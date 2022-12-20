The Stream

This combination of images shows "Top Gun: Maverick," streaming Dec. 22 on Paramount+, left, "The Wheel," a celebrity game show hosted by British comedian Michael McIntyre, premiering Dec. 19 on NBC, center, and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" streaming Dec. 23 on Netflix.

 (Paramount+/NBC/Netflix via AP)

The following is a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.