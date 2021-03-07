The Milam Community Theater program has announced its first adult production in over a year following a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be “Steel Magnolias” and actors are now sought for the dramatic comedy by Robert Harling.
Auditions will take place 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, March 9-10, at the Williams Event Center, 404 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron. Possible callbacks will take place Thursday, March 11.
The cast consists of six women. Those auditioning are asked to arrive promptly in order to complete all necessary paperwork and to be ready to read from the script. All roles are open. Those planning to audition are asked to bring a list of all potential schedule conflicts including travel, school, and work. No conflicts will be accepted for performance dates or during the week before opening.
The play is about the bond between a group of southern women in northwest Louisiana. The title suggests that the women are as delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel. The play takes place in Truvy’s beauty salon, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done.
The show will be directed by veteran actress Mona Butala and will run May 8-9 and May 15-16 at the Williams Event Center. For information contact Monica Schiller, producer, at 254-482-1575 or schillermm@yahoo.com.