It “feels like the first time” all over again as a new date has been set for a concert by Foreigner at the Bell County Expo Center.
The band, whose albums have gone multi-platinum, had to postpone its original show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert now will take place 8 p.m. Oct. 3.
Tickets that were purchased before the concert was postponed will be honored on the new date.
Any ticket holders not able to make the new concert date can request a refund from the original point of purchase before the concert.
Foeigner’s current lineup includes Mick Jones on lead guitar, singer Kelly Hansen, bassist Jeff Pilson, multi-instrumentalist Tom Gimbel, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, guitarist Bruce Watson and Chris Frazier on drums.
Tickets can be purchased at the Bell County Expo Box Office, online at bellcountyexpo.com, or by phone at 512-474-5664. The Bell County Expo Center is at 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.