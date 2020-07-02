Honoring the country’s independence will be a little bit different this year, with many of the area’s annual Fourth of July events being changed to deal with the coronavirus.
These events take place as both Texas and Bell County are seeing a spike in new cases after a partial reopening.
Temple to host drive-in fireworks show
The city of Temple will host the H-E-B All-American Fourth of July Drive-In Fireworks show at Crossroads Park on Saturday.
Residents can watch from the comfort of their vehicles at the Temple park, 1020 Research Parkway.
Parking at one of six designated lots inside the park will open at 7 p.m. Parking is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Music for the show will be carried live on KUSJ-FM (105.5), giving participants the opportunity to enjoy the display from their vehicles in Crossroads Park or the surrounding area. Those who live in the area are encouraged to enjoy the show with family members from the safety of their residences.
Those attending should follow the social distancing directions given by the parking attendants and signage upon arrival at Crossroads Park. The parking lots located at the tennis courts, softball and baseball fields, and soccer fields will be open for parking.
All CDC and safety guidelines will be followed. The city of Temple is working with Bell County Public Health District officials to ensure the event meets or exceeds all recommended standards.
Residents will be instructed to park in every other space. They are encouraged to remain in or directly next to their vehicle during the fireworks show. Safe social distancing will be encouraged throughout the event.
Guests are asked to consider wearing cloth face coverings over the nose and mouth at the outdoor event when within 6 feet of another person who is not a member of the individual’s group.
Carpooling with multiple families is discouraged. Only one family should safely occupy any vehicle at Crossroads Park.
Barbecue grills, tents, yard games and other traditional tailgating activities are not permitted at the event.
For a complete list of prohibited items, visit templeparks.com.
Belton going virtual
Belton’s annual Fourth of July parade will not be held in person this year. Instead, a virtual parade will take place that features footage of previous parades and submitted videos. Videos for the parade have been submitted by local residents, businesses and organizations.
Randy Pittenger, President of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce which organizes the annual parade, said the virtual parade video will be broadcast on KCEN-TV at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Pittenger said he hopes the virtual parade this year is the only time this change will have to be made.
“While we are all disappointed that we will not be able to participate in the traditional parade, we are excited about providing this opportunity for our community,” Pittenger said in a statement.
Historic district in Temple to decorate homes and cheer
The Historic Preservation League of Temple has also announced that it has replaced its annual Historic District Parade with a more socially distant alternative.
Residents of the historic district will now be encouraged to decorate their homes in patriotic themes, then come out to cheer, wave flags and play patriotic music. Parade organizers said they believed this was the first time in 31 years that the parade has been canceled.
The event for Historic District residents will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, the time that the parade would normally start.
Rodeo to limit spectators
While parades have changed how they will be presented, the Belton Fourth of July Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo will continue to be held only with a smaller audience.
The 96th annual rodeo will be held over the span of three days starting Thursday and continuing until Saturday, limiting the number of spectators to 50 percent of the capacity. The rodeo will be held at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, with seats needing to be reserved to help maintain social distancing.
Each of the rodeo’s three nights will start at 7 p.m., with residents able to purchase tickets at the Bell County Expo box office or prior to each show.
“This annual event provides a wonderful opportunity for local residents as well as visitors to our community to enjoy great family entertainment in a safe and comfortable environment,” Pittenger said. “We are especially appreciative of our sponsors and the extra effort by Expo staff to make this happen.”
Concerts in Belton
Belton will also be home to two different concerts over the weekend.
Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will have multiple musical events this weekend. Jarrod Birmingham and Jake Worthington will perform 6 p.m. Thursday. A “Backyard Party” featuring a free show by Kevin Fowler will take place Friday. Gates open at 6 p.m. Carson Jeffrey opens at 7 p.m. and Fowler will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. The “Backyard Party” will continue Saturday at Schoepf’s with a performance by Sprung at 7 p.m. followed by a fireworks display. The restaurant is also selling tickets for socially distanced tables at both nights of the concert. To purchase tickets or tables visit https://bit.ly/31xITx6.
The What Tha Truck Burger Shack, 201 S. Davis St. in Belton, will host a small concert with local artists Saturday afternoon in Yettie Polk Park, 101 S. Davis St.
Music will start at noon with local artists. The show will include a performance by John Henry Johnson 2:30-4:30 p.m. and Ed Leonard and friends playing for the remainder of the event. Jay Williams, owner of the Burger Shack, said that he will be strongly encouraging social distancing and safety guidelines at the event.
“As long as I can keep everybody (safe), and make sure everyone is well informed that we are practicing social distancing I think we will be ok,” Williams said. “I don’t expect more than 30 people to show up honestly.”
Other area events this weekend
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will hold free screenings of the film “Just Mercy” 10 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“Just Mercy” tells the story of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson as he recounts his experiences and details the case of a condemned death row prisoner whom he fought to free.
Businesses in downtown Temple have resumed the annual First Friday event. On the first Friday of each month businesses will keep their doors open a little later for shopping, food and live music. The First Friday event on July 3 will include the Artist 2 Artist Showcase at 5 S. Main St. in Temple. The showcase highlights the work of artists across Texas.
For addresses of participating businesses and more information about participating merchants call Dan Kelleher at 254-298-5387.
Residents will have the opportunity to have fun in the sun and sand Saturday morning with a co-ed beach volleyball tournament at Legacy Beach Volleyball, 8631 Cedar Creek Road in Temple.
The event will have residents of all skill levels form four person teams to compete in pool play followed by single elimination playoffs. Teams will be assembled based upon skill level to help ensure teams are as equally balanced as possible.
Registration at the event will start at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $25 per person for the prize pool.