Area activities coming up in Central Texas include a National Day of Prayer event today in Belton, Cinco de Mayo festivities, First Friday in Temple, and the annual Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering.
Day of Prayer event
The Salado Area Republican Women and the Central Texas Republican Women will hold a National Day of Prayer event at 10 a.m. today on the steps of the Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
This year’s theme is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” and the corresponding scripture is James 5:16.
Vocalist Kathleen Brown will lead in the singing of the national anthem and “God Bless America.” There will be a color guard along with the reading of Gov. Abbott’s proclamation as well as a reading by Bell County Judge David Blackburn of the Bell County proclamation.
Members from both women’s groups will read the National Prayer.
The event is open to the public.
Opening reception
An opening reception for the “Temple Community Treasures” art exhibit will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Czech Heritage Museum, 119 French Ave. in Temple.
This exhibit is comprised of the entries in the Temple Community Treasures Photography Contest and the Temple Community Treasures Painting Contest, both of which focus on images of historic buildings in Temple.
The reception is open to the public.
Bell County Museum lecture
The Bell County Museum will conclude its spring lecture series at 6 p.m. on Friday at 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
The final speaker will be Dr. Rebecca Sharpless, who will discuss her recent book, “Grain and Fire: A History of Baking in the American South,” which analyzes how three global food traditions merged to create the American Southern baking tradition.
Tickets to the event are free, but preregistration is required. For information or to register, visit bellcountymuseum.org.
First Friday
Businesses in downtown Temple will come together to host First Friday, an event featuring food and drink specials, shopping, live music and more this Friday evening. This month’s First Friday theme is “Cinco de Mayo.”
As part of First Friday festivities, Artist 2 Artist Showcase will stage a Cinco de Mayo festival 5-9 p.m. at the Main Street Courtyard at 5 S. Main St. in downtown Temple. The event will feature food, music, artists, vendors and more.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St., will hold a block party 4-10 p.m. for First Friday. The “Aloha” party will celebrate Asian-Pacific Islander Heritage month. Activities will include music from the Southern Tropics Band, food from 808 Island Grindz, and fire dance performances from the Siva Ori Polynesia dance group.
Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering
The annual Salado Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering will take place this Saturday at multiple locations in Salado.
The goal of the event, which is part of the International Western Music Association, is bringing together a group of poets, musicians, and storytellers who are doing their part to preserve the cultural heritage of the American West.
This year’s activities will include a music matinee at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St. Performers will include Don Cadden, Kristyn Harris, Floyd and Valerie, Straw Berry and Washtub Jerry, Cal Farley Boy’s Ranch, and Teresa Burleson. Also during the matinee, the winner of the youth poetry contest will be announced.
Western entertainer Jim Jones will present a free program for children at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St.
Festivities will continue Saturday evening at Heritage Country Church, 9677 Lark Trail in Salado. A barbecue dinner will take place at 5 p.m. and cowboy poetry and a concert will begin at 7 p.m. Performers will include Doug Figgs, Jeff Gore, Jim Jones, Terry Nash and Washtub Jerry. The meal costs $20. For reservations, call 254-239-7106.
“If you’ve ever watched Roy Rogers or the Sons of the Pioneers, you will love this event,” Sharon Douglas, founder of the gathering, said.
Tickets for the event are $25 and may be purchased on www.centraltexastickets.com. For information about the festival, including the complete schedule, visit saladocowboypoetry.org.
Free Comic Book Day
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., will hold a Free Comic Book Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The event, which is sponsored by FX Game Exchange, will feature comics, crafts and appearances from characters from Bell County Comic Con and Giganticon.
“We are promoting the power of comics as a tool for enhancing literacy for all ages! Comic and manga fans are welcome to join in on the fun of discovering a new character or geeking out over a classic,” the library said in a post on social media.
The event is free and open to the public.
National Train Day
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will hold a National Train Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
Admission is $6 per person and children age 2 and younger may enter for free. All tickets must be purchased in advance from eventbrite.com. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Activities will take place outside and indoors. The event will include balloon artists, face painting, bubble pool, drawings for prize-filled suitcases, barrel train rides and more. On site vendors will include Kona Ice and Cupcakery Avenue.
Moffatt homecoming and school reunion
The Moffat homecoming and school reunion, which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the closing of the Moffat school, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Moffat Community Center, 13410 Kuykendall Mountain Road in Temple (Moffat).
The students from the class of 1973-1974 will be honored. A meal will be served at noon and families are encouraged to bring side dishes (fried chicken, water and tea will be furnished).
Attendees are encouraged to bring old photos, scrapbooks and artifacts so they can share memories with others.
Rockdale fiesta
The Rockdale Farmer’s Market on Main will hold a fiesta from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Wolf Park, 10 N. Main St. in Rockdale.
