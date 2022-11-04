Film Review - The Wonder

This image released by Netflix shows Florence Pugh as Lib Wright in a scene from "The Wonder."

 (Aidan Monaghan/Netflix via AP)

It is 1862 in a remote Irish village when an English nurse is called in by a local council to observe and investigate a phenomenon in the haunting new film “ The Wonder.” There is, she’s told, an 11-year-old girl who has not eaten food in four months and seems to still be healthy.