Courtney Eoff of Rockdale has been awarded a new home-based music studio for winning the Don’t Mess With Texas Song Search contest.
Since 1986, the campaign has used musicians and celebrities to help keep the state litter-free. Past participants have included Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jerry Jeff Walker, Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, LeAnn Rimes, Kevin Fowler and Jack Ingram.
This year, the program invited undiscovered Texans to compose an original 30-second song, incorporating the campaign’s anti-litter message. The entries, submitted via video, were collected online and received votes from the public for their favorites.
Eoff was selected from among more than 130 Texans who answered the call for the contest.
After finding out that she won, Eoff said she was shocked and excited.
"It was so cool to be a part of this campaign and something that has such a great legacy," Eoff said. "I was born and raised in Texas and the fact that I get to contribute to this campaign by writing a 30-second jingle is amazing."
Eoff's video is available on the Don't Mess With Texas Facebook page.