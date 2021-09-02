The initial concert of the Temple Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-22 season has been canceled due to an emergency injury.
The concert was going to feature the Temple Symphony String Quartet on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Cultural Activities Center. However, the cellist, Cory Blais, is unable to play due to an injury to his arm.
“After careful consideration, it is with deep regret that we must cancel the opening concert of the season,” said Thomas Fairlie, TSO conductor. “We have had 20 months without live music and we know the patrons and donors are looking forward to hearing the orchestra again. We deeply apologize.”
The TSO season will begin with the Van Cliburn Piano recital on Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 on the campus of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Any ticket holder who wishes to obtain a refund for the September 11 concert may contact the symphony office at 254-778-6683.