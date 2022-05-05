Central Texas is ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with multiple events planned this weekend in downtown Temple. Other events in Central Texas this weekend include two poetry festivals in Salado, “Steel Magnolias” at the Temple Civic Theatre, live music and more.
First Friday
Downtown Temple businesses will come together to host First Friday this Friday evening. The event features shopping, live music and more. This month’s themes are Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day.
As part of First Friday festivities, Mexiko Café, 116 S. First St. in Temple, will hold a block party and one-year anniversary celebration. The event will start at 5 p.m. and will include music from DJ Taurus.
Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St. in Temple, will hold a “Seis de Mayo” block party from 4-10 p.m. Friday. The event will feature live music from Astron +55, axe throwing, vendors and food.
Cinco de Mayo celebrations
Several Cinco de Mayo celebrations are planned on Saturday in downtown Temple.
Artist 2 Artist showcase will host a Cinco de Mayo/La Raza Festival from 2-7 p.m. at the Main Street Courtyard, 5 S. Main St. in downtown Temple. The event will feature food, music, and arts and crafts vendors.
Roney Castor, Bryant Ward and the Temple Breakfast Lions Club will host the Temple Heritage y Familia music festival from 4-11:45 p.m. at 2 Main St. in Temple. Performers will include Bobby Pulido, Las Fenix, Rick Trevino and more. Tickets for the show are $20. For information and ticket reservations, call 254-228-9484. The event also will include food trucks, a kids zone and vendors.
Salado cowboy poetry festival
The Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering — a four-day event designed to preserve the culture and heritage of the Texas and American West — will kick off at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Salado Museum and College Park.
A concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday at Heritage Country Church, 9929 Lark Trail in Salado.
Concerts will take place throughout the day on Saturday at the Salado Civic Center, the gazebo on the grounds of the Salado Civic Center and the historic cabins. All are located at 601 N Main St.
A final concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Heritage Country Church.
This year, performers will include Don Cadden, Chris Isaacs, Fred Fuller, Gary Allegretto, Jim Cathey, Gary JC Penny, Teresa Burleson, Washtub Jerry, Jay Snider, Glenn Moreland, Gary Prescott, Jean Prescott, Chris Wigley, Strawberry, Jeff Gore, Devon Dawson, Robert Isaacs, Rick Mahaffey and the Cal Farley Boys’ Ranch Poets.
The event also will feature a harmonica workshop with musician Gary Allegretto at noon on Saturday at the Salado Civic Center.
For information and tickets, visit saladocowboypoetry.org.
Central Texas poetry festival
The 13th annual Central Texas poetry and prose festival will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Tablerock Festival of Salado’s amphitheater, 409 Royal St. in Salado.
The festival will feature the launch of the “2022 Animal Tales Anthology,” with Texas, national and international poets represented.
The host will be Thom Woodruff, Beat Poet Laureate of Texas. Sandi Horton will give readings of her animal poetry and play native flute songs. The festival also will feature poets from Salado, Georgetown, Austin and Temple.
Admission is the purchase of the 2022 anthology, which costs $10. Children younger than 12 will receive free admission.
'Steel Magnolias' at Temple Civic Theatre
Temple Civic Theatre is set to present its next main series production, “Steel Magnolias,” with performances this weekend.
The show follows the wise-cracking Truvy, who along with her eager new assistant, Annelle, dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon Ouiser; an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby, is about to marry a “good ole boy.”
Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy when the spunky Shelby (who is a diabetic) risks pregnancy and her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others, but also draws on their underlying strength and love.
Shows will be offered at 7 p.m. May 6-8 and May 12-15. Sunday performances start at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults and $12 for students. Tickets are available at the box office or online at www.templecivictheatre.com. The theater is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
National Train Day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple, will celebrate National Train Day with a special event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will include barrel train rides, model train displays hosted by CentraMod at the adjacent Moody Depot, and the return of the speeder cars on the tracks behind the museum. Tickets for the event are $5 per person and children age 2 and younger receive free admission.
Victorian lemonade party at the Bell County Museum
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will celebrate Mother’s Day with a Victorian lemonade party at noon Saturday.