The event will include a salsa-making contest from 10 a.m. to noon and a piñata for children at 11 a.m. The fiesta also will include vendors selling fresh eggs, homemade bread, handmade body products, produce and more.
Rockdale Jubilee Days
The Rockdale Fair and Rodeo will present Jubilee Days this weekend on the fairgrounds at 200 Walnut St. in Rockdale.
The event will include a rodeo at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and a dance with live music at 8 p.m. each evening. Performers will include Los Texmaniacs at 8 p.m. and The Hometown Boys at 10 p.m. on Friday and Kenny Orts at 8 p.m. and Triston Marez at 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Gates will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Festivities will include bounce houses for children, mechanical bull rides, a water slide, and dummy roping for children at 9:30 a.m. There will be a cornhole tournament at noon on Saturday and there also will be a barbecue cookoff. Gates will close at 1 a.m. Sunday.
Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. For information contact Kris Moreland at 512-430-2767.
Rogers Spring Fest
The third annual Rogers Spring Fest and barbecue cook-off will take place Friday and Saturday at Rogers City Park, 15099 S. FM 437 in Rogers.
The festival will begin Friday evening with live music by the Backroads Band at 7 p.m. and a margarita contest at 8 p.m.
Saturday’s activities will start at 8 a.m. with vendors selling homemade goods, arts, crafts and more. Judging for the barbecue cook-off will take place on Saturday in the following times and categories: beans at 11 a.m., chicken at noon, ribs at 1:30 p.m. and brisket at 3 p.m. Awards will be announced following the end of the brisket competition.
The entry fee for the barbecue contest is $200 and vendor spots (10 feet by 10 feet) are available for $10. To register for the cook-off contact Charlie Shirley at 254-493-6401 or email barnerubble@aol.com. To reserve a vendor spot, contact Jackie McLean at 254-217-5430 or email jackay507@live.com.
Cook-off teams may start checking in at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Each cook-off team must check in by 8 a.m. on Saturday.
The event is open to the public and admission is free.
Comedy showcase
Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a comedy showcase at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The show will feature comics Josh Castro, Jeremiah Red and Severiano Ovalle with Michelle Cantu as the headliner and Mysia Chabert as host.
Tickets start at $15 and may be purchased on eventbrite.com.
Troy farmers market
The city of Troy will hold a farmers market event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the John Q. Thompson Pavilion, 201 E. Main St. in Troy.
The market features vendors selling fresh produce, arts and crafts and more. It is free and open to the public. Those wishing to become a vendor may contact Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2495 or email lbailey@cityoftroy.us. Home gardeners and producers of all sizes are welcome and there are no fees.
Live music
The Backroads band will perform at a country and western dance at 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
Landon Heights with Chuck Wimer will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday at O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple.
“Summer Blaze,” a gospel hip-hop concert, will take place 3-7 p.m. Saturday at Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St. in Belton. The show, which is sponsored by iRoc Christ, The Sanctuary and Harvest ministries will feature performances from Drew Anderson, HoZay Ghostman, Chad Jackson Gospel, One Luke, T.K., JoPo Da Son and J-Lew. The event is free and open to the public. Those who attend are advised to bring their lawn chairs.
Olivia Harms will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Eric Turner will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Weldon Henson will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and People’s Choice will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Jake Waylon will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday and Jypsy Rose will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Wilson Valley Mercantile, 2421 Wilson Valley Loop in Little River-Academy.
Free Ransom will perform at 6 p.m. on Friday, Orange Juice at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and Garrett Askins will perform at noon on Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Marc Cohn will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Tickets may be purchased online at cacarts.org.
Fundraisers
Tejas color run
Tejas Land and Title will hold its annual Tejas 5K Color Run at 8 a.m. on Saturday at Bend of the River, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple. After the race there will be an awards celebration with food, music and photo opportunities.
Registration costs $25 and participants may register online at runsignup.com/tejascolorrun. Proceeds from the event will benefit Foster Love Bell County.
Cross Church on Bird Creek garage sale
Cross Church on Bird Creek will hold a garage sale from noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple.
Items for sale will include cookware, collector’s items, dolls, linens, electronics, patio items, antiques and more. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from the garage sale will benefit the church’s charitable work, ministry, and youth summer camp scholarships.
VFW Post 1820 spring market and food truck festival
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1820, located at 3302 Airport Road in Temple, will hold a spring market featuring arts and crafts vendors and a food truck festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
Proceeds from the event will help support VFW programs and veterans in the Temple community.
J.A.I.L. Ministry golf tournament
The annual Harold Ellis memorial golf tournament benefiting the J.A.I.L. Ministry will take place Monday, May 22, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration will begin at 7 a.m.
The event will feature a catered lunch, putting contest, longest drive contest and closest to the pin contest. There will be a hole-in-one prize by Don Ringler Chevrolet.
For information call 254-933-8506 or email stevecannon@jailmin.org.
