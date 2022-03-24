Central Texans will have multiple opportunities to enjoy the spring weather this weekend as area events include the annual Wildflower Arts and Crafts Festival, a chili cookoff, and multiple fun run events.
Spring Leap fun run
The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department and Jeremiah’s Ice will hold a Spring Leap 10K and 1K fun run Saturday at 7920 Honeysuckle Drive in Temple.
The 10K run will start at 8:30 a.m. and the 1K fun run will start at 10:30 a.m. Race-day registration will start at 7:30 a.m.
This will be a chip-timed event and awards will be given to the overall male and female finishers, as well as top three finishers per age group. For information or to register visit racetemple.com.
UIL One-Act Play contest
Several local schools will compete at the bi-district level UIL One-Act Play contest on Thursday at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple.
The first school performs at 1 p.m. and the shows run back-to-back. The shows are open to the public. There is no charge for admission, but the audience must enter or exit only between shows.
The performance order is as follows: 1 p.m., “The Revolutionists” by Waco High School; 2 p.m., “Men on Boats” by Temple High School; 3 p.m. “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” by Killeen-Harker Heights High School; 4 p.m., “Peter and the Starcatcher” by Midway High School; 5 p.m., “A Monster Calls” by Waxahachie High School; and 6 p.m., “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Bryan High School.
Three of the six schools will advance to the Area Contest on Saturday, April 2, at Midway ISD Performing Arts Center, 800 N. Hewitt Drive in Hewitt.
Student art show
Artwork from students across Temple ISD will be on display at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple as part of the annual ArtWorks show starting this Friday. The display at the CAC features floor to ceiling artwork.
An opening reception for the art display will take place 5-7 p.m. Friday at the CAC, located at 3011 N. Third St.
The ArtWorks show will be available at the CAC through May 6.
Salado arts and crafts festival
The Salado Chamber of Commerce will present the 22nd annual Wildflower Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday and Sunday at the civic center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The event, which is free, will feature a variety of vendors selling jewelry, original paintings, photography, pottery, toys, soap, knitting/crochet and more.
The event also will include food and live music.
Morgan’s Point Resort VFD chili cook-off and 5K run
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department will hold the Cops vs. Robbers Hot on Your Tail 5K run and the Firehouse Chili Cook on Saturday at Ansay Park in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Registration for the race will take place at 8 a.m. and the event starts at 9:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to dress up as cops and robbers. Awards will be given to the fastest cop and fastest robber in male, female and youth divisions.
Tasting and judging for the chili cookoff starts at 11 a.m. Awards will be given for best chili and people’s choice.
The event will feature craft booths, a dessert sale and silent auction. For information or to register visit morganspointresorttx.com.
Proceeds from the events will benefit the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department.
Free film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will present a free screening of “My Favorite Year” 2 p.m. Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St., in Temple.
The film is about an aging, dissolute matinee idol (Peter O’Toole) who slated to appear on a live TV variety show in 1954, and a young comedy writer (Mark Linn-Baker) who is tasked with the thankless job of keeping him ready and sober for the broadcast. Hilarity ensues with O’Toole racking up another best actor Oscar nomination.
‘Lonesome Dove’ exhibit
A new temporary exhibit, “Lonesome Dove,” will open Friday at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
The exhibit captures the visual imagery of the “Lonesome Dove” television miniseries with 55 framed images taken during the production of the miniseries.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Water Street Farmers Market
A farmers market will take place along Water Street in Belton on Saturday morning.
The market will include vendors selling fresh produce, eggs, jellies and artisan creations.
Spirit of Santa Fe Wine Trail
Tickets are now available on www.centraltexastickets.com for the Spirit of Santa Fe Wine Trail, a self-guided tour of local wineries and breweries set April 1-3.
Tickets cost $25 each and participants will have the opportunity to experience the flavors of seven Central Texas wineries and four Central Texas breweries. The ticket is valid for one exclusive offer at each participating location over the trail dates.
Participating brewery locations include Bold Republic Brewing Company, Fire Base Brewing Company, Tanglefoot Brewing, and Red Caboose Brewery & Distillery.
