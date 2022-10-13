Whether you’re a history buff or looking for some family fun, there is something for everyone this weekend as area events include “The Real Custer” lecture at the Bell County Museum, St. Luke Catholic Church’s annual fall festival, festivals in Cameron and downtown Temple, live music and more.
Bell County Museum lecture
The Bell County Museum will present “The Real Custer,” a lecture by Michael Donahue, at 6 p.m. on Friday at the museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton.
Donahue is the chairman of the Temple College Art Department and has also served as a park ranger at the Little Bighorn National Monument in Montana.
“Michael Donahue utilizes his 33 years of experience at the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument to bring attendees an inside look at the battle and one of its main protagonists, General Custer. The lecture is based on Mr. Donahue’s book, ‘Where the Rivers Ran Red,’ copies of which will be available for purchase and signing,” the museum said in a statement on its website.
The event is free and open to the public.
Spill the Tea
Spill the Tea, a queer social, will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at FoxDog café and beer garden, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple.
The event offers fellowship for LGBTQ people and allies and includes discussion of queer history and activism. The event is open to the public.
Movie night at Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church, 2016 Marlandwood Road in Temple, will hold a free screening of the film “Bad Guys” on Friday.
Festivities, which will include a bounce house and yard games, will start at 6 p.m. and the film will begin at about 7 p.m.
Food will be available for purchase from the Texas Style BBQ food truck. The event is open to the public.
St. Luke Fest
St. Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple, will hold its annual “St. Luke Fest” fall festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature food, games, a petting zoo, live and silent auctions, bingo, prize drawings and live music from C.C. Cruz. Wristbands for children’s games cost $5 and are good for all-you-can play fun.
For information call 254-773-1561.
‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’
Temple Civic Theatre will present performances of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” this weekend.
Show times will be offered at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The classic spooky tale revolves around famous characters: the bumbling, awkward schoolteacher, Ichabod Crane; the coquettish Katrina; Ichabod’s brutish rival, Brom Bones; and the Headless Horseman.
The theater is located at 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple. Tickets may be purchased online at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Temple Civic Theatre fall festival
Temple Civic Theatre will hold a fall festival from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will include a petting zoo, rummage sale, face painting, vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, a blood drive and more. For information contact the theater at 254-778-4751.
Cameron Steak, Stein and Wine Fest
The Cameron Chamber of Commerce and 44 Farms will hold the Steak, Stein and Wine Fest on Saturday in downtown Cameron.
The event will include a car show starting at 9 a.m., an art walk at 10 a.m., a cornhole tournament at 2 p.m., food trucks, live music, a kids zone with games and bounce house, art vendors and more.
A steak dinner will be offered at 5 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each and may be purchased online at Cameron-tx.com. For information call 254-697-4979.
Oktoberfest party
Tour Temple, Corkys and The Hub will come together to host an Oktoberfest block party at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in downtown Temple.
Second Street will be closed for the festivities, which will include food, games, beer and live music from Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 starting at 7 p.m.
‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ at Belton High School
Belton High School’s theater department will present the play “Peter and the Starcatcher” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The play tells the story of how a miserable orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan. It explores the depths of greed and despair and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.
Tickets are $5 and advance sales are available online at www.beltontheatre.com.
Live music
The Old Friends band will perform at a country and western dance 6:30 p.m. today at Sammons Community Center, 2222 W. Ave. D in Temple.
Cara Van Thorn will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday; Rebecca Jane will perform at 10 a.m., the Austin Polka Band will perform at 1 p.m., and the KCD Band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday; and Anna Larson will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Jack Ingram will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
LaDezz with DJ Oz will perform 8 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights.
Jerry Haisler and the Melody 5 will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Tom Sefcik Hall, 800 Seaton Road in Temple.
Fundraisers
Breast cancer awareness walk/run
The Temple Unit Women in NAACP group will hold the W.I.N. for Pink Breast Cancer Awareness run/walk on Saturday at Wilson Park, 2205 Curtis B. Elliot Drive in Temple.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the event will begin at 8 a.m. Cost to participate is $20.
Participants are encouraged to bring a picture of a loved one for whom they are walking. The event also will include music and special speakers.
For information email Bennie Walsh at deacbwalsh@aol.com.
Barrow Volks Ride
Barrow Volks Ride, a bicycling event to raise funds for the Salado Volunteer Fire Department, will take place on Saturday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
Bicyclists may choose to participate in 16-mile, 50K, 100K and 100-mile routes. Registration and packet pickup will take place at 6:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 8 a.m. A post-ride celebration will take place at 11 a.m.
The fee to participate is $60 and registration is available at www.bikereg.com/barrow-volk-ride.
Amy in Education benefit
Amy’s Attic Self Storage will hold a fall food truck festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3524 FM 2484 in Salado.
