Easter is just around the corner and there is no shortage of spring-time events this weekend. Area events include several Easter egg hunts and special Easter services, a visit from the Budweiser Clydesdales in downtown Temple, live music and more.
Temple Parks and Recreation Easter events
Looking for an Easter egg hunt? The Temple Parks and Recreation Department has you covered with Easter activities for all ages.
An Easter event is planned 10 a.m. today at the Gober Party House, 1516 W. Ave. H in Temple. The event will include crafts, games and an Easter egg hunt. Cost is $7 per person. Preregistration is required. To register, call 254-298-5690.
A “Gray Hare Easter Eggstravaganza” event for senior citizens will take place 10 a.m. Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple. The event will feature an egg hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Entry is free for those with a membership to Sammons Community Center. Memberships, which are good for one year, will be available and cost $5 for Temple residents and $8 for non-residents.
An underwater Easter egg hunt will take place 6-8 p.m. Friday at Sammons indoor pool, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple. The event will feature an egg hunt in the heated pool and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Cost is $5 per person. To register, call 254-298-5930.
Sparta VFD Easter egg hunt
Sparta Volunteer Fire Department will host an Easter egg hunt 2-4 p.m. Saturday at 6308 Sparta Road in Belton.
Those who would like to participate are advised to arrive at 2 p.m. and the event will begin at 2:30 p.m. The hunt will be divided into separate age groups. The event is open to children up to age 15.
Following the egg hunt, there will be other activities offered, including face painting, a three-legged race, a spoon-egg race and a sack race.
Temple church ‘Easter Eggstravaganza’
Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold an “Easter Eggstravaganza” 10 a.m. on Sunday.
The event will include a breakfast, Bible lesson, games and an egg hunt. The event is free and open to the public.
Seaton Brethren Church Easter events
Seaton Brethren Church, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple, is offering several Holy Week activities.
A Maundy Thursday service with communion will be offered 6:30 p.m. today in the church sanctuary.
An Easter breakfast will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday with live worship music at 9 a.m. and a worship service at 10:30 a.m. The church will host an Easter egg hunt for children following the worship service.
Cross Church on Birdcreek Easter service
Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple, will hold a special Easter service with communion 10:45 a.m. Sunday. The service is open to the public.
Val Verde Baptist Easter service
Val Verde Baptist Church, 1067 FM 2268 in Holland, will hold a Easter sunrise service 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the church’s tabernacle. There will be a breakfast and a time of fellowship after the sunrise service. No regular Sunday service is planned.
The service is open to the public.
Candy Lit-con
Candy Lit-con, a special event to promote literacy, will take place 5:30-7 p.m. today at Thornton Elementary School, 2825 Cottonwood Lane in Temple.
The event will include come and go literacy activities. Students must be accompanied by an adult.
Budweiser Clydesdales
The Budweiser Clydesdales will make an appearance Friday in downtown Temple.
Beginning at 4 p.m., the Budweiser trucks transporting the Clydesdales will arrive at the City Hall parking lot. A parade will start at 5 p.m. after the wagon has been set up and the horses are ready to go.
The parade will start at City Hall, where the Clydesdales will exit the parking lot onto Central Avenue and advance to Second Street. From there, the Budweiser team and horses will make a brief stop at several of the downtown businesses before returning to the City Hall parking lot. Visitors may watch the parade from the sidewalks in downtown Temple.
The Clydesdales also will make an appearance 2 p.m. Saturday at the Killeen Mall, 2100 S. W.S. Young Drive.
Belton Market Days
Belton Market Days will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the downtown Belton historic district.
Downtown streets will be closed to allow vendors to set up and sell their wares, which include arts and crafts and more. The event also includes food vendors and live music.
Special events at Barrow Brewing Co.
Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host several special events this weekend.
A free screening of the film “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” will be held at 8 p.m. Friday on the brewery’s lawn. Attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the brewery, the Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will hold an Earth Day celebration and plant sale. There will be activities for adults and children. Information on planting and caring for native Texas plants, trees, and shrubs will also be available. A wide range of Texas native plants, trees, and shrubs will be for sale.
A farmer’s market also will take place at the brewery starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The market will feature vendors selling arts and crafts, fresh produce and more.
Comedy showcase
Corkys Wine and Beer, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a comedy showcase 8 p.m. Saturday.
Featured comedians will include Chris Ward, Deezil Greezil, Lani Cuomo and Terry Anderson as the headliner.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25 and may be purchased online at eventbrite.com.
Heart of Texas RV show
The Heart of Texas RV show will take place this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
In addition to recreational vehicles, the show also will feature live music and food vendors.
Show hours are from noon to 6 p.m. today, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Admission is free.
Cat show
The Cat Fanciers Association will hold a cat show this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
This family friendly event will feature judging of more than 30 cat breeds.
Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission prices are $10 per person, $5 for seniors and military, and a family four pack (two children and two adults) costs $20.
Live music
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition will perform 6:30 p.m. today at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Carvin Jones will perform 8 p.m. Monday at The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Denny Cullinan will perform 7 p.m. Saturday and Joseph Mach will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Conjunto Romo and DJ Ben-Jammin will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Mark Richey will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Ed Johns will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
Project Graduation golf tournament
A golf tournament benefiting the Temple High School Project Graduation program will take place Friday at Sammons Golf Course, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start will be at 1 p.m. Cost is $85 per player. The event will include a Marshmallow Drive contest, a Spin the Wheel game, Closest to the Pin contest and Longest Drive contest. There also will be a drawing for a Taylor Made Stealth Driver and other prizes.
St. James Lodge No. 71 fish fry
St. James Lodge No. 71 will hold a fish fry benefiting the group’s new building fund from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 321 S. 10th St. in Temple.
Plates cost $10 each and include farm-raised fried catfish, potato salad, baked beans, bread, cake and soda or water. Delivery is available for orders of five or more.
SPJST Lodge No. 47 lunch
SPJST Lodge No. 47 will hold a drive-through lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out) on Sunday, May 15, at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Plates cost $12 each and include pork loin, potato salad, green beans and dessert. This will be a drive-through event only.
Troy fire department fish fry
The Troy Volunteer Fire Department will hold a fish fry at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at 201 E. Main St. in Troy. Plates cost $10 each and include fish fillets, hush puppies, beans, coleslaw and tea or bottled water. Patrons may dine in or get plates to-go.
