Weekend roundup: Area activities include Elvis tribute concert, Mother Neff State Park event and more

Upcoming events this weekend include multiple farmers markets, a special presentation at Mother Neff State Park, an Elvis Presley tribute concert and more.
Night at the Museum
The Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center, 520 N. Main St. in Temple, will hold “Night at the Museum,” an open house celebration, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. today.
The event is free and open to the public.
Storywalk
A new Storywalk program is now available along the Nolan Creek Hike and Bike Trail in Belton.
Each month, the program highlights a children’s book with images along the trail. This month’s featured book is “Even Monsters Go to School” by Lisa Wheeler.
Participants are advised to park at Harris Community Park, go down the hiking trail and turn right.
The Storywalk program’s goal is to promote literacy and exercise. This month’s program will be available until Tuesday.
Beltonian Theatre events
Ken Elliott will give a tribute performance as Elvis Presley during a concert at 5 p.m. Saturday at The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton. Tickets are $19.99 plus tax.
Following the Elvis show, LUV productions will present a performance by Spot, the mobile robot from Boston Dynamics. The show, which is free, will begin about 7:30 p.m.
The show will feature music from the 1950s through 1980s with dancing robots and drones. Seats are limited.
For reservations and tickets, visit thebeltoniantheatre.com.
Farmers markets
An evening farmers market is planned 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
For information about participating in the farmers market contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485.
Another farmers market is set from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Both events feature vendors selling homegrown produce, canned items, crafts and more.
‘Stories of Tonkawa Cave’
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will hold “Stories of Tonkawa Cave,” an educational event, at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Mother Neff State Park, 1921 Park Road 14 in Moody.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about cultural stories and the geology surrounding Tonkawa Cave. The group will meet outside the Camping Loop restrooms. Those who attend are advised to wear comfortable clothes and hiking shoes, and bring plenty of water.
The program is free, but park entrance fees do apply. Cost is $2 per person and free for children age 12 and younger.
Live music
G. Samuels will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday at The Yard Food Truck Plaza, 212 S. Main St. in Temple.
Denny Cullinan will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, Anna Larson will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and Stephany Alvarez-Chavira will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Kenny Orts and No Chance will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and The Debonairs will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple. The cover charge each evening is $10.
The Jazz Daddies will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday and Backseat Chaos will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
The Las Voces Chorus will present a concert titled “The Impossible” at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple. Admission is a suggested donation of $15.
Casey Donahew will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado. General admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show and may be purchased online at outhousetickets.com.
Tasmin and Tim of MorningStar will perform at noon Saturday at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson, 7454 S. General Bruce Drive.
Kyle Mathis will perform at 2 p.m. on Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
The Backroads Band will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Fundraisers
Chili cook-off
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Volunteer Fire Department will hold a chili cook-off event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Kleypas Park in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Chili tasting and judging will start at 11 a.m. Awards will be given for first, second and third places as well as best cook area and people’s choice. The event will include a bake sale, silent auction, vendors and an inflatable for children.
Registration forms are available at City Hall or online at www.morganspointresorttx.com. For information call 409-750-0102.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the fire department and its community programs.
Golf tournament
The Cen-Tex MOAA will host the sixth annual Jack Oliver Scholarship Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 23, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The event will include a hamburger lunch at noon. Individual and team prizes and winners will be announced during the lunch. For registration details and sponsorship opportunities click on the “2023 Golf Fundraiser” link on https://centexmoaa.org.
Funds raised from the event will benefit scholarships for local high school and college students who plan to attend a Reserve Officers Training Corps at their university of choice.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.