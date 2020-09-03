First Friday
First Friday, which features food specials, after-hours shopping and live music, will take place this Friday at multiple businesses in downtown Temple.
Those who attend First Friday events are asked to adhere to social distance guidelines. For addresses, directions and more information about participating merchants call Dan Kelleher at 254-298-5378.
Family Day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will hold a “Wild West” family day event 10-11 a.m. Saturday.
Participants will have an opportunity to learn about the gold rush, wagon trails, cattle ranching, and more. Take and go craft kits will be available for families. The kits contain bag boots, a beaded snake and a paper cowboy hat.
The museum’s Family Day events are free and are held the first Saturday of each month. Regular admission charges apply to the rest of the museum. The museum is in the Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
Artist 2 Artist Showcase
Artist 2 Artist Showcase, which promotes the artwork of artists from across the state, will hold “Art Splash at The Well” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 8 Rock Creek Drive in Salado.
The event will feature the grand opening of The Well, the headquarters for Sirena Fest.
Activities will include live music, food trucks and arts and crafts vendors.
Library Card Sign-up Month
September is Library Card Sign-up Month and the Temple Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continue to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of the community.
To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit https://bit.ly/2QJb2uO.
Try A Tri indoor triathlon
Summit Recreation Center, 620 Fryers Creek Drive in Temple, will host “Try a Tri,” an indoor triathlon event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
The event is open to the public. You do no need to be a member of the center to participate. Registration is available in person at the Summit or by phone at 254-298-5348. The deadline to register is Sept. 10.
All participants will receive a free T-shirt, goodie bag, and the top performer will receive a grand prize. The event will have a red, white and blue theme in remembrance of 9/11. Safety guidelines will be enforced.
