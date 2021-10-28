Halloween has arrived in Central Texas and there is no shortage of events planned this weekend. In addition to all the haunted happenings, other area events include a “Barktober” fundraiser for the Bell County Animal Shelter and live music.
Trunk or treat and Halloween events roundup
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., will hold “Night at the Museum” 6 p.m. today. Historical figures will come to life during the event, which also will include crafts and games. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes.
Elmcroft of Cottonwood senior living center, 3002 Jack Rabbit Road in Temple, will hold a trunk or treat event 5:30-7:30 p.m. today. The event is free and open to the public.
Grand Avenue Theater, 2809 Oakmark Drive in Belton, will hold a trunk or treat event 6 p.m. Friday. Following the event, the theater will offer a drive-in showing of “Hocus Pocus.” The drive-in is free for those who register their vehicles and give out candy and $5 for all others. Registration is available online at https://bit.ly/39FImvX.
Fright Fest “Creep Thru,” a trick-or-treating event sponsored by the city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department, will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday in the Santa Fe Plaza, 301 W. Ave. A in downtown Temple. The event will include a costume contest and fire dance show.
The Sparta Volunteer Fire Department will hold a trunk or treat event 5-9 p.m. Saturday at 6803 Sparta Road in Belton. The event will include a costume contest.
The Silo of Screams, a haunted house attraction located at 1511 Industrial Blvd. in Temple, is now open. The attraction will be offered every Friday and Saturday night in October. It opens at 8 p.m. and the ticket office closes at 11 p.m. each evening. The Silo of Screams offers “30,000 square feet of horror,” according to its website. For tickets and information, visit https://siloofscreams.com.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1820, 3302 Airport Road in Temple, will host a trunk or treat event from 5-9 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton, will hold a trunk or treat event 5 p.m. Saturday. The post’s annual chili cook-off also will take place Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Un-Included Club, in partnership with the First Baptist Church of Temple and Greater Zion Church of God in Christ, will hold a trunk or treat event 4-7 p.m. Saturday at 808 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
A “Boo Cru” event to cheer on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders as they take on the Belhaven Blazers will take place noon Saturday. Participants, who are encouraged to wear costumes, will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat at 10 different locations across Crusader Stadium during the first half. A halftime parade of costumes is planned. University officials ask that costumes be appropriate, modest and free of demonic and/or political symbolism. Crusader Stadium is located at 1520 University Drive in Belton.
Discover Downtown Belton will hold a “Candy Trail” event 4-6 p.m. Saturday at several locations in downtown Belton. The free event is sponsored by My Giving Tree Gift Shop, Imeraki, Arusha Coffee, Picasa Design, McWha Book Store, Napoli’s, Bell County Museum, Lena Armstrong Library, Oakfire Pizza, Exchange on Central, Cochran Blair and Potts, Beltonian Theatre, Salon and Spa at Greenbrair, Jones Auto, Creekside Weigh Station, Hole in the Wall, Razzle Dazzle, The Gin, Belton Police Department, Water Street Waffle House, Mind you’re Wellness, LaLuncheonette, Bold Republic Brewery, and Pink Bull Dog.
Vista Community Church will hold a trunk or treat event 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Lake Belton High School, 9809 FM 2483 in Temple. The event will include free candy, food and drinks. To host a trunk, visit thevista.tv/trunk.
Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple, will hold a trunk or treat event 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday. To register a vehicle to participate, call the church office at 254-773-2147 or email ibc@ibctemple.org. Candy donations may be brought in at the church office.
Canyon Creek Baptist Church, 4306 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold a drive-through trunk or treat event 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Christ the King Catholic Church, 210 E. 24th Ave. in Belton, will hold a trunk or treat event 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Candy donation are needed and may be dropped off in the parish office. To volunteer email klastovica@ctkbelton.org for information.
Belton First Methodist Church, 205 E. Third Ave. in Belton, will hold a trunk or treat event 3-5 p.m. Sunday. Candy donations are needed and may be dropped off at the church office.
Day of the Dead art showcase
Artist2Artist showcase will hold a Day of the Dead art show 6-11 p.m. Friday at 5 S. Main St. in Temple.
The event will highlight the work of artists Luci Haas and Daniel Kranz and also will feature live music, food trucks and vendors.
Free film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will hold a free screening of the film “Edward Scissorhands” 2 p.m. Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event also will include a discussion about the film.
Live music
Branded Heart will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. today at Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Jerry Haisler & the Melody 5 will perform at an Oktoberfest party 5 p.m. today at McLane Intel Headquarters, 4001 Central Pointe Parkway in Temple. The event is open to the public.
Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas will perform 8 p.m. Friday and People’s Choice will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Cantus, a men’s vocal ensemble, will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Baugh Performance Hall inside the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center located on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor campus at 810 N. Main St. in Belton.
Lilly Milford will perform 9 p.m. Friday and Jay White and The Blues Commanders will perform 9 p.m. Saturday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
Oxford Comma will perform 4 p.m. Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The Temple College Jazz Ensemble will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium of the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center, 2487 S. Fifth St. in Temple.
The Temple Jazz Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center, 2487 S. Fifth St. in Temple.
