Film Review - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

 (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)

Goodbyes don’t tend to mean much in the Hollywood franchise system. Death isn’t a reliable end for characters or, lately, even actors. Technology, nostalgia and the often-inflated value of brands and IP have created a nightmarish cycle of resurrection and regurgitation, curdling what we love most.