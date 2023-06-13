The Stream

This combination of images shows promotional art for season two of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” premiering on June 15 on Paramount+, left, "Extraction 2," a film premiering June 18 on Netflix and season two of "Hoffman Family Gold," premiering June 16 on Discovery Channel.

 (Paramount+/Netflix/Discovery via AP)

An album from John Mellencamp and the return of Chris Hemsworth’s gun-for-hire anti-hero in Netflix’s “Extraction 2” are among the new television, movies, and music headed to a device near you.