Area events this weekend include a Memorial Day ruck march in downtown Temple and the start of a lecture series at the Bell County Museum featuring former Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Robert Ford.
Ruck march
The non-profit group Rucks on Main will sponsor a Memorial Day 10K ruck march event 7 a.m. Saturday at the Santa Fe Plaza in downtown Temple. Event organizers are asking participants to place a picture of a fallen soldier they have lost on their ruck sack/backpack. Ruckers will fill their rucksacks/backpacks with non-perishable food items (up to 40 pounds) that they will carry while they march. Once they cross the finish line all food items will be collected and donated to a charitable food organization.
For registration information visit www.rucksonmain.org/registration.
Film premiere
Ahren Shorts, an aspiring filmmaker from Temple, will hold a premiere event for his latest short film “If I Work Now” 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Grand Avenue Theater, 2809 Oakmark Drive in Belton.
The film is about Olivia, a teenage girl who has a desire to be a chef one day, and her struggle to balance work and life. The film features cast and crew from across Texas.
“With the Central Texas College film program closing down due to COVID-19 regulations, a group of young filmmakers driven with passion and ambition have managed to bring all their resources together to finish this project,” Shorts said in a news release.
To see a trailer for this short film visit youtu.be/ eAB5gRhwWnM.
Bell County Museum events
Robert Ford, a Belton High School graduate, three-time Super Bowl winner, and University of Houston Hall of Fame inductee, will be the special guest for the first installment of a summer lecture series 6 p.m. Friday at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
Ford will share stories about life in football and beyond. Tickets are free, but pre-registration is required. To register, visit www.bellcountymuseum.org/f/57.
The Bell County Museum and Baila Pacifica Entertainment will hold “Across the Ocean,” an Asian-Pacific Islander celebration, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Park, 700 Veterans Way in Belton.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about Japanese calligraphy and the importance of cherry blossoms, make their own Hawaiian lei, play traditional games and see Polynesian dances.
The event is free and open to the public.
Farmers markets
A farmers market featuring local produce and arts and crafts will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
A Memorial Day farmers market event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Walker Honey Farm, 8060 Highway 190 in Rogers. The event will feature local produce, bakes goods, crafts, soaps, jewelry and more. For information visit walkerhoneyfarm.com.
ASCO Spartacus Dash
The ASCO Spartacus Dash, an obstacle race sponsored by ASCO Equipment featuring a mud pit, zip lines and more will take place 9 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Park, 700 Veterans Way in Belton.
The event is about three miles long and is open to all ages and fitness levels. For information or to register visit www.ascospartacusdash. com.
‘Sound Check’ show
The Temple High School Choral Department will present “Sound Check” this weekend at the high school, 415 N. First St. in Temple.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at www.centraltexastickets.com.
The show will feature students performing popular songs with a live professional backing band. Music will include selections from artists such as The Killers, Destiny’s Child, Alicia Keys and more.
There is limited socially distanced seating and masks are required. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students. Call 254-215-7230 with any questions.
Comedy showcase
Corkys, located inside Tour Temple at 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a comedy showcase 8 p.m. Saturday featuring comedians Mysia Chalbert and the Chistosos Vatos.
Live music
VFW Post No. 3892
Larry Burgin and the Texas Tradition will perform at a memorial dance 7:30 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Bo’s Barn Dancehall
Kenny Orts and the No Chance Band will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Billy Holt will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Tom Sefcik Hall
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts, and Jerry Haisler will perform 8 p.m. Friday in the downstairs bar at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Cultural Activities Center
Jack O’Neill and Cary Pierce, the “Jack O” and “Pierce” who make up the seminal duo Jackopierce, will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. For tickets visit www.cacarts. org/events-tickets.
Barrow Brewing Co.
Amanda Brown will perform 1 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Fundraisers
St. Paul United Methodist Church garage sale
St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2407 W. Ave. P (next to Scott Elementary School), will hold a garage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 4.
Items for sale will include children’s clothes, adult clothes, household items, décor, toys and collectibles.
Proceeds from the sale will be used for church outreach projects.
Westphalia Knights of Columbus garage sale
The Westphalia Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a community-wide garage sale from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 5, at the Westphalia Parish Hall Pavilion located on State Highway 320 in Westphalia.
Sausage wraps and drinks will be available for purchase from the Knights of Columbus. Donation of items for the KC booth will be accepted.
Booth space is free. To obtain a booth space contact Ken or Teresa Jezisek at 512-927-6581.