Participating winery locations include 3 Texans Winery & Vineyard, Axis Winery, Dancing Bee Winery, En Gedi Vineyards & Winery, Kissing Tree Vineyards, Moose & Goose Winery, and Red Caboose Winery & Vineyard.
Live music
Glow on the Farm, a festival featuring live music and vendors, will take place from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday at 5432 Cedar Creek Road in Temple. Matt Macdonald will take the stage at 5 p.m.; the Midnight Tradesmen will perform at 6 p.m.; The Butts will play at 7:15 p.m.; Zet Zero will perform at 8:30 p.m.; Ectotron will play at 9:45 p.m.; and Flex Aces will close out the show at 11 p.m. Entry fee is $10 per person and the show is only open to those age 18 and older. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com.
The KCD band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Anna Larson will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday and Dillon Havins will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co. 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The Texas Lutheran University Choir will perform 7 p.m. Friday at St. John Lutheran Church of Bartlett as part of its spring choir tour, “Of Eternal Love Begotten.” The concert is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will be taken. The church is located one mile north of Bartlett at 30650 State Highway 95.
Weldon Henson will perform 8 p.m. Friday and Dave Jorgenson will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The Old Friends Band will perform at a country and western dance at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple. Entry is $5 cash at the door. Patrons are encouraged to bring a snack dish to share during the break.
Martian Folk will perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Michael Carubelli & Friends will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bold Republic Brewing Co., 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton.
The Backroads Band will perform at 6 p.m. Friday and Colton Hamilton will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
A free family friendly Christian hip hop concert will take place 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. in Belton. Performers will include Hozay, Wheelz, Dre Tuff, DJ Unbound and Marcela. Those who attend are advised to bring lawn chairs.
Fundraisers
Book and Author Luncheon
The Friends of the Belton Public Library is slated to host its 17th annual Book and Author Luncheon and Silent Auction from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St. in Belton.
This year, three authors and writers with ties to the Central Texas community will be honored: award-winning Temple Daily Telegram reporter Patricia Benoit, who writes the newspaper’s Backroads columns; Stephen Harrigan, who wrote the novel “Gates of the Alamo”; and Carolyn Osborn, who wrote the memoir “Durations.”
For information or to register visit FriendsBeltonLibrary.org. Proceeds from the event benefit the Lena Armstrong Public Library.
Church barbecue meal
Salem Lutheran Church will hold its annual barbecue fundraiser Sunday at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton). The event will be a drive through format with only to-go plates available. Serving will start at 11 a.m. and will go until sold out.
Plates cost $12 each and will include barbecue beef, sausage, beans, potato salad, coleslaw and dessert. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society Relay for Life program.
J.A.I.L. golf tournament
The Jesus Acts in Inmates Lives (J.A.I.L.) ministry will hold a golf tournament Monday, May 23, at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen. Registration will take place 7-8 a.m.
The event will include a catered lunch, putting contest, longest drive contest, closest to the pin and a hole in one prize.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the ministry, which provides programs for juveniles and adults in jail. For information call 254-933-8506 or email jailmin@jailmin.org.
Knights of Columbus No. 3444 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 and KJT Society No. 114 will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the KC Hall at 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Plates cost $12 each and include two boneless fish fillets, three sides and a drink (baked fish will be available). A child’s plate, which features one fillet, costs $7. Desserts will be available for purchase. To-go plates will be available.
Proceeds from the fish fry will benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School.
Knights of Columbus No. 7197 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7197 of St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the parish hall.
Plates cost $12 each and include grilled fish and sides. Uniformed emergency responders and children age 10 and younger may dine for free. Patrons may drive through or dine in. Proceeds will support Knights of Columbus service projects.
Knights of Columbus No. 7196 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 7196 of Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th Ave. in Belton, will hold a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the parish hall.
Plates cost $10 each and include choice of fried or grilled fish with fries, hushpuppies, beans and coleslaw. Patrons may dine in or get plates to-go. Children younger than 4 and first responders in uniform may dine for free.
Proceeds will support Knights of Columbus service projects.
Gamma Iota garage sale
Gamma Iota, a local teachers’ honorary sorority, will hold a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at 192 Green Park Drive in the Northpark subdivision in Belton.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit a scholarship for a student pursuing a degree in education.
Submission guidelines: Weekend events may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.