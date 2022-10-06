Area events this weekend include First Friday in downtown Temple, “The Hobbit” play at Belton High School, The Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society’s mineral show, live music and more.
‘The Hobbit’ at Lake Belton High School
The theater department at Lake Belton High School will present its fall production, “The Hobbit,” at 7 p.m. today and Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“We chose ‘The Hobbit’ for our fall production because of the main theme of the little guy, his epic journey and transformation into a hero,” Denise Larsen, head theater director at Lake Belton High School, said. “I hope the audience connects with Bilbo Baggins as he travels through the uncertain challenges of Middle-Earth.”
Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for students and $3 for children age 12 and younger. For information or to pre-purchase tickets, visit www.lbhsbroncotheatre.com.
The school is located at 9809 FM 2483 in Temple.
First Friday
Downtown Temple businesses will come together to host “First Friday,” an event featuring after hours shopping, food and drink specials, live music and more, on Friday.
As part of First Friday, Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will hold a block party. The party will feature an Oktoberfest theme and will include food from Check Point Germany food truck, axe throwing, and live music from Martian Folk at 6:30 p.m.
Artist 2 Artist Showcase will hold an art show and sale for First Friday in the Main Street Courtyard at 5 S. Main St. Also, artist Noel Johnson will sell her artwork along the sidewalk at 17 E. Central Ave.
Down at the Yard
The Yard Food Truck Plaza, 212 S. Main St., will hold “Down at the Yard” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.
The event will feature food from multiple food trucks and live music from the Ennis Czech Boys.
Bicycling with Butterflies
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will host Sara Dykman, author of “Bicycling with Butterflies,” for a special presentation at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. in Salado.
Dykman traveled the migration path of butterflies on bicycle. She rode 10,201 miles from Mexico to Canada and back. This fall, she will return to the road on motorcycle.
She also will give presentations at 3 p.m. on Friday at the Harker Heights Library, 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights and again on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Salado Community Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
Dykman will speak about her adventures, monarch conservation, and will have books available for signing.
Tri-City gem and mineral show
The Tri-City Gem and Mineral Society will hold its annual gem and mineral show from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3301 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event offers the public an opportunity to visit club members and discuss the hobby of rock hounding and visit with vendors from around Texas and Louisiana. Vendors will feature a variety of gems and stones, including arrowheads, crystals, geodes and more.
Activities also will be available for children, including a prize wheel, and filling cloth bags with samples. There also will be silent auctions and a fossil display.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children ages 13-16, and free for children age 12 and younger.
‘Murder on the Orient Express’
Temple Civic Theatre will present performances of “Murder on the Orient Express” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The play takes place on the Orient Express train. Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the train in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it has one less living passenger. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer.
Tickets are $14-$20 and may be purchased on www.centraltexastickets.com.
The theater is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple.
Farmers market
The Temple Small Business Coalition will hold a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Temple City Hall parking lot at 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
Vendors will sell arts, crafts, local produce and more.
Walker Honey Farm fall festival
Walker Honey Farm, 8060 E. Highway 190 in Rogers, will hold a fall festival and farmers market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature more than 55 vendors, face painting, a pumpkin patch and more.
Backyard gardening presentation
Pippa Hill Farms will give a presentation on backyard gardening at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The event is open to people age 18 and older and will include information on how people can prepare their gardens for winter and spring. The program will focus on starting seeds, saving seeds and amending soil.
Movie in the park
The Temple Parks Foundation will hold a free screening of “The Bad Guys” on Saturday at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple.
The festivities will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will start at sundown. Attendees are advised to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.
The film, which is rated PG, is about notorious criminals Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula as they try to become model citizens to avoid prison.
Comedy showcase at Corkys
Corkys, 13 S. Second St. in downtown Temple, will hold a comedy showcase at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The show will feature host Ian John with performances by Mike Hudak, Ashley Overton and Aaron Cheatham as the headliner.
Tickets start at $15 and may be purchased on eventbrite.com.
Holland city wide garage sale and market day
The Holland Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a fall city wide garage sale and market day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Holland.
The event will include vendors, food trucks, and more. Holland is located south of Temple on State Highway 95. For information or to become a vendor email jessica@priceinsurancetx.com.
Just Between Friends sale
The annual Just Between Friends sale will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The sale features used children’s clothing and toys. Show hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
For tickets and information visit www.bellcountyexpo.com.
