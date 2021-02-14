A chamber concert presented by the Temple Symphony Orchestra will take place 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at the Baugh Performance Hall of the Sue and Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
The concert is being presented for a limited capacity student audience, but is not open to the general public. The concert also will be live streamed on the Temple Symphony website, templesymphony.org, and on Facebook.
The performers are Sheryl Goodnight, flute; Michelle Palmer, clarinet; Rebecca Haskins, oboe; John Batson, bassoon; and Kim Hagelstein, horn. They will perform three multi-movement works written for woodwind quintet from three different time periods.
The first piece on the program is “Woodwind Quintet No. 2” by Anton Reicha, a Czech-born composer who wrote his music during the first half of the nineteenth century. The second piece to be performed is “Three Shanties for Wind Quintet” by Malcolm Arnold, an English composer born in 1921. Arnold died in 2006. The final piece will be “Trois Pieces Breves” by Jacques Ibert, a French 20th century composer.
The TSO is presenting concerts featuring a small number of musicians this season. The full orchestra has been absent from the concert stage since March 2020.
TSO conductor Thomas Fairlie assures the public that the orchestra will return to the concert stage once it is safe to do so.
“My primary concern is for the health and welfare of the musicians and those who have supported us by attending concerts for the past 26 years,” Fairlie said. “The experience of listening to and playing live music binds us together in a way that nothing else can. We miss it as much as the audience does.”