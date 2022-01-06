Area events coming up in Central Texas this weekend include the annual Arches Resolution Run, a Family Day at the Temple railroad museum, First Friday in downtown Temple, live music and more.
Arches annual 5K
Looking to start the new year on the right foot? Arches will hold its annual Resolution Run 5K/10K event 1 p.m. Saturday along Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.
Awards will be given to the overall male and female and top three finishers in each age group for both the 5K and 10K. To register visit www.templeparks.com/athletics/arches_resolution_5k.php.
Race day registration will be available.
First Friday
Area businesses and artists will come together to celebrate First Friday, an event that features shopping, live music and more this Friday in downtown Temple.
The theme for this month is “Happy New Year”.
As part of First Friday, Artist 2 Artist showcase will stage an art show and craft sale featuring live music and food starting at 5 p.m. at 5 S. Main St. in Temple.
Ras Kitchen, 17 S. Main St. in downtown Temple, will have Nikki Nicole from IHeart Radio’s KIIZ 92.3 and the House of Nicole on-site for a speed-dating event 7-9 p.m. Friday. The event will feature live entertainment from Selectah SpidaTech, social icebreakers, specialty drinks, delicious treats, games, prizes, and more. The event is free and participants may register at the door.
Family Day at the railroad museum
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, will hold a family day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The theme of the event is “Cabin Fever: Stargazing” and participants will have the opportunity to learn about constellations, meteor showers and other celestial objects.
The event is free and open to the public.
Comedy showcase
Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a comedy showcase 8 p.m. Saturday.
The show, sponsored by Turn2 Entertainment, will feature Jimmy Smoltich and Ben Smith with Symply Courtney as the headliner. Tickets are $15-20 and are available on eventbrite.com.
Doors will open at 7 p.m.
Sportsman club jamboree
The Central Texas Sportsman Club will hold a jamboree 6-8 p.m. Saturday.
Food sales will begin at 5:30 p.m. The event will include dancing with live music by the Good Ole Boys band.
The club is located at 685 Centex Sportsman Club Road. Attendees are advised to turn right off 2305, go half a mile, curve to the left and the building is on the right.
Mommy and Me sessions
The city of Belton is offering a Mommy and Me class 10 a.m. Monday mornings starting Jan. 10 at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St.
The goal of the class is to provide a fun environment for children ages 1-4 to explore dance through rhythm, songs and creative play.
Classes cost $5 per child per class. The sessions last about 45 minutes. For information email parkandrec@beltontexas.gov.
Teen Adventure Night
Wilson Park Recreation Center will host a “Teen Adventure Night” 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Participants will have the opportunity to partake in wall climbing and play games such as GaGa Ball, double four square, bocce, spike ball and table ball.
The center is located at 2205 Curtis B. Elliot Drive in Temple. Tickets are $5 each. To register, visit bit.ly/3IG4QNg.
Live music
Shorty Grisham and Friends will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
Ryan Paul Davis will perform 6 p.m. Friday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Whiskey Renegade will perform 9 p.m. Saturday Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Red Watterson and Joe Frey will perform 8 p.m. Friday at Kowboy Wine Bar, 13 E. Ave. B in Temple.
SmokinMaxx will perform 6:30 p.m. Friday at Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St. in downtown Temple.
Wade Ralston will perform 3-6 p.m. Saturday at 3 Texans Winery, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Fundraiser: Knights of Columbus sausage dinner
The Knights of Columbus of St. Luke Catholic Church will hold a sausage dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at the parish hall, 2807 Oakdale in Temple.
Plates cost $12 each and include Green’s sausage, sauerkraut, green beans and mashed potatoes. Proceeds from the event will help support Our Lady of Maternity Shelter in Temple and Texas Alliance for Life.
Submission guidelines: Local events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.