Guests are encouraged to wear their Sunday best as they participate in family friendly activities and craft projects. The event also will include snacks and lemonade. Tickets are $3 per child and children age 2 and younger receive free admission. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Participants may register online at www.bellcountymuseum.org.
Fire station open house
Temple Fire & Rescue will hold an open house at Fire Station No. 3, 3606 Midway Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Participants will have the opportunity to tour the station and enjoy light refreshments.
‘The Jungle Book’
Milam Community Theater will present the Bagheera Cast’s production of “The Jungle Book” this weekend.
Performances will be offered at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lester and Beatrice Williams Event Center located at 408 S. Columbus Avenue in Cameron.
Tickets are available at the door or online at milamcommunitytheater@com.
Troy farmers market
A farmers market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the John Q. Thompson Pavilion at 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
The market will feature vendors selling arts and crafts, local food, and specialty products. The event is free and open to the public.
Live music
Maestro Tom Fairlie will be putting down his baton after the Temple Symphony Orchestra’s final concert of the season on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the auditorium of the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center at Temple College. Fairlie will be completing 28 years as the artistic director and conductor. The concert will feature pianists Anthony Pattin and Frances Renzi. Tickets are available at the box office before the concert, in the fine arts office at Temple College and online at Templesymphony.org.
The Central Texas Orchestral Society is finishing out its 2021-22 season with a final concert by Chanticleer, a male vocal ensemble, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. The CTOS will host a free reception at 6:30 p.m. at the CAC. Temple College choral students will perform in the Strasburger Hall during the reception. Tickets are available at www.ctosarts.org.
Ras Kitchen, 17 S. Main St. in Temple, will host “Music for Mothers,” a concert featuring a performance by Jinda Harris and music by Selectah Spidatech, 5-8 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $12 to $25 and are available at www.eventbrite.com.
Amanda Brown will perform 6 p.m. Thursday, Wes Perryman will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dustin Brown and The Now will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday and the Chris Peterson fiddler duo will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Out of the Blue will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
Fundraisers
Jazz benefit concert
A jazz concert benefiting Foster Love of Bell County will take place 6 p.m. Monday, May 9, in the large courtyard area at Lake Belton High School, 9809 FM 2483 in Temple. The concert will include performances by the North Belton and Lake Belton Middle school jazz bands, as well as the Lake Belton High school jazz band.
While no monetary donations are requested, items for donation will be collected. Items needed for Foster Love’s Love Closet program include: pajamas for toddlers, sippy cups, children’s two-in-one hair and body wash, children’s toothbrushes and toothpaste, boys and girls socks and underwear, diapers, weighted blankets and carbon monoxide detectors.
Derby party in Rockdale
A jazz music and derby party will take place 2-10 p.m. Saturday at The 1895 old Rockdale City Hall, 140 W. Cameron Ave. in Rockdale.
The event will include live music from Christian Wiggs and the Sparky Thomason Quartet, tours of The 1895, food and beverages.
Attendees area encouraged to fashion their derby hat and participate in derby-themed activities to compete for prizes. General admission is $10 and VIP tickets are $75. For information and tickets, visit www.visionhistoricpreservationfoundation.org.
All proceeds from the event will help support restoration of The 1895 City Hall.
SPJST Lodge No. 47 lunch
SPJST Lodge No. 47 will host a drive-through lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out) Sunday, May 15, at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple (Seaton). Plates cost $12 each and include pork loin, potato salad, green beans and dessert. The event is drive-through only; on-site dining will not be available.
P.E.O. yard sale
The Temple chapter of the women’s organization P.E.O. will hold a yard sale on Saturday at 4306 Hickory Road from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Besides household items, clothes, books, furniture and other items, baked goods and refreshments will be available. A variety of house plants also will be for sale.
Proceeds wil help support scholarships for women who need financial assistance to attend college. One of the major goals for PEO is to fund projects which help to educate women. Currently, P.E.O. supports eight educational projects. In the event of rain, the yard sale will be moved to the fellowship hall at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple.
Submission guidelines: Events and fundraisers may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews. com. All items are due by noon Monday.