Vintage Drags
Little River Dragway will hold Vintage Drags, a drag-racing event featuring classic vehicles, on Saturday at 13550 Highway 95 in Holland.
Gates will open at 9 a.m. and test-and-tune will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.
“The Vintage Drags are dedicated to vintage speed. You will see early style hot rods, racecars, gassers, dragsters and more tearing down the same old dragstrip in the heart of Texas that has been raced on for decades,” Little River Dragway said on social media.
Admission is $20 per person and children age 12 and younger may enter for free. Concessions will be available and patrons may bring their own beer (coolers are allowed but not glass bottles).
Live music
The Spazmatics will perform 6 p.m. Thursday at Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The Temple Highlighters will perform a free concert with Grammy award-winning saxophonist Bob Mintzer at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the auditorium at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple.
Van Cliburn Piano Competition finalist Fei-Fei Dong will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center. Tickets start at $25 and may be purchased at cacarts.org.
Wes Perryman will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, the Praha Brothers will perform at 1 p.m. on Saturday, the Chris Beall Band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and Terry Klein will perform 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The Ben Irom Trio with Jonathan Keith and Norm Bergeron will perform at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Treno Pizzeria, 112 S. First St. in Temple.
Chris Max will perform 6 p.m. Friday and Home at Last will perform 6 p.m. Saturday at Fire Street Pizza, 10310 FM 439 in Belton.
Fundraisers
Rockin’ for Youth
“Rockin’ for Youth,” a concert to raise funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs and the Belton Athletic Booster Club, will take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday at Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton. The show will feature performances from Infinite Journey and The Van Halen Experience. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and children age 12 and younger will receive fee admission. Tickets are available at outhousetickets.com.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Walk to End Alzheimer’s, an event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care and research, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Liberty Park, 700 Veteran’s Way Drive in Belton. An opening ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. and the walk will start at 9:30 a.m.
For information or to register, visit alz.org/walk or call 512-592-0990.
Tom Nipper memorial barbecue cookoff
The Morgan’s Point Resort Community Outreach for Police group will hold the Senior Trooper Tom Nipper Memorial barbecue cookoff on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 at John Ansay Park, located on the corner of Lake Forest and South Winecup in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Entry fee is $175 and categories include brisket, ribs and chicken. Check-in will take place no later than 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. There is a $5,000 guaranteed payout. The cookoff is sanctioned by the Central Texas Barbecue Association.
For information or to register, contact Lynn Milam at 214-725-1969.
Havana Nights
The Belton Education Enrichment Foundation will hold “Havana Nights,” a fundraiser, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The event will feature dinner, silent and live auctions, and music by country singer Jared Johnson.
Individual tickets start at $125 and sponsorships also are available. For information and tickets, visit www.beefbisd.org.
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Oct. 18 at Mill Creek Country Club, 1610 Club Circle.
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration at the Mill Creek Clubhouse. Activities will include a $50,000 putting challenge at 10:30 a.m. and a helicopter ball drop at 11:30 a.m. Participants may enter the drawing for the helicopter ball drop with the purchase of tickets. The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon.
Registration costs $125 for single players or $400 for four players. Participants may register in advance online at www.salado.com/signature-events.
Best of the Wurst
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will hold its annual “Best of the Wurst” fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. The event will include a meal of sausage, German potato salad, red cabbage, and green beans for $13 per plate. Small plates will be offered for $8 each and patrons may dine in or get food to go. Desserts will be sold for a freewill offering.
The event also will include a country store and silent auction. Proceeds will support Family Promise and Zoe’s Wings Foundation.
Chicken dressing pre-sale
The Seaton Brethren Church Christian Sisters are taking pre-orders for the group’s annual chicken dressing. Orders are due by Monday, Oct. 24, and may be placed by calling 254-718-5356 or 254-913-6054.
Dressing is to be picked up on the date of the group’s bake sale, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the church, 12561 Highway 53 in Temple.
The Grove Community Center sausage fest
A sausage fest benefiting The Grove Community Center will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the center, 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody area (The Grove).
Plates cost $15 for adults and $10 for children age 10 and younger. Plates will include sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, bread, a dessert and a beverage. Take-out will be available.
The event also will include a bake sale and drawings for prizes.