Fundraisers
Zombie Run 5K
Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow will hold a “Zombie 5K” fundraiser 9 a.m. Saturday at Liberty Park, 700 Veterans Way in Belton. Participants may sign up to run as a zombie or as a human. Registration is available at runsignup.com. Awards will be given to the top three male and female zombies and humans.
Barktoberfest
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will hold “Barktoberfest,” a fundraiser for the Bell County Animal Shelter, 1-7 p.m. Saturday. A dog costume contest will take place at 5:30 p.m. and the event also will include vendors, music and a photo booth.
Junior League of Bell County 5K
The Junior League of Bell County will hold a family fun run 5K/10K event 8 a.m. Saturday at Pepper Creek Trail, 546 Kegley Road in Temple. For information or to register, visit runsignup.com/JLBellCoFamily5k. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite costume.
The Junior League of Bell is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.
Barbecue chicken meal
SPJST Lodge No. 24 will hold a drive-through meal fundraiser 11 a.m. Sunday at Flag Hall, 411 FM 964 in Burlington. The meal will be barbecue chicken dinner consisting of a half chicken with barbecue sauce, pinto beans, slaw, noodles and dessert for $12 per plate.
Sausage fest
A sausage fest benefiting The Grove Community Center will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the center, 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody area (The Grove).
Plates cost $12 for adults and $6 for children age 10 and younger. Plates will include sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, bread, a dessert and a beverage. Take-out will be available.
The event also will include a bake sale and drawings for prizes.
Bake sale
The Seaton Brethren Christian Sisters will host its annual bake sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the church, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton).
Kolaches, cake, pies, breads, cookies, jellies, tamales, pecans, homemade canned goods, sandwiches and homemade soup and chicken dressing will be available for purchase.
A resale shop will feature gently used items for sale.
A drawing will feature a handmade quilt and gift cards from local businesses as prizes, Tickets for the drawing are $1 each or six for $5.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the many projects the Christian Sisters group supports. The event is free and open to the public.
St. Mary’s Casino Night
St. Mary’s Catholic School will hold its annual Casino Night fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will include games, live and silent auctions, and drawings for prizes. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided.
Tickets, which are available at the school’s office or online at www.smtrust.org, are $50 each. The event is open only to those age 21 and older.
Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball
Tickets for the Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball, which benefits the Bell County Youth Fair scholarship program, are on sale. The ball, which will feature Grammy Award-winning artist Rick Trevino, will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, in the Garth Arena at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Multiple sponsorship levels are available. To purchase a ticket or for information, call 254-933-5309.
Tickets must be purchased in advance. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Table sales will close at noon on Monday, Nov. 29.
Fashion Bingo
The Women’s Society at St. Luke Catholic Church is holding a “Fashion Bingo” fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 7, at the church’s parish hall, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple. Participants will play bingo and have the opportunity to win designer purses and jewelry. Doors will open at noon and games will be played 1-4 p.m.
Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. The event will include a drawing for prizes of wallets and wristlets. Tickets for the drawing cost $5 each or five for $20.
For tickets or information, call 254-718-2991.
Holy Trinity 5K
A 5K fundraiser for Holy Trinity Catholic High School will take place 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.
This year the school is encouraging individuals with physical disabilities to participate in the 5K, which will support the nonprofit organization Adaptive Adventures. To register, visit www.tinyurl.com/htchs5k.
BEEA rummage sale
The Bell Extension Education will hold its annual rummage sale, which benefits Bell County 4-H scholarships, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, at the Seaton Community Center, 12301 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Items for sale will include household goods, small kitchen appliances, clothing, tools, bicycles, Christmas decorations and more. A drawing will be held for a handmade quilt.
For information call 254-742-5431.
Designer Purse Bingo
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, which helps abused children, is seeking sponsorships for its upcoming Designer Purse Bingo fundraiser.
This year’s event will take place 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
Several sponsorship levels are available: the Maya Angelou for $1,000; the Monarch Butterfly for $600; the Blue Moon Butterfly for $450; the Adonis Blue Butterfly for $350. Individual tickets may be purchased for $60 each. For information and more sponsorships details, call Holly 254-939-2946 ext. 104 or Brittney at 254-939-2946 ext. 101.
‘A Taste of La Bella Vita’
Reservations are now open for “A Taste of La Bella Vita,” an evening of fine dining and opera arias performed by McLennan Opera students and faculty. Tickets are $75 for the event that begins at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2 at The Gin at Nolan Creek in downtown Belton.
The evening includes dining with choice of entrée, cash bar, and 14 of the most-loved arias from familiar operas performed by students, along with professors Mandy Morrison and Edgar Sierra. McLennan piano professors Dr. Sharon Lavery and Gail Wade will accompany the performances. All proceeds from the event fund MCC Opera scholarships through the MCC Foundation.
For more information, contact MCC Foundation Executive Director Kim Patterson at 254-299-8606.
‘Doing the Most Good’ dinner
“Doing the Most Good,” a dinner that will raise funds for the Salvation Army, will be held Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Temple. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the program will start at 7 p.m.
The dinner will include entertainment by musical comedy duo Bean and Jackson Bailey.
Sponsors are currently sought with many sponsorship levels available and individual tickets also are available for $65 each. For tickets or to register as a sponsor, email Penny.Hniguira@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 254-774-9996.
Submission guidelines: Fundraisers and local events may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.