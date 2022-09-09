Film Review - Pinocchio

This image released by Disney shows Pinocchio, voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, left, and Tom Hanks as Geppetto in Disney's live-action film "Pinocchio."

 Disney/AP

After a string of live-action remakes, from “Beauty and the Beast” to “The Lion King,” the Walt Disney Co. has finally gotten around to “Pinocchio.” Along the way, there have been some nice performances, enormous heaps of CGI and, lest anyone forget, one very blue Will Smith.