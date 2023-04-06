Area events this weekend include bull riding at the Bell County Expo, First Friday in downtown Temple, and multiple Easter-themed activities.
Salado Beer Olympics
Shady Villa Hotel will hold the “Salado Beer Olympics” at 6 p.m. Friday at 416 S. Main St. in Salado.
The event is a competition featuring summer camp-style challenges that test speed, agility, and beer-drinking abilities.
Admission to watch the event is free and open to the public. Teams of four may participate for $100 per team. Each team is asked to have a fun, family friendly name. Team members will be required to sign a waiver upon arrival.
At the end of the day, the winning team will be crowned Beer Olympics champions, earning bragging rights and a prize package that includes memberships to the Shady Villa Hotels Bourbon Club and Barrow Brewery’s Growler Club.
For registration and information, visit www.centraltexastickets.com.
Comedy show
“Belton’s Basura Bash,” a comedy show, will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday at The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The show will feature comedians Justin Moreno, Branan Walker, Gary Spragg, and Jeremiah Red with headliner South Philly Reef and Mysia Chabert as host.
Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased online at thebeltoniantheatre.com.
Gun show
The Lone Star Gun Show will take place this weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $7 per person and free for children age 12 and younger.
The show will feature vendors selling guns, knives, books, hunting gear and more.
‘Bullothon’
Event number four in the “Bullothon” series will take place Saturday in the livestock complex at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
The show will feature bull riding, food, entertainment and vendors. Gates open at noon and the bull riding starts at 3 p.m.
Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 9-12, and free for children age 8 and younger.
First Friday
On Friday, businesses in downtown Temple will come together to host First Friday, an event featuring after-hours shopping, food and drink specials and more.
As part of First Friday, the Temple Children’s Museum will have a special exhibit, “Mobile Learning Adventures,” 5-7 p.m. at 11 N. Fourth St. in Temple. The exhibit, which is free, will feature interactive educational activities.
Artist to Artist Showcase will hold an arts and crafts sale for First Friday at the Main Street Courtyard at 5 S. Main St. in Temple and artist Noel Johnson also will sell art on the sidewalk at 17 E. Central Ave. next to O’Briens Irish Pub.
Easter egg hunts
The Fit4Mom group will hold a free Stroller Strides class at 9:30 a.m. followed by an Easter egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Heritage Park, 1499 Park Ave. in Belton.
The Rogers Community Alliance will hold a free Easter egg hunt at 4 p.m. Saturday at Allison Park (located across the street from the Rogers High School field house). The Easter Bunny also will be present to take pictures with families. Those who plan on attending are advised to arrive early.
The Sparta Volunteer Fire Department will hold an Easter egg hunt at 8 a.m. Saturday at 6308 Sparta Road in Belton. The event is open to children ages 0-15. Participants will have to bring their own baskets. The event is open to the public.
Express ER, 1551 W. Central Ave. in Temple, will hold an Easter “Eggstravaganza” featuring egg hunts, Easter Bunny photo opportunities and more from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public.
An Easter event hosted by Stroll Salado Creek will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Sherrill Park, located on Salado Creek, just southwest of intersection of Park Drive and South Ridge Road in Salado. An egg hunt will start at 11:30 a.m. and it is open to children ages 11 and younger.
Robinson Family Farm festival
Robinson Family Farm, 2651 Bob White Road in Temple, is holding its annual Easter festival this weekend. Activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Admission is $15.95 per person and free for children ages 2 and younger. Activities include Easter Bunny visits from noon to 4 p.m.; Easter egg hunts at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.; Easter photo ops; axe throwing; barrel train; playground and bounce house access; corn cannons and more.
For tickets and information, visit www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com.
Community farmers market and flea market
A farmers market and flea market will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Davilla Community Center, 20803 N. FM 487 in Davilla. Food and drinks also will be available for purchase.
Vendor spots are available. Outdoor spots may be reserved for $10 and indoor spots may be reserved for $20.
For information, contact Inky Tatum at 254-721-2922 or Monica Jarrell at 409-553-6886.
Live music
The Backroads band will perform at a country and western dance at 6:30 p.m. today at the Belton Senior Activity Center, 842 Mitchell St. in Belton. Attendees are asked to bring a snack dish to share.
Brandi Clarke, Billy Pitts and the Jerry Haisler Trio will perform in the downstairs bar at 8 p.m. on Friday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
36 West will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday at Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple.
Wes Perryman will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Anna Larson will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday and The Flying Raye’s will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Belton.
Craig Howell and Somewhere in Texas will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday and Fast Movin’ Train will perform at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Bo’s Barn Dancehall, 4984 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Fundraisers
BEEA rummage and bake sale
The Bell Extension Education Association will hold a rummage sale and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 14, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Seaton Community Center, 12287 Highway 53 east of Temple.
The rummage sale will feature a variety of items from multi-family households. The bake sale will include homemade goods as well as potted plants from local gardeners.
Proceeds from the event will help support the BEEA and will also help fund scholarships for graduating seniors who are active in Bell County 4-H.
Barbecue cook-off
Turley’s Sizzling BBQ Cook-off, which benefits the Temple Area Builders Association and local school trade programs, will take place 3-10 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Temple.
Friday’s activities include a margarita competition, cornhole tournament, live band and food trucks. Saturday’s events include a Bloody Mary competition and the main barbecue competition (ribs, brisket, beans and chef’s choice). The event will include a drawing for prizes. Awards for the barbecue cook-off will be announced at 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Belton Lions Club bicycle ride
The Belton Lions Club Stampede on the Chisholm Trail bicycle ride will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, starting from the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
Riders may choose between several distances: 12 miles, 30 miles, 50 miles, 55 miles and 62 miles. All routes will finish next to Belton’s hike and bike trail along Nolan Creek.
Registration costs $45 before race day and $50 on race day. Race day registration will take place at 6:30 a.m. Registration is available online at www.beltonlionsclub.com. Proceeds from the event will help support Belton Lions Club community projects.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church golf tournament
St. Mary’s Catholic Church will hold its fourth annual golf tournament on Saturday, April 29, at Sammons golf course, 2727 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. Check in will start at 7:30 a.m. and tee-off will be at 8:30 a.m.
The cost to participate is $90 per player, which includes green fee, cart, range balls and lunch. Prizes will be awarded and hole sponsorships are available.
For information or to register, call the church office at 254-773-4541.
VFW Post 1820 spring market and food truck festival
VFW Post 1820, located at 3302 Airport Road in Temple, will hold a spring market featuring arts and crafts vendors and a food truck festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
Proceeds from the event will help support VFW programs and veterans in the Temple community.
J.A.I.L. Ministry golf tournament
The annual Harold Ellis memorial golf tournament benefiting the J.A.I.L. Ministry will take place Monday, May 22, at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive in Killeen. Registration will begin at 7 a.m.
The event will feature a catered lunch, putting contest, longest drive contest and closest to the pin contest. There will be a hole-in-one prize by Don Ringler Chevrolet.
For information call 254-933-8506 or email stevecannon@jailmin.org.
