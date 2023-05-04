Cowboy poetry and music performers

This year’s Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering will feature performances from Kristyn Harris, top left, Floyd & Valerie Beard, top right, Don Cadden, bottom left, and Washtub Jerry.

 Courtesy photos

Area activities coming up in Central Texas include a National Day of Prayer event today in Belton, Cinco de Mayo festivities, First Friday in Temple, and the annual Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering.