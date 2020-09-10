Upcoming events this weekend include an outdoor film screening, an indoor triathlon, a pool party for dogs, and multiple events on Lake Belton.
‘Dazed and Confused’ in Salado
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will hold a free outdoor screening of the film “Dazed and Confused” 8-10:30 p.m. Friday.
Those who attend are asked to maintain social distancing and bring their own blankets and lawn chairs. No outside alcohol is allowed on the brewery grounds. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
‘Try A Tri’ indoor triathlon
Summit Recreation Center, 620 Fryers Creek Drive in Temple, will host “Try a Tri,” an indoor triathlon event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
The event is open to the public. You do no need to be a member of the center to participate. Registration is available in person at the Summit or by phone at 254-298-5348. The deadline to register is Sept. 10.
All participants will receive a free T-shirt, goodie bag, and the top performer will receive a grand prize. The event will have a red, white and blue theme in remembrance of 9/11. Safety guidelines will be enforced.
Dog pool party
Each year, the city of Temple lowers the chlorine levels at a local pool so that dogs may play and splash along with their owners.
This year’s event is called “Wag N’ Wade Pool Pawty” and will take place from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Clark Pool, 1808 Curtis B. Elliot Drive.
Each guest must show proof of vaccination records.
There will be a maximum number of 36 spots for registration for this event to maintain social distancing guidelines. Cost to participate is $5. To register visit https://bit.ly/2QvCuf0. For information call 254-298-5930.
Boat parade
A boat parade to show support for President Donald Trump is set for 4-6 p.m. Saturday on Lake Belton. Boats will begin lining up near the dam around 3 p.m. and then, at 4 p.m., participants will slowly travel across the lake.
Event organizer Lesleigh Dunlap stressed organizers will be asking attendees to follow social distancing and mask guidelines.
There is no fee to participate. Event organizers ask that no skiing or tubing take place during the parade.
Awards and prizes will be given in multiple categories, including best decorated house boat, best decorated sail boat, best decorated power boat, most patriotic boat and best dressed crew.
For information visit www.facebook.com/events/1021808824956117.
Reeling in the Cure
The Pink Fishing Reeling in the Cure program, which supports the fight against breast cancer, will hold a bass fishing tournament from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cedar Ridge Park on Lake Belton. Registration starts at 5 a.m. This year, kayaks also will be welcome to participate from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Multiple prizes will be awarded, including first place, second place and biggest bass.
The event also will include live music from Ella May Kay and a candle light prayer circle for cancer survivors, families and friends.
For information or to register visit www.pinkfishing.com or call Earl or Leisha Loggains 254-289-0394.
