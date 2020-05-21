Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, want to catch a movie at a theater, or just want to get out of the house, there are plenty of options across Central Texas this weekend.
Farmers market in Salado
The annual farmer’s market at Barrow Brewing Co. in Salado starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and continues every Saturday through June 27.
The market offers local produce, meat, plants and more. For the first market of the season, custom apparel and graffiti art vendor Laced & Found LLC will be on site painting a one-of-a-kind mural.
The market, which is co-sponsored by Soil Regen LLC, will be spread across the grounds of the brewery to help ensure social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The brewery will open at 11 a.m. Saturday for those who would like refreshments and food trucks also will be on site.
The farmer’s market will conclude about 1 p.m. The brewery is located at 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Farmers or growers who would like to participate are asked to email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
Rio Salado
Salado’s newest Tex-Mex restaurant, Rio Salado Cocina y Cantina, will be open for online orders for take-out only meals starting Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant is located at 109 Royal St. in Salado. To place an order, visit riosaladotexmex.com.
“We are cautiously optimistic at this time,” KD Hill, a co-owner of the restaurant, said. “We are taking all precautions to keep patrons and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are looking forward to a future of serving Salado and the surrounding community.”
“In the coming weeks we will open up the outdoor patio and eventually open up indoor seating at a later date,” Hill said.
O’Briens pub to open on Friday
After closing due to the coronavirus, O’Briens Irish Pub will be open again starting Friday.
The management at O’Briens recommends people make reservations ahead of time since the business is limited on its indoor capacity.
The pub’s patio also will be open. Take-out meals and delivery also will be available. O’Briens’ hours of operation are from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday. The pub is closed Sundays and Mondays.
To make a reservation, call 254-760-9235.
Grand Avenue Theater
Grand Avenue Theater in Belton is continuing with its soft opening and is offering films indoors and at its version of the drive-in theater in the parking lot.
The theater will show “Wonder Woman” in its indoor theater 6 p.m. Friday and will screen “Dolittle” at 8:30 p.m. Friday as part of theater’s drive-in program. The theater will show “Dolittle” again at 6 p.m. Saturday indoors and will offer “Wonder Woman” at 8:30 p.m. Saturday as a drive-in feature.
The theater is located at 2809 Oakmark Drive in Belton. For tickets visit www.grandavenue theater.com.
Italian dinner fundraiser
The Bartlett Area Chamber of Commerce will hold an Italian dinner fundraiser 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the Louis B. Wells American Legion Post No. 183, 300 W. Bell St. in Bartlett (behind the Old Red School).
Plates cost $5 each or four for $15. Meals will be served to-go and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.