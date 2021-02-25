Whether you’re a fan of the symphony or you prefer watching drag racers burn rubber, there is something for everyone this weekend in Central Texas. Area activities include a chamber performance at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, a clean-up initiative in Bartlett, multiple fish-fry fundraisers, and a drag racing event at the Little River Dragway.
TSO chamber concert
A chamber concert presented by the Temple Symphony Orchestra will take place 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Baugh Performance Hall at the Sue and Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
The concert, originally scheduled for Feb. 19, was postponed due to severe winter weather. It is being presented for a limited capacity student audience, but is not open to the general public. The concert also will be live streamed on the Temple Symphony website, templesymphony.org, and on Facebook.
The performers are Sheryl Goodnight, flute; Michelle Palmer, clarinet; Rebecca Haskins, oboe; John Batson, bassoon; and Kim Hagelstein, horn. They will perform three multi-movement works written for woodwind quintet from three different time periods.
Bartlett clean-up day
The city of Bartlett in partnership with the Bartlett Chamber of Commerce will host a citywide clean-up day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers will meet at City Hall, 140 W. Clark St. in Bartlett.
Volunteers will perform yard maintenance and help clear debris from private residences and city streets. Lunch and refreshments will be provided for volunteers.
For information call 512-925-9932 or email info@bartletttxchamber.org.
Little River Dragway event
“JJ’s Arm Drop,” an event hosted by Memphis Street Racer JJ Da Boss, will take place Friday and Saturday at the Little River Dragway, 13550 State Highway 95 in Holland.
Gates open at 8 a.m. Friday and the racing starts at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and the racing will begin at 5 p.m.
Friday racing will feature small-tire competitors and Saturday’s racing will feature big-tire racers. Tickets are $25 on Friday and $30 on Saturday; children age 12 and younger may enter free of charge.
For information, tickets and registration visit https://tickets.thefoat.com/JJDABOSS.
Dana Peak Park run
The Sunday Morning Running Group will meet for a run 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Dana Peak Park, 3800 Comanche Gap Road in Harker Heights.
The group will meet at the map board in the small parking lot near the trail head. Participants will run, walk and jog along a three to four mile path. The event is free and open to runners of all skill levels. Social distancing, wearing masks, and other COVID-19 safety measures will be in place at this event.
Fundraisers
St. Luke Catholic Church fish fry
The Knights of Columbus of St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple will have a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
The event will be held in a drive-through format only. Plates of fried fish and sides will be available for $10 each. Proceeds from the event will support the KC council’s service projects.
Knights of Columbus No. 3444 fish fry
The Knights of Columbus Council No. 3444 is sponsoring a fish fry 5-7 p.m. Friday at the KC hall, located at 2218 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Plates cost $10 each and include two boneless fish fillets, three sides and a drink (baked fish also is available). A child’s plate, which features one fillet, costs $6. Desserts will be available for an extra donation. To-go plates will be available.
Proceeds will benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School.
St. Stephen fish fry
St. Stephen Catholic Church, 601 FM 2268 in Salado, will have a fish fry 5:30-7:30 p.m. every Friday through March 26.
Plates cost $10 each and include two pieces of fish, fries, hush puppies, cole slaw, beans, dessert and bottled water. The event will be for drive-through pick up only. No child plates will be available.
Orders of more than four boxes must be preordered. To place a preorder, email prolife@saintstephenchurch.org or call 254-947-8037 during regular office hours.
