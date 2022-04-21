Whether you want to rock out or would rather catch some aerial acrobatics, there is no shortage of fun events this weekend in Central Texas. Upcoming events include performances by Vallejo in Temple, Foreigner in Belton, The Oak Ridge Boys in Salado, and an air show in Cameron.
Cameron Air Show
The Cameron Air Show is clear for takeoff this weekend. The show, which will feature aerial acrobatics and antique aircraft, will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Cameron Municipal Airpark, 2407 N. Travis Ave. in Cameron.
The event will include a performance by the South 77 Band at 11 a.m., multiple vendors and food available for purchase from food trucks. The Morgan Military Aviation Museum also will have World War II vehicles on display, including a PT-19 and an L-2 liaison plane.
The event is open to the public and admission is free.
Free film screening
The Central Texas Film Society will host a free screening of the film “Roman Holiday” at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The film follows a bored and sheltered princess (Audrey Hepburn) as she escapes her guardians and falls in love with an American newsman (Gregory Peck) in Rome. The film won three Academy Awards, including Hepburn as best actress.
The film screening is open to the public.
Artist reception in Salado
Sirril Art Gallery, 1 Royal St. in Salado, will host an artist reception from 6-9 p.m. Friday.
The reception will feature original artwork and prints from Michael Pritchett, Connie Adcock, Samantha Wikan and Kristen Donnelly. Artists will be present to meet and discuss their works.
‘The Jungle Book’ play
This weekend, the Milam Community Theater youth program will present performances of the classic tale “The Jungle Book.”
Show times will be offered at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lester and Beatrice Williams Event Center, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron.
The play follows the adventures of Mowgli, the boy raised by caring wolves, befriended by Bagheera the panther and Baloo the bear, and threatened by Shere Kahn, the evil tiger. Also present are an array of other jungle creatures that inhabit this action-filled play.
Filled with excitement and humor, the play highlights the struggle of good versus evil, the worth of friendship, and the importance of loyalty and other values required for surviving the “law of the jungle.”
Tickets are $8 and available at the box office or online at milamcommunitytheater.com.
Do You See Me Now?
Do You See Me Now? a motorcycle safety awareness event and ride, will take place Sunday at Bell County Motoworks, 3925 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Registration starts at 10 a.m. and riders will depart at 1 p.m. Cost to participate in the ride is $10.
The event will include food, vendors and prize giveaways.
This year’s event will benefit Motorcycle Missions, a non-profit group that helps veterans and first responders with PTSD find hope and healing through motorcycle therapy.
Father-daughter dance
The Venue at Lilly Pond, 4857 Lower Troy Road in Temple, will hold a father-daughter dance 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy an evening of dancing, refreshments and photo opportunities. Tickets are $25 per person. Tickets may be purchased (cash only) at Rojo Salon & Boutique, 6173 W. Adams Ave. Ste D in Temple; and Cortez Collision, 8750 W. FM 83 in Belton. Tickets also will be available at the door (cash only) for $30.
For information call 254-231-7011.
Bell County Museum events
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., will hold several special events this weekend.
Earl Nottingham, a longtime photographer for the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, will speak at 6 p.m. on Friday as part of an ongoing lecture series at the museum.
On Saturday, the museum will host a free educational event for children. The Master Naturalists of Central Texas group will help participants learn about camouflage and make their own artwork. Activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the event is open to the public.
Gun show
The Real Gun Show will take place this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show, which will feature vendors selling guns, ammo, hunting and fishing gear and more, will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the assembly hall.
Admission is $8 and NRA and military members (with ID) receive a $1 discount.
Holy Trinity High School events
The Holy Trinity Catholic High School campus will be busy this weekend.
In partnership with the city of Temple, Holy Trinity will host the annual Shred Day at 9 a.m. Saturday. Temple residents may bring up to five boxes of paper to shred until 11 a.m.
The school also will have its Spring Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Vendors will have art and crafts and other items for sale.
Holy Trinity also will be giving campus tours to those interested in attending next school year.
The school’s drama department also will offer performances of its spring play, Hart and George S. Kaufman’s “You Can’t Take It With You,” this weekend. Show times are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday in the school’s Kasberg Student Center. Admission is free.
The school is located at 6608 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Live music
Classic rock band Foreigner with special guests The Fabulous Thunderbirds will perform 8 p.m. Friday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. Tickets range from $38 to $100 and are available online at www.bellcountyexpo.com.
The Salado Community Chorus will present its free annual spring concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church, 210 S. Main St. in Salado. The concert will include patriotic, blues, folk and spiritual song selections.
Austin-based rockers Vallejo will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the Texas Music Series at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. For information and tickets visit www.cacarts.com.
Vineyard Voice, a vocal chamber ensemble choir formerly known as the Central Texas Master Singers, will perform 6 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple. The event is free, but since seating is limited preregistration is requested on eventbrite.com. All seating is general admission and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The concert will feature a variety of genres, including southern gospel, classical and modern praise music.
Sounds Over Salado, a music festival featuring a variety of bands, will take place Saturday and Sunday at Barrow Brewing Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado. On Saturday, Better Strangers will perform at noon; Zach Person will take the stage at 1:45 p.m.; Lo Talker will perform at 3:30 p.m.; Go Fever will perform at 5:15 p.m.; Neal Francis will take the stage at 7 p.m.; and White Denim will close out the day with a performance at 8:45 p.m. On Sunday, Sound Bath featuring Walker Lukens will perform at noon; Raze Regal featuring James Petralli will perform 1:45 p.m.; Moving Panoramas will perform 3:30 p.m.; Walker Lukens will take the stage at 5:15 p.m.; and The Stone Foxes will close out the festival with a performance at 7 p.m. For information and tickets, visit soundsoversalado.com.
The Oak Ridge Boys will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-Be-Que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado. Tickets are available online at outhousetickets.com.
The Old Friends band will perform at a country and western dance at 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton.
The Jazz Daddies will perform at 6 p.m. Friday, Ryan Paul Davis will perform 6 p.m. Saturday and Martian Folk will perform at noon Sunday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
SmokinMaxx Carter will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Fire Base Brewing Co., 8 S. First St. in Temple.
Megan Brucker will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday at 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 FM 2409 in Temple.
Melinda Adams and Jon Fox will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Kissing Tree Vineyards, 109 W. Third St. in Eddy.
Aaron Watson will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Temple College’s Vocal Point will perform “The Theory of Relativity,” a science comedy musical, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Graeter-Jackson Backstage Theatre located in the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center at the TC campus, 2600 S. First St. in Temple.
Fundraisers
St. Monica’s Ladies Society meal
St. Monica’s Ladies Society will hold a drive-through meal fundraiser at 10 a.m. Sunday at Simon-George Hall, 401 S. Karnes Ave. in Cameron. Plates are $12 each and include barbecue chicken and Green’s sausage. The event also will include a sweet shop and drawing for prizes. This will be a drive-through event only.
Leopard Fest
The Temple College Alumni Association will host Leopard Fest, a lunch-hour hamburger plate sale to benefit Temple College Athletics, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the Danny Scott Sports Complex on the TC campus in Temple.
Tickets are $10 and include a hamburger, chips, a drink and two chances to win prizes in a drawing. Tickets may be purchased at the following locations on campus: Administration Building, Foundation Office room 910; One College Center, Veteran’s Center room 1451; Arnold Student Union, Circle of Support, Room 822; and Instructional Service Center, Testing Center, Room 3613.
Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews. com. All items are due by noon Monday.