The event will feature food trucks, crafts for children, a costume contest and more. Entry is free. Proceeds from the event will help support the Amy in Education program, which helps support local schools.
Armstrong Community Center Halloween carnival
A Halloween carnival benefiting the Armstrong Community Center will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the center, 7800 Armstrong Road in Belton.
The event will include bingo, silent and live auctions, cake walk, children’s games, a children’s costume contest, and more. Concessions also will be available.
Tom Nipper memorial barbecue cookoff
The Morgan’s Point Resort Community Outreach for Police group will hold the Senior Trooper Tom Nipper Memorial barbecue cookoff on Friday and Saturday at John Ansay Park, located on the corner of Lake Forest and South Winecup in Morgan’s Point Resort.
Entry fee is $175 and categories include brisket, ribs and chicken. Check-in will take place no later than 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. There is a $5,000 guaranteed payout. The cookoff is sanctioned by the Central Texas Barbecue Association.
For information or to register, contact Lynn Milam at 214-725-1969.
Havana Nights
The Belton Education Enrichment Foundation will hold “Havana Nights,” a fundraiser, at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The event will feature dinner, silent and live auctions, and music by country singer Jared Johnson.
Individual tickets start at $125 and sponsorships also are available. For information and tickets, visit www.beefbisd.org.
Holy Trinity ‘Fashionpalooza’
Holy Trinity Catholic High School, 6608 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will host “Fashionpalooza,” a fundraiser for the school, at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday in the school’s gym.
The event will include a fashion show, vendors, live and silent auctions, and a drawing for prizes. Admission is $25.
Central Texas Republican Women chili luncheon and auction
The Central Texas Republic Women group will hold a chili luncheon and live auction from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Champions Club at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121.
Cost is $25 per person. RSVP is not required. Tickets may be purchased in advance on eventbrite.com.
The featured guest will be First Lady of Texas Cecilia Abbott.
Salado Golf Tournament
The Salado Chamber of Commerce announced the annual Salado Golf Tournament, which benefits community projects and charities, will take place on Tuesday at Mill Creek Country Club, 1610 Club Circle.
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration at the Mill Creek Clubhouse. Activities will include a $50,000 putting challenge at 10:30 a.m. and a helicopter ball drop at 11:30 a.m. Participants may enter the drawing for the helicopter ball drop with the purchase of tickets. The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at noon.
Registration costs $125 for single players or $400 for four players. Participants may register in advance online at www.salado.com/signature-events.
Rio Carnival
Rio Carnival, a masquerade ball benefiting the Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope, will take place 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
Individual tickets are $150 and sponsorships also are available. Tickets are available online at https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/Rio-Carnival-Masquerade-Ball-Bell-County.
CASA by the Water
CASA by the Water, a fundraiser benefiting the Court Appointed Special Advocates program, will take place 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at La Rio Mansion, 4501 Dice Grove Road in Belton.
The event will include a silent auction, musical entertainment, prize drawings and food and beverages. Tickets are $35 each and may be purchased online at casabellcoryell.org.
Best of the Wurst
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will hold its annual “Best of the Wurst” fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. The event will include a meal of sausage, German potato salad, red cabbage, and green beans for $13 per plate. Small plates will be offered for $8 each and patrons may dine in or get food to go. Desserts will be sold for a freewill offering.
The event also will include a country store and silent auction. Proceeds will support Family Promise and Zoe’s Wings Foundation.
Chicken dressing pre-sale
The Seaton Brethren Church Christian Sisters are taking pre-orders for the group’s annual chicken dressing. Orders are due by Monday, Oct. 24, and may be placed by calling 254-718-5356 or 254-913-6054.
Dressing is to be picked up on the date of the group’s bake sale, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the church, 12561 Highway 53 in Temple.
BEEA sale
The Bell Extension Education Association will hold a garage sale, bake sale and craft sale from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Seaton Community Center, located on Highway 53 eight miles east of Temple.
Items for sale will include household goods, electronic games, clothes, handmade crafts, bakes goods, books and more.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Bell County 4-H scholarships and BEEA activities. For information call 254-742-5431.
The Grove Community Center sausage fest
A sausage fest benefiting The Grove Community Center will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the center, 5702 State Highway 236 in Moody area (The Grove).
Plates cost $15 for adults and $10 for children age 10 and younger. Plates will include sausage, noodles, pinto beans, cole slaw, bread, a dessert and a beverage. Take-out will be available.
The event also will include a bake sale and drawings for prizes.
St. Mary’s Catholic School casino night
A casino night event benefiting St. Mary’s Catholic School will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The event will include hors d’oeuvres, drinks, live and silent auctions, and a drawing for prizes.
The event is open to adults age 21 and older and tickets are $50 each.
Tickets may be purchased at https://stmarysschooltrustfund.square.site. For information call Mike Navarro at 254-493-4346.
Submission guidelines: Weekend events and fundraisers may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.