will be Cbas Mattar and the featured comedians will be JT Stockman, Dillon Popp, and GretchYo as the headliner.
General admission tickets are $10 and may be purchased at eventbrite.com.
Live music
Weldon Henson will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Billy Holt will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Kyle Mathis will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lone Star Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado.
DJ Oz will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
The Salado Community Chorus will perform at the Thanksgiving city wide service at 7 p.m. Sunday at Saint Stephen Catholic Church, 601 FM 2268 in Salado.
Lexi Dalton will perform 4 p.m. Friday, Kill the Noise will perform 6 p.m. Saturday and Compton McMurry will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
David Johnson will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Chris Max will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraiser
Holland SPJST Lodge No. 80 will hold its annual Thanksgiving turkey charitable bingo fundraiser at 5 p.m. today at 12141 FM 2268 (south of Holland).
Whole frozen turkeys will be given away as door prizes near the end of the regular bingo session. Bingo books will cost $5 each.