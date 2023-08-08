The Stream

This combination of images shows promotional art for "Red, White & Royal Blue," available Aug. 11 on Prime Video left, and "Heart of Stone," available Aug. 11 on Netflix.

 (Prime Video/Netflix via AP)

The return of the mystery-comedy “Only Murders in the Building” and Gal Gadot getting her “Mission: Impossible”-style action film with the international espionage thriller “Heart of Stone” are